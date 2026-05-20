The video of this post is here.

When my pupil, Serg, made his first Substack post last year, I wrote about it. It has been a long wait, but he just made his next post. He had me read a draft of it, and I began weeping near the end of it. That post is what I mean by the choir. I have been privileged to know many people smarter than me, and Serg is one of them. Serg hit notes that I have not heard before.

His post can speak for itself, but I also have some observations to make. My previous post was on Global Warming and the coming El Niño, and Serg began his post by noting how his nation, the Philippines, is already being devastated. As I have written, the world’s non-industrialized nations are going be at most risk from a problem that industrialized nations have created, and I see epic crop failures as the biggest single risk.

In recent years, I have read quite a bit about the Byzantine Empire and its rise and fall. It was a pleasure to read Serg’s account of it. Serg used Joseph Tainter’s framework on collapsed civilizations and how the Byzantines managed a catastrophic decline in their food supply once they lost control of the Egyptian breadbasket, which produced the region’s most reliable crops. The region’s powers fought over Egypt’s agricultural bounty for millennia. On the shelves in my office are several books by Peak Oilers and others on what it means to run out of energy, with titles such as A Prosperous Way Down and The Upside of Down on the “positive” side, and more pessimistic titles such as The Party’s Over and Overshoot.

The Byzantines were an example of at least a temporary management of its energy decline. Serg astutely noted that the low-energy transportation lanes that fed the Byzantine Empire allowed it to survive for a millennium longer than Rome’s did, although, as Serg noted, Byzantium never really recovered from the sacking that the Fourth Crusade inflicted on Constantinople. But it took a huge, new cannon to finally breach Constantinople’s walls in 1453, which set in motion European attempts to outmaneuver the Ottomans, which led to the conquest of Earth by Europe, beginning with the Portuguese and Spanish.

Serg is far better read on Marxist literature than I will ever be, and his account of the dynamics of Byzantium’s survival and even a recovery was fascinating. All agrarian civilizations were fueled by crops, wood, and low-energy transportation lanes, almost always bodies of water, as water transport only used about 1-to-2% of the energy that overland transportation required. But agrarian civilizations were never sustainable, with their small energy surpluses, always subjected to the vagaries of weather, and the forest-to-farm-to-desert dynamic is very clear in the Fertile Crescent, as forests and soils were devastated, not to mention the wildlife.

Serg knows that the parasite class was a key part of civilizational collapses, and he noted how when that parasitism was reduced, the civilization had a better chance of surviving. Serg noted that the relatively egalitarian Byzantine “prosperous” society had far greater inequality than today’s USA. But as a Westerner, what was initially shocking, and then numbingly familiar in my studies over the years, was how grim life was in all preindustrial societies. No society can be romanticized in which half of its children died, which was a constant from gorillas to the Industrial Revolution. The daily brutalities of life in preindustrial societies are hard for comfortable Westerners to even imagine. That said, we all stand on the shoulders of those earlier Epochs, and the innovations of agrarian civilizations led to today’s industrialized nations. The fleeing of Byzantine scholars from Constantinople because of the Ottoman conquest hastened the rise of humanism and Europe’s Renaissance.

Serg’s discussion of the energetic framework of Byzantium is a classic instance of the discussions that my imagined “choir” will have. Serg then segued into an astute discussion of when the USA reached Peak Oil in 1970, had its first energy crisis in 1973-1974, and the cheap energy that had fueled humanity’s most prosperous era was over, the rise of neoliberal ideology (the worship of the “market”) was a complexity reaction to the loss of energy. As Tainter noted, complexity is funded by energy. What the USA is doing is typical pre-collapse behavior. The social programs of the Democratic “Left” are no longer viable, which is why the Democratic Party has gradually sold out to Wall Street and abandoned the working class that was its backbone.

Then came the section that made me weep. We are on the brink of what I call the Fifth Epoch, any my primary task is just getting the people that I seek to imagine it. That is all that I am doing right now. Once they can imagine it, then it will be time for the love and enlightenment approach to ushering in the Fifth Epoch and a healed humanity and planet.

Serg described my imagined choir in a way that I had not heard of before, to wit: “But the general idea is that these are the people whose accumulated refusal to dismiss what they know that makes the Fifth Epoch impossible to permanently prevent.” The next sentence is: “And then it will go on from there through how the choir may create further fissures within the global elite that will create the opportunities for disclosure, etc.” Wouldn’t that be nice? I am not counting on that, but it could well be an outcome. It could happen that way. But it takes a choir.

Serg’s next paragraph echoes my opinion that electoral politics (which I also call retail politics) is useless for this Epochal task. Serg then weighed in on Steven Greer’s efforts, as he wished Greer the best but he thought that the “ship has sailed” for such approaches. That may be true.

I am no Marxist scholar, but have done my fair share of study on the topic. The Marxian ideal is realized in the Fifth Epoch. But as my metaphysical mentor Seth said, the means become the ends, and every step toward the ideal has to be worthy of it. Marx lived in brutal times, and his advocacy of “revolutionary violence” to me, was his Achilles heel, which arises from materialist perspectives. Materialism will die in the Fifth Epoch, just as all of today’s dominant ideologies will, as they are all understandably rooted in scarcity, and a world of abundance makes them all obsolete.

