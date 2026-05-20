Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
10hEdited

Serg understands that each Epoch was based on its energy practices, and societies adapted to them, which he called: “’Normal’ historical materialism.” I didn’t understand that that was what I was doing…”

I would say that “energy practices” as determining human life-ways is the very essence of “historic materialism” and forms the basis of Marxist perspectives also in the final analysis.

Not only human but all evolution of life on earth - microbial, plant, animal — occurs within an energy matrix which determines options.

The Fifth Epoch as I understand it would involve humans achieving more substantive conscious involvement with our evolution than in previous epochs and at a global scale. Even on a cosmic scale ultimately, through tapping into the substrate of energy itself.

Harmlessly with an intention to repair what has been lost.

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1 reply by Wade Frazier
The Free Energy Communizer's avatar
The Free Energy Communizer
4hEdited

Thank you, Wade. I am deeply moved that you dedicated an entire post to my work. I truly didn't expect that. Much of the credit goes to Professor Kaldellis, whose scholarship revolutionized Byzantine studies and gave me the insights that made those connections possible. I also credit my namesake friend for insisting that I read his book on the Byzantine Republic. It only took a decade to make these connections by also using Tainter's framework and conclusions from a while ago.

Better late than never.

There is much more I want to write. I plan to expand on the base-superstructure inversion, my own thinking on the choir, and the structural rather than conspiratorial nature of your work. We're just one of many in a big universe, and this is one of those windows in our multiple lives where our paths have crossed. Scary times ahead, but we hold on. Be well, everyone.

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