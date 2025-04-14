An Audio Introduction to My Work

This is not quite a transcript, but is more of a summary of the audio. Substack has provided a transcript of this audio that is not too bad. Also, you can turn on closed captions while listening to it by using Google’s Chrome browser and turning on Live Captioning (under “Settings” and “Accessibility”).

This is decidedly a less formal way of presenting my work, and we will see if people find it helpful.

I did interviews long ago, and plan to do them again. This is the first in a series of audio clips that I plan to make, to help make my work easier to understand, delivered in bite-sized pieces. I am also trying to overcome the limitations of the medium of the Internet and give this a personal touch. I had originally planned to do videos, but the technology is not quite there to readily do it. I don’t know yet if these clips will help the people I seek, but there is only one way to find out: do it.

The main problem that I face is relating the realities that my colleagues and I experienced to the people that I seek: disillusioned idealists. Finding those people is also a challenge. They are a tiny fraction of humanity, but they are the key to an effort such as mine.

Many of my experiences, and those of people close to me, are unbelievable to the vast majority of humanity, as nearly everybody who encounters them denies and dismisses our experiences. Such people are not in my target audience. I have done what I could to document our experiences, and discuss, investigate, and assess them. My story is far more spectacular than I have publicly presented, and I have to outlive more people before I can tell it all, to protect both the innocent and the guilty. A lot of that can be discovered if people do only a little homework. Some of my experiences even I have a hard time believing happened as they did, so I am sympathetic to skepticism, but real skepticism means finding out, not what armchair skeptics do.

My goal is helping manifest the biggest event in the human journey: the end of scarcity and the arrival of abundance for all humans. It can only happen if there is energy abundance. I happen to know that the technologies to bring about energy abundance are older than I am but are sequestered from public awareness and use for reasons of Earthy power. I learned that the hard way, as did my colleagues. I saw many shattered and shortened lives on my journey, and I do not want to be responsible for any more.

I call that world of abundance the Fifth Epoch. Industrialized nations exist in what I call the Fourth Epoch, agrarian nations are in the Third, the hunter-gatherers who conquered Earth lived in the Second, and I call the time between the first crafted stone tools over 3 million years ago and the arrival of behaviorally modern humans less than 100,000 years ago the First Epoch, as we became human. Each Epoch was initiated and sustained by exploiting new energy sources, and the Fifth Epoch will be no different. In each Epoch, their denizens became less violent and more humane than in the previous Epoch, and it will be no different in the Fifth Epoch. The biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is at the root of all violence. In a world of abundance, violence and coercion will no longer make any sense.

The arrival of energy abundance and the Fifth Epoch will mean the end of poverty, childhood adversity, virtually all diseases, environmental destruction, violence, wars, crime, cities as we know them, and even nations. We will be one big human family and in-group/out-group dynamics will become obsolete. Nobody will be concerned with survival any longer and status-seeking and amassing material possessions will become meaningless. Humans will have a radically different orientation to Earth and each other, and harmlessness and safety will be the guiding principles of that coming Epoch. Nearly everybody will live to be at least 100 and will be healthy the entire way. Abundance and love will be the norm, and scarcity and fear will go into the dustbin of the human journey.

In order to be truly helpful to the effort that I have in mind, the people that I seek need to develop a comprehensive awareness. Otherwise, they tend to get lost and pursue unproductive and disastrous paths. My work is intended to keep them safe and reduce the intellectual lift needed to achieve what I have called a comprehensive perspective.

This series of planned audios will deal with many topics that my written work addresses.