Yesterday, I stumbled upon this video, daisy-chained to this article, and then watched this movie on Gerard O’Neill’s life and his dream of space colonies. I knew that there would be no mention of Brian O’Leary, cast from the citadel as he was, but I wanted to make sure. As I watched the movie, I thought about whether Brian’s omission from the movie was awkward or not, and it kind of was, as it paraded people such as Isaac Asimov, Freeman Dyson, Ray Bradbury, Johnny Carson, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk on the screen. Brian was a big reason why O’Neill’s idea of space colonies got traction.

The only mainstream author, or really, any author besides me, who has written about Brian since his death has been Emily Carney (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9), and you can see that she joins Brian and Gerard at the hip. This book also gives Brian a place of prominence. Even Wikipedia portrays Brian as a key influence in Gerard’s work on space colonies (1, 2). But I am the only author who fairly deals with Brian’s efforts on the frontiers of science, and that is too bad, just like I am Ed Herman’s only biographer so far. If we survive as a species, history will treat the memories of both men far kindlier than it has so far.

When I wrote Brian’s astronaut biography for NASA and went through the editorial paces that Chris Ferguson put me through, I made sure that I retained mention of Brian’s efforts with Gerard and Carl Sagan, as they were Brian’s two most significant academic colleagues (other than his mentor Donald Rea).

That said, plenty was interesting in that movie about Gerard. One was that Gerard kissed a Nobel Prize goodbye when he began writing popularized science. Peter Ward also noted that writing popularized science did nothing for his career. The citadel’s masters do not like it when scientists descend from their ivory towers and engage the unwashed masses.

But for all of Gerard’s engagement of the “fringes” with his space-colony advocacy, he was still firmly ensconced in the academic world. Brian’s Princeton memory that I found the most revealing was that every two weeks, the physics department would have a luncheon, sip their sherry, and the leading topic of conversation was ridiculing accounts of the paranormal. That might seem like a bizarre preoccupation, until one realized that those were the high priests of materialism who were defending their religion. Brian smugly sipped sherry with those Nobel-Prize-winning ridiculers, nodding his head, until he had a remote viewing in a human-potential class, which ruined him as a mainstream scientist. I had the same experience while performing the same exercise five years earlier, which ruined my scientific career before it even began. We could no longer drink the Kool-Aid.

By 2001, when I told Brian about my friend’s underground technology show, put on by a faction of the global elite, which included free energy and antigravity technology, Brian was not even surprised, replying with, “He got a show from the spooks.” The two limitations that Gerard’s space-colony efforts were all about overcoming were energy and gravity. What my friend saw blows those concerns out of the water, making Gerard’s space-colony ideas quaint. That video that began this post, on how it is almost impossible to live in space, also becomes meaningless in light of antigravity and free-energy technologies. If they have antigravity, it is not much of a stretch to realize that artificial gravity is likely. If they also have artificial gravity, then all objections and limitations to spacefaring and space colonies are easily overcome. That is why I state that spacefaring will be part of what I call the Fifth Epoch. I don’t consider that an imaginative outcome, but an obvious one. For instance, Earth will never be mined again. In that movie, Gerard essentially advocates a poor-man’s Fifth Epoch, but in my Fifth Epoch, nobody will be poor.

I see Gerard as pioneering the idea of space colonies, and he will be seen as something like early theorists who initiated fields of science that eventually left the initial ideas far behind, while recognizing that they were the fathers of the disciplines. There are worse fates for scientists.