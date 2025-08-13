Yesterday’s post on what I consider to be the biggest events in the human journey, with the biggest of all looming, is a more organized version of this post. My sources are nearly all popularized science and scholarship, so that anybody with some mental horsepower and gumption can understand it. The parts that came from my experiences, and the experiences of those close to me, I have also tried to make as accessible as possible. My journey has been an open book, documented as well as I can. I reveal names when I am free to, as I recently did for a corporate hit man and some others. I am the biographer of Ed Herman, Brian O’Leary, and Dennis Lee to a degree. I am the only person on the Internet carrying Gary Wean’s torch, Ralph McGehee’s, and I’ll happily carry Christopher Black’s. My pantheon is not a large one. Sam Husseini earned his place in it long ago, as one of its few living members.

I have one primary goal: helping humanity get over the hump into what I call the Fifth Epoch. It will be the biggest event in the human journey, and that is plenty to have on one man’s plate. This has been the task of a lifetime, which really began about the time that I could walk.

What I can’t do is give somebody an underground exotic technology show, perfectly explicate free-energy physics, and I can’t make anybody care or awaken. The people that I seek have to achieve that on their own. My journey has been teaching me patience. My public presence has resulted in my being regularly contacted by the public. I have had many Internet assailants, but I have found ways to keep them at bay. Sometimes those contacts lead to building my circle a little more. More often, I am approached by people who are interested in an aspect of my work, and as a comprehensivist, there is something for everybody. But they rarely expand their horizons beyond that one subject and they rarely stay very long. When they try to address other topics in my work, they can get in way over their heads and often try to drag me into rabbit holes to nowhere. Nothing outranks the energy issue in our universe. I don’t write about something unless I know the subject, and I have always hewed closely to my experiences and those of my circles. My work is conservative and relatively simple.

I am an old man now, and those in my circles are dying off. I know that my approach will work, if I can find the people for it. Others can also do this, but is not an easy task. I keep hanging out my shingle and seeing who arrives, taking this one step at a time. I was pleased with my recent interview, and there will likely be more. There is plenty to discuss.