It was not until I created my Epochal framework and studied for and began writing my lifetime’s most ambitious essay that it became clear to me that nobody ever saw the next Epoch coming until now. Until now, the next Epoch was simply unimaginable. Serg understands that each Epoch was based on its energy practices, and societies adapted to them, which he called: “’Normal’ historical materialism.” I didn’t understand that that was what I was doing. Also, it was not until the past several years, as I studied the rise and fall of more than a dozen agrarian empires, hunter-gatherer lives, more about chimps, that I came to understand how prior Epochs are also hard to comprehend. The lives of people in prior Epochs were so radically different from what Westerners are familiar with that those earlier lives were similarly hard to imagine, even though we have people partly living in those Epochs today. I eventually realized that almost nobody can think beyond their Epoch, either forward or backward.

But the Fourth (industrial) Epoch is very young, with plenty of “cultural momentum” from the Third (agrarian) Epoch, such as the USA’s largely rural “red” states. Most of humanity still lives in something like the Third Epoch, which is a big reason for the conflicts that we see on Earth, as Fourth Epoch peoples have dominated Third Epoch peoples. I regularly see Westerners stand in judgment of admittedly barbaric practices in agrarian nations, but those are features of agrarian nations. The West only recently left those practices behind, and far from fully, when it industrialized. Women were oppressed in all agrarian civilizations, and they are still fighting their oppression in the West, which comes in many forms, such as the current siege on abortion in the USA and the trans craze.

Then Serg discussed how what I advocate is really about developing a nugget of sentience that will inform a successful effort. He wrote that Italian communists kind of understood it.

Serg then discussed my journey’s primary lesson: personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity, and that I argue that it is deficits in our collective integrity and sentience that finds us in this situation. Serg’s discussion was part of what brought me to tears. I have called it “hooked on scarcity,” and Serg observed that people are so conditioned by scarcity that they simply cannot see beyond their scarcity-based conditioning, and that the change must “happen inside people first.”

Serg wrote:

“The current global elite are the symptom. They are the most visible expression of a species-wide failure of collective sentience and integrity that would reconstitute the suppression even if they were to disappear today.”

These are all ideas that can be found in my work, but to see Serg discussing them like he did was amazing (although not unexpected – I have been encouraging Serg for many years). Serg understands, like few ever have.

Serg wrote:

“Marxist materialism says that the owners of the means of production have a structural interest in suppression and the working class has a structural interest in liberation; the political question is how the latter organizes against the former. Wade’s framework does not necessarily contradict this, in my opinion, but it goes underneath it. Structural interest is insufficient because the consciousness required to act on that interest is itself suppressed across all social classes by the very scarcity conditioning that the Fourth Epoch produces in everyone it touches.”

Serg is articulating my work in ways that I never have, which is exhilarating to witness. If I may be so bold, what Serg is doing is similar to what I have seen many scholars do with Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model. They picked up Ed’s ball and ran with it. No scholar can ask for more. Ed’s Propaganda Model will be relevant as long as there is a capitalist media. I have discussed that I did not even realize that my Epochal framework was a structuralist model until recently. That is similar to how I did not know that I was a comprehensivist until I read some of Bucky Fuller’s work, after one of his pupils called me a comprehensivist.

I came to those understandings mainly via my radicalizing journey, not academia, although long years of study have also informed my work. But without my preposterous journey, none of the rest would have happened, and I would likely not have much worth saying.

I don’t want to reproduce the entirety of the last several pages of Serg’s essay, but it was a discussion of the core thrust of my work in a way that I had never seen before. Nuggets such as these abounded in the last pages:

· “The threshold towards joining the choir is interior and immaterial, which means it can be crossed from anywhere and is guaranteed from nowhere.”

· “It is through how we hold the knowledge that we have been given and pass it forward with integrity, which Frazier reminds us is rarer than we think and more consequential than we imagine. These small actions can collectively play a role in the shift of consciousness needed to bring the Fifth Epoch into being.”

· “The current situation is the reverse. The physical energy and matter dimension has already shifted since the technology already existed. The physical base is ready. But the consciousness dimension of the base has not shifted. The consciousness is still configured around scarcity assumptions produced by the previous Epochs of scarcity-energy organization. The consciousness-base is the one that is lagging behind right now because unlike the previous transitions, this is a shift from scarcity to post-scarcity.”

· “And I believe this is where Wade’s “choir” comes in as an accumulation of consciousness-base shifts that collectively makes it impossible for the door to the Fifth Epoch to remain closed.

Serg discovered my work many years ago, so he has had a long time to digest it, but I have never seen a more brilliant discussion of my work than in the last pages of Serg’s essay, which is what brought me to tears.

Not only is there enough meat in Serg’s essay to spur years of discussions, but there is something else very special about what Serg is doing. My experience is that the audience for my work has largely been confined to Westerners, particularly Americans. I think that the mental/experiential/social gap is too great for people in non-industrial nations to understand my writings on the Fifth Epoch (for those with Internet access and time to read). It is simply too far out for them, and they are too busy trying to survive. But Serg is doing it from the Philippines, which is a long way from being an industrialized nation, as is evident at the beginning of his essay. If somebody like Serg can do this, then the choir may well have many non-Westerners in its ranks, and I think that that is important. If Serg can achieve what he has regarding my work, then it expands the potential pool of choir members by billions of people. I only need 5,000 for my plan to work.

A hundred posts could come out of discussing the topics of Serg’s post. That somebody like Serg can achieve his understandings and articulate them so well gives me great hope that maybe my choir idea is not so crazy after all.

That is enough for this post, as I recover from the experience of reading the most brilliant exposition on my work that I have yet seen.