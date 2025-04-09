One key lesson that I learned on my journey is that people can believe or deny anything, no matter what the evidence, or lack thereof, is. This is a universal human failing that few escape, and I regard it as part of the challenge of becoming a sentient species and a test of our integrity that few truly pass. My effort requires that people exercise keen discernment. The people that I seek must examine all of their beliefs, and consider whether they are well-founded or not. When the evidence points to a reality, no matter how uncomfortable it may be, or flies in the face of their indoctrination and conditioning, they need to make room for the reality in their minds if they want to understand how our world works.

I recently wrote a series of posts on some of the ideas, and the robust evidence for them, that I base much of my work on. My comprehensive perspective was built conservatively. It had to be, as invalid theories and beliefs abound, among both orthodoxy and the fringes, and navigating it can be like walking in a minefield. I have presented many topics for which the evidence is strong or flimsy, and all such topics have their camps for and against, which frequently have nothing to do with the evidence but people’s ideological convictions, which often have a tenuous relationship to reality. In fact, one of what are called human universals is that all societies have shared beliefs which are demonstrably false. Not only are false beliefs widely believed, but solid evidence that contradicts such beliefs is often blithely dismissed or attacked and destroyed.

I have presented many such ideas in my Substack posts, such as:

1. Mass-murdering thieves and genocidists were presented to me as heroes and saints;

2. The American media is anything but impartial, as it serves elite interests at the expense of accurately informing the public;

3. Materialism is just another religion erected on a false foundation;

4. JFK was not murdered by Lee Harvey Oswald; he was murdered in a compromised CIA operation for which Oswald was the scapegoat;

5. My former partner put the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free, and I have yet to see even one of his assailants acknowledge those basic facts;

6. I literally have people in my circles who believe that Earth is flat;

7. Antarctica has been covered in ice for millions of years, which no scientist on Earth denies, but some “scholars” argue that Antarctica was ice-free in historical times;

8. Scientists have known for more than a century that carbon dioxide is a key greenhouse gas and that burning the hydrocarbons that fuel industrial societies will warm Earth, which is happening, but oil-company “scientists” and others deny it to this day;

9. For all mammals, sex is determined at conception as male or female and that is the end of it; but trans ideology denies that basic reality, and I even have a

“trans-dog” in my circles;

10. Infectious diseases were nearly all conquered before there were any medical interventions for them, such as vaccines and antibiotics; improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene are responsible for the decline in infectious diseases and deaths, not medical interventions, but you will not find a vaccine-promoter who admits it;

11. The world’s megafauna were largely killed by the human line, in a series of extinctions that began millions of years ago, but there is a cottage industry of scientists and scholars that denies it;

12. There were precious few peaceful and plentiful interludes in the human journey before the Industrial Revolution, but there is still debate on an issue that should have been settled long ago.

There are many other topics for which the evidence can be thin, equivocal, and the interpretations can be fanciful. These topics often have their own camps. I have visited many of them and I have been approached by them. In instances when I did not wholeheartedly embrace their evidence or interpretation, I could become persona non grata. Even those whose experiences and work became important to me could go awry on various topics, and I had to parse out what was robust and what wasn’t. Even the world’s greatest minds could fall into those traps, and I’ll provide some examples.

Einstein

Albert Einstein is the iconic scientist, and his relativity theories still comprise a pillar of today’s orthodox physics. But even in orthodox circles, it is suspected that Einstein’s cosmological constant, dark matter, and dark energy are fudges to preserve Einstein’s relativity calculations. Einstein himself denied that black holes were possible and other upshots of relativity. Einstein’s explanation of the photoelectric effect was a key event in the development of quantum theory, but the direction that Heisenberg and Bohr took quantum theory in Einstein resisted for the rest of his life, and he became a marginalized scientist in his last years.

