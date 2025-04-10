The topic of these belief and denial posts is highly germane to my work. It is related to why more than 99% of humanity reacts to the idea of free energy and abundance with denial and fear, at varying levels of seeming sophistication. It flies in the face of all that they “know,” but much of what they “know” is comprised of lies that they have been fed, and they will cling to them to their graves, no matter what evidence might contradict them.

I have long seen literalist interpretations of ancient writings, such as Sumerian cuneiform (Sitchin) and the Bible (Velikovsky and fundamentalist Christians), among other writings, such as ancient Egyptian. It is like making Grimm’s Fairy Tales the history of Europe and building scientific theories on such works. No professional scientists or historians do that. At most, ancient writings can be a complement to other evidence. While there may be some historical fact in such writings, they are generally embedded within fanciful tales and elite propaganda, which should not be surprising.

My mystical journey began with paranormal experiences, not by reading books or beliefs that I was raised with. When you have experience, you know. I studied the “skeptics” for years before I had encounters with one. He seemed incapable of rationality when he was not lying, and he stalked me on the Internet for over a decade. I am more than half convinced that he was being compensated for his “skeptical” efforts. The “skeptics” can be amazingly irrational and incapable of dealing with the evidence, as their ideology trumps everything else in their twisted minds. The evidence is overwhelming that human consciousness survives the death of the physical body, but I have never seen a “skeptic” fairly deal with any of it.

Brian O’Leary inadvertently dragged me into the Moon landings issue. I had already studied it on and off for a decade, but his appearance on a national TV show, expressing his skepticism that NASA really landed men on the Moon, led to a several-month detour in my studies before I was satisfied that the Moon landings happened as popularly presented, with perhaps the cover-up of ET encounters. But Bart Sibrel, for instance, will go to his grave believing that the Moon landings were faked. Bart had me going for a few days in 2001, before I realized that there was no way that the Apollo 11 footage that he obtained was taken in low Earth orbit, which is the entire crux of his argument. It is easy to understand why that footage was not taken in low Earth orbit. But Bart keeps making the rounds on conspiracist shows and I still get contacted about it, wondering if the Moon landings were faked, even by scientists. Sigh.

I have a lot of respect for what Steven Greer has done with his Disclosure Project effort. However, he has done plenty of blundering, such as with his “mini-alien” obsession and his naïve forays into the free-energy field. But he seems to be learning from his mistakes.

And there are many areas of science and history in which the evidence is equivocal, but it becomes the province of battling camps. All too often, the defenders of the orthodox interpretations have flagrant conflicts of interest, and it was never more apparent than with the COVID-19 response. It was people’s abysmal diets and the response that killed millions of people, not COVID-19 itself. Not only did COVID-19 likely come out of a biowarfare lab, but the masks and lockdowns were largely worthless from a medical perspective, while causing immense societal damage, and highly effective early treatments were banned to make way for lucrative patented vaccines and drugs that killed millions of people. “Coincidentally,” the net effect, other than millions of needless deaths, was the greatest transfer of wealth in history, from the working class to the elite. And media propaganda and censorship reached unprecedented levels, as it did the medical racket’s bidding.

As I have written at great length, infectious disease was conquered in the West by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which were side effects of the Industrial Revolution. Medical interventions such as vaccines and antibiotics had nothing to do with it. In the midst of this current measles scare in the USA I wrote a post on measles, and my favorite infectious-disease statistic is that the measles death rate had declined by 99.96% in England before the measles vaccine was introduced.

Nearly 35 years ago, I was introduced to the work of Gaston Naessens, Royal Rife, and Antoine Béchamp, who was a contemporary of Pasteur’s whom Pasteur repeatedly plagiarized in his quest for fame and fortune. Naessens and Rife had “impossible” microscopes that led them to their findings. There has been great medical-racket suppression of their work, which is nothing new for the medical racket. I think that, as with so many other areas of today’s orthodox science, a new paradigm of microbiology will arise in what I call the Fifth Epoch. The technologies that my friend witnessed in his underground technology show in the 1990s upends today’s orthodox physics.

What I have seen in discussions of the findings of those “impossible” microscopes is that the so-called germ theory of disease seems incomplete, at best. Infectious and degenerative diseases seem to have subcellular dynamics in common. As I have written, biomedical science is considered the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, even by science’s defenders.

As I wrote, other than diseases that come from biowarfare labs, infectious disease is not really an issue in industrialized nations. AIDS and polio are almost certainly diseases from chemical poisoning, not viruses, but those ideas are forbidden in today’s infectious-disease racket. Degenerative diseases are an even bigger racket.

I have read challenges to the germ theory of disease since the 1990s. While the orthodox positions are shaky, in my opinion, there has not been robust scientific investigation of the directions that Béchamp, Rife, and Naessens have pointed toward. That won’t happen until a thousand of those microscopes are in use and the findings of them are published and subjected to vigorous debate and investigation. That is how science ideally works, and we are a long way from that in this area of investigation.

The findings of Béchamp, Rife, and Naessens are tantalizing, but I have asked around, to people who should know, if there is a scientific work that convincingly challenges the germ theory, and the answer has been no. So, while the evidence is very interesting, I think that what those pioneers did was point in directions that have largely been unexplored. I look forward to those explorations, but doubt that I will live to see the biomedical science of the Fifth Epoch.

While infectious disease is not really an issue in industrialized nations, two camps have formed. One is obviously the orthodox camp, which is run by the medical racket and fans hysteria over phantom infectious diseases. The other has been called the miasma camp. Kennedy summarized the positions of both camps as well as I have seen it. He called both camps dogmatic, and from what I have seen, he is right. Members of the miasma camp take it further than just lifestyle and diet and declare that there is no such thing as a virus or contagion. I am highly skeptical of those ideas, and when I have asked for convincing evidence (I have experienced contagion many times in my life), or even a good book on the subject, none has been forthcoming. In my opinion, both camps have become dogmatic, as each defends its turf. I think that elements of both of them will survive into biomedical science in the Fifth Epoch, but both will be seen as limited perspectives that seized on aspects of the issues. And in a world of scarcity and fear, these ideas ossify into battlegrounds, as each side grinds axes in their in-group/out-group behaviors. That is not the path to the truth, in my opinion.

Along with being able to believe anything or deny anything, people can justify anything. As Orwell noted in his 1984, actions that are heinous crimes when committed against members of the in-group become heroic deeds when committed against members of the out-group. In our basic sociology, we are little different from chimps.

I have seen many instances of those camps, whether it is uniformitarianism versus catastrophism, germ theory versus miasma theory, relativity versus quantum theory, communism versus capitalism, structuralism versus conspiracism, and so on. All of those battles will end in the Fifth Epoch, and the search for the truth will not be the cause of battles.

Until then, keen discernment is required to navigate those minefields, the kind that few people exercise, but which is critical to what I am attempting.