A critical aspect of Bucky Fuller’s comprehensive curriculum is to achieve an adequate breadth and depth of knowledge. That means diving into the details well enough to understand the roots of an issue while also retaining enough of a big-picture awareness to avoid getting lost in the weeds, partly so that pattern-recognition talent is developed. I have rarely encountered people who achieved it. They often get stuck at the poles, buried in the details so deeply that they get lost, or their understandings were so superficial that they were worthless and they never got past the gossip level of awareness. I have written about the tension between specialists and generalists in science, which is a restatement of the issue.

For the past month the media has been in overdrive, attacking RFK, Jr., who is Trump’s nominee to run the American medical bureaucracy. He has been attacked on many fronts, including the vaccine-autism connection (here are some examples: 1, 2, 3). The retraction of Kennedy’s article on the connection was scandalous.

I have many examples in my work of how the media and intellectuals lie about challenges to establishment dogma. They lie about Ed Herman’s work, Howard Zinn’s, and so on, and their work stands unrebutted this day. About all that have ever seen in the mainstream media about my former partner, Dennis Lee, have been lies. It can really be something to know a subject well and then watch officials, professionals, and the media lie about it. These are all examples of my journey’s primary lesson.

Similarly, the landmark book Turtles All the Way Down stands unrebutted, more than five years after it was published. Turtles went deep on vaccine science, and it showed that there really is no vaccine science, as far as something with scientific credibility. The book began and ended with the fact that there has never been any credible safety testing of the vaccines given to American children today. There has never been a placebo control group for any vaccine given to American children today. That is not an oversight, but it is intentional, to hide the side effects of those vaccines.

A chapter of Turtles was devoted to the fact that very few vaccine side effects (only about 15% of them) have ever been scientifically investigated. Another chapter was a short course on epidemiology and credible safety testing. The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is the gold standard for medical safety testing, but it has never been performed for any vaccines given to American children. It is called an interventional prospective study, which means that an intervention is made (the vaccine is given), and then the subjects are studied going forward, to assess the two populations, but because there is not a valid control group, the studies are scientifically worthless. The weakest and least credible type of epidemiological study is an observational retrospective study, and that is what all of the ballyhooed orthodox vaccine-safety studies are, such as those that dismiss the vaccine-autism connection.

Epidemiological studies are all weak, because they are only statistical studies that suggest the likelihood of a causal relationship. Detailed physiological studies would need to be done to truly determine a causal link, and those studies have never been performed for vaccine safety. I regard the autism-vaccine link in the media to be a red herring. Joe Mercola is a prominent vaccine opponent. Today’s article from him was on the causes of today’s autism epidemic, and vaccines were not even mentioned.

The fact is that many neurological conditions have been linked to vaccines, which Kennedy documented in a recent book. Many neurological conditions can look like autism. My college roommate died this past week of brain cancer, which may well have been induced by the COVID vaccine, and my other surviving college roommate is in a wheelchair because of the COVID vaccine, and both were crippled/killed by neurological diseases. To make vaccine injuries all about autism is misleading. Many chronic diseases have come with pincushioning American children with vaccines. My niece and nephew were born in 1996, in the middle of our mandatory-vaccine era, and they are virtual textbooks for the chronic conditions that come with vaccination. They had/have PANS, eczema, life-threatening food allergies, asthma, etc., and my nephew is definitely in the autism spectrum.

On the vaccine/autism connection, there has been no credible research at all on the connection, at least from establishment sources. The only studies have purported to study one vaccine (MMR) and one vaccine ingredient (mercury), and even those were deeply flawed and riddled with conflicts of interest, as usual, and they are the weak and easily manipulated retrospective-observational studies. There are dozens of vaccine ingredients and dozens of vaccines that may contribute to autism, and for only one of each has there even been a pretense of an investigation.

It is fraudulent to announce that the vaccine-autism connection has been thoroughly investigated and debunked, but the media trumpets it daily. This is only one of many Big Lies that the media purveys each day.