Einstein entertained the ideas of fellow Jews Reich and Velikovsky in his last years. He dismissed Reich’s Orgone theory (perhaps too hastily), and when he died, Velikovsky’s book was open on his desk, although I doubt that there is much validity, if any, to Velikovsky’s theories. Einstein endorsed Hapgood’s pole-shift idea in his last years, but the later rise of plate tectonics invalidated Hapgood’s hypothesis. If Einstein had lived long enough, I believe that he would have abandoned the pole-shift idea when plate tectonics explained the evidence.

Chomsky

Noam Chomsky is the only living human who can be credibly compared to Einstein, and Noam has been the world’s leading intellectual for most of my life. While Noam’s scientific work is not as influential as Einstein’s (whose is?), regarding his critiques of American imperial behavior, Noam is arguably second to none.

But Noam and I do not see eye-to-eye on a number of topics, and Noam has blundered badly in ways, in my opinion. Like so much of the “left,” Noam swallowed the COVID biomedical propaganda hook, line, and sinker, and advocated that unvaccinated people like me be locked up. The left cannot seem to imagine that there is a medical racket, and it is far less excusable with Noam, as the Propaganda Model can largely be applied to the medical racket. Part of his gullibility may be because he is a scientist and gives science in general a pass, but biomedical science is considered the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, even by science’s defenders. Noam was besieged daily, and he has probably fielded thousands of requests to blurb books, and some of his blurbs were dismaying. He blurbed this book, on humanity’s alleged peaceful past. That book and its editor, Douglas Fry, are called neo-Rousseauian, and I don’t buy their line of reasoning. The preindustrial human past was never pretty, and peace was hard to come by. Noam also blurbed this book, which was similar to Fry’s and aligned with Noam’s anarchist convictions. While I have not yet written at length on that book, I was not very impressed with it and some of their ideas, such as why coastal Californian Indians did not have slavery while the Pacific Northwest culture did, I found to be pretty shaky. Their subsistence methods and resulting social organization I think explains it, not what those anarchist authors cooked up.

As I have written on plenty and will do more on soon, Gary Wean’s testimony, of his meeting with John Tower, three weeks after the JFK assassination, has stood the test of time and then some. Today, the dominant JFK theories are nearly a blueprint of the Tower conversation, and I have no doubt that Gary reported his conversation with Tower to the best of his recollection. JFK was killed in a backfired CIA operation, and Allen Dulles was likely involved with planning the assassination. But Noam wrote a book that argued that the CIA would not have had any motivation to kill JFK. That may have been Noam’s greatest blunder. JFK never trusted the CIA after the Bay of Pigs fiasco. He tried to downsize it and even scatter it to the winds. While few rank-and-file CIA members may have been involved, if any, I strongly suspect that Hunt’s operation that got JFK killed was not the only CIA involvement in JFK’s murder.

If Einstein and Chomsky can blunder, who can’t? The key is to recover from our blunders, admit when we were wrong, discard theories and evidence that don’t hold up, or at least put them on the back burner.

Gary Wean

Gary was a policeman and investigator. While Gary is in my pantheon, like Noam is, Gary was no scholar or scientist. Gary suffered greatly at the hands of Jewish mobsters, his work has understandably been called anti-Semitic, and Gary originated the Israel-did-it hypothesis of the JFK hit. I have weighed in on what I think about that. While the Israel hypothesis is worth thinking about, but I doubt that Israel masterminded the JFK hit, whatever its involvement may have been, Gary was also gulled by anti-Semitic literature that argued that the Jewish Holocaust did not happen. But in Gary’s defense, I have studied Holocaust Denial literature, and it can gull the unwary. Not that Gary based anything important on the Jewish Holocaust, but that he was gulled by Holocaust Denial literature is unfortunate. But I have always based my assessment of Gary’s work on his experiences, not his theories or literature reviews. You can take his Tower conversation to the bank, but to this day, I see JFK assassination researchers dismiss Gary’s Tower conversation on the flimsiest of pretexts, arguing that he fabricated it, used Hunt’s name because of Watergate, and other shoot-from-the-hip denials. The Operation Northwoods documents should have made Gary’s testimony the center of gravity for all JFK research during the past generation, and declassified documents only further validated Gary’s testimony.

More is coming in the next post.