When people encounter my work, there are two basic reactions. For those who have been awakened, if they read far enough, they will likely encounter something like the situation that awakened them, and they will begin to recognize themselves in my journey and those of my fellow travelers, particularly those in my pantheon. My awakening was brutal at times, and I do not suggest that people awaken in the free-energy field, as that can be life-threatening. But I seek those who have awakened, and if somebody has truly awakened, it is not a big step to generalize their awakening to other areas. If they truly care about something other than their immediate self-interest, I have quite a path of discovery laid out for them, which can lead to their participation in the biggest event in the human journey, which will end the world as we know it and turn the human journey from one of scarcity and fear to one of abundance and love.

For those who have not awakened and do not really care about anything past their or their in-group’s welfare, they blow a fuse only a few pages into my work and they either attack or leave. They go with my blessings, and my work is designed to drive them away. My work is only for a select few. I do not expect anybody to automatically believe anything that I write, but for the people that I seek, I expect them to do their homework, and part of that is to study my work. During that process, it is natural to compare it to those who defend the situations that I write about or attack my positions. I did it myself with Noam Chomsky’s and Ed Herman’s work, and gradually became appalled at how irrational and dishonest that the attacks on their work were. Their Propaganda Model stands unrebutted to this day.

A big part of my work is to show how most economic activity on Earth serves global rackets, and they all have their supporting ideologies. For those who do their homework, it is easy to find cheerleaders for the rackets and underlying ideologies. All of them have those advocates, whose bread is buttered by those rackets and ideologies, and most of them truly believe in their mission.

I began this series of posts with the media, partly because it enables the other rackets. Ed Herman knew the cheerleaders well and wrote that they were incapable of understanding how they had sold their souls. Noam Chomsky said the same thing, that the system begins working in kindergarten, to weed out those who think independently, so by the time that people become adults, those who guzzled the Kool-Aid became pillars of the establishment, including American journalists who never thought to challenge the prevailing assumptions, such as the USA’s imperial benevolence, or even entertain the idea that the USA was an empire.

Simple and obvious truths are unthinkable among nearly all mainstream journalists. More than 20 years after they first published their Propaganda Model, Noam and Ed noted how it was unthinkable in the New York Times to describe the invasion of Iraq in anything but heroic terms. The New York Times did the same thing with Vietnam. Two of the greatest crimes since World War II were cheered on by the media, and at worst, they were “mistakes” in the USA’s selfless mission of spreading freedom and democracy, and our interventions are now “humanitarian” in nature. Bigger lies have seldom been told, but the cheerleaders truly believe what they write, which brings up Brian O’Leary’s question of whether humanity is really a sentient species. I call us semi-sentient: the capacity is there, but it is rarely realized.

That kind of behavior is seen ad nauseum in all of the other rackets, as the cheerleaders defend their patrons at every turn. I deal with them at length in my work. One of my earliest essays on my site as it stands today is about Julian Simon and his stable of “good news” cheerleaders, who defended junk food, corporate chemicals, denied Global Warming, and the like. Fred Singer was in Simon’s stable, and was about the most soul-sold scientist that I ever saw, as he worked for the rackets to deny Global Warming, second-hand smoke injuries, and he even clouded the acid-rain issue. Another member of Simon’s clique was Elizabeth Whelan, who never met a corporate chemical that she did not like, as she defended corporate polluters while she shamelessly took money from them. She was also a big defender of junk food, along with her mentor, Frederick Stare. Whelan likely achieved the remarkable feat of believing what she wrote, wrecked her immune system, and died of sepsis in 2014, which comes from a misdirected immune system, at only age 70. She likely lived and died by her own sword.

All of the rackets have cheerleaders and attack dogs like Whelan, Singer, and Simon. But even Noam became an unwitting cheerleader for the medical racket when he advocated that unvaccinated people like me be locked up. I see that as due to a trap that many American intellectuals have fallen into. They avoided the snares of organized religion but replaced it with scientism, as they worship science, even at its most corrupt. The medical racket’s corruption was never clearer than during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who don’t understand that today likely never will. The COVID vaccine crippled one of my college roommates, likely killed another one, and I am the last man standing. All three were likely either crippled or killed by medical interventions.

The defenders of materialism, AKA “skeptics,” cannot string two logical thoughts together when they are not lying. But as Robert McLuhan astutely noted, most seem to believe what they write, even though their blindness to what is obvious to everybody else can be stunning.

The American media cheerleads all wars that the USA inflicts or abets. Actual journalists call science journalists cheerleaders for science.

To be sure, not all of the cheerleaders are simply deluded. Some know very well what they are doing. But the vast majority is comprised of mindless cheerleaders.

I could write at great length about the cheerleaders and attack dogs, but that is enough for one post.

Thanks for reading Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.