When I published my first website in 1996, I had a long way to go as a writer. Hiring an editor was one of the best things that I ever did. My basic ideas were there from the beginning, and I needed an editor to help me with my craft, to get out of my own way, to ruthlessly strip my writings of all unnecessary baggage. The ideas and information are what is important to get across, but there is such a vast sweep of my writings that it has always been challenging to winnow it down so that I do not overwhelm my readers. I have been writing daily for 15 years, and I think that I am finally getting the hang of this.

Some pals encountered my work back in the 1990s, and most of my close circles, as far as my public work goes, have been reading my work for at least 10 years, and more than 20 years is common. I still get surprised sometimes, when people contact me for the first time, after first reading my work over 20 years ago.

One of my most brilliant pupils made his first Substack post today. I will call him “Communizer” in my public writings. He does not live in a nation that has as much free-speech protection as the USA does, so he uses a pseudonym. There is a lot to unpack in this first post.

The very short version is that his initial political orientation would be called the Western left. He is far better read in Marxist and anarchist writings than I will ever be. People have called me a Marxist, as a kind of insult, but the accurate label would have been to call me a capitalist who discovered how fraudulent capitalism was. It was like I went to Oz and peeked behind the curtain, to finally understand the illusory aspects of my indoctrination and conditioning. I only began reading Marx’s work many years after my initial adventures in capitalism, after being raised to become a scientist.

If Marx had written a century later, when there was a science of energy, and if he had lived in gentler times and had a mystical awakening, his work might have been very similar to mine. If I had to label my work, I would call it Neo-Fullerian, or Bucky Fuller for the 21st century. My approach and message is very similar to Fuller’s. Fuller realized that the so-called right and left were merely slicing up the loaf of scarcity in their favor. I have called it reshuffling the deck of scarcity. A world of abundance, AKA post-scarcity society, would render those struggles meaningless. But the world as we know it would end in what I call the Fifth Epoch, so a lot will become meaningless when scarcity is left behind.

I believe that Communizer intends for his efforts to help his fellow leftists abandon their orientations and do something truly productive with their lives. I believe that no activity on Earth is more important than helping the Fifth Epoch arrive. Every little bit helps, and time will tell how many leftists Communizer will reach with his work. It is an honor to help him, and we will see where this goes.

I won’t be able to type with my left hand probably for another week or so. Voice recognition is definitely helpful, and I will probably use it more in the future. But being a one-handed writer is taking it out of this old man, so I’ll end here for this evening.