This post will be about my host at the Avalon Forum, Bill Ryan. For several years, I took on all-comers on my site, with my email address on it. I met quite a few of my pals that way. I have not been associated with Dennis Lee’s efforts since 1997. He is the 800-pound gorilla of my life, but I had to do my own thing, and I strongly doubt that the businessman’s path to free energy will work. I had serious doubts after my first catastrophic stint with Dennis, I was certain of it after my second stint, and I have not been interested in that approach ever since. The free-energy field is in a state of arrested development, focused on inventors with their gizmos, scientists with their theories, business opportunities, banging on the doors of the rich and powerful, mired in pointless and paranoid conspiracism, retail politics, scarcity-based ideologies, etc. It is time for the love and enlightenment approach, in which people stop giving their power away and find it within themselves, which is far easier said than done, in our world of scarcity and fear.

But Dennis kept trying to get me involved, until I gave him no for an answer enough times. I had to do my own thing, which is reflected in my public writings. Nobody had ever tried it before, so I had to do it. I can’t hurt, it could be the critical missing piece, and it was worth the rest of my life to find out. No regrets.

While I was studying and writing, Dennis was out raising hell, with national barnstorming tours and the like, and I was continually approached by people who were involved with Dennis. They came to the wrong place, wanting me to weigh in on Dennis’s efforts, attacking me, and so on. After 9/11, my nation lost its sanity, and the attacks became increasingly crazed and vicious, including from at least one government official, and in early 2002 I stopped interacting with the public. I was also wrestling with a monster of midlife crisis, which did not begin to end until Dennis invited me to the White House in 2006 and I got professional help.

In late 2006, I began engaging the public again, in forums where I saw my work discussed. Internet forums had turned into a sewer during my absence, trolls swarmed me wherever I appeared, and I had my own Internet stalker. I soon stopped trying that approach, and was deep into the studies that led to my lifetime’s most significant essay, which took a year to write. But an essay that I wrote in 2007 brought Brian O’Leary back into my life, after our disastrous foray into trying to form a mass movement around free energy. I was finally forever cured of that approach. The next year, I had my first published interview, thanks to Brian’s influence, and the next year is when Bill Ryan came into my life. Brian and I had an interview with Bill and Kerry Cassidy. It will always be my favorite interview, as I will never do another with Brian.

I had thought that Brian was the sole reason why I had that interview with Bill and Kerry, but I later discovered that Bill began reading my work nearly a decade earlier. With my forum experiences in 2007, when troll-admin alliances booted or chased me out of forums, and the trolls were almost always anonymous cowards, I decided that the only forum that I would join was one that I controlled. As fate would have it, Bill was having his own adventures with running a forum, and he finally realized what I did: anonymous-member forums would not work for developing constructive discussions. So, Bill created his current Avalon forum, which does not have anonymous members, at least to Bill and his administrators, and they have a quick hook, thankfully. In early 2011, I saw my work being discussed in Bill’s forum, I joined up, and I have been there ever since, at over 7,000 posts and counting. Bill and friends have kept the trolls at bay. The attacks there have been few and far between, and the few trolls usually attack me privately (and always anonymously to me), but they have only been a minor nuisance. I also have my own forum, ready for the people that I seek to have a home (usually after tryouts at Avalon), and now I am at Substack, where I can instantly ban assailants, but I have only had to ban about one a month so far. I will not tolerate assailants and trolls. They get about one chance from me, and that is all the time that I will waste on them.

Bill’s savoir-faire is legendary, and it has always been a pleasure to interact with him and his team. There are not many hosts on the Internet like Bill, and he is in my pantheon.