The video of this post is here.

This post will be the first in a series about Brian O’Leary and our overlapping journeys.

Brian was born in 1940 in Boston, in a conservative Irish family. Brian was the youngest of three children, and he was gifted in mathematics. He quickly took an interest in astronomy, and at age eight, on the night that Truman beat Dewey, Brian’s parents took him to look through the telescope at Harvard, and he was on his way to becoming an astronomer.

Not long after his encounter at Harvard, Wernher von Braun began publishing articles on space travel and landing men on the Moon and even Mars. Dr. von Braun ran the Nazis’ V-2 missile program, and the USA eagerly hired him and his Nazi pals. It didn’t matter that von Braun and friends worked about 20,000 people to death to fire rockets at civilians. The level of their crimes did not become public until after von Braun died. His sidekick Arthur Rudolph was eventually chased back to Germany.

But Brian became entranced by those articles, and in high school he wrote an essay on space satellites, one year before Sputnik launched, to the puzzlement of his teacher and classmates. Brian was a little ahead of his time. Brian was an achiever, became an Eagle Scout, and his parents expected him to become a Naval pilot. As a young teenager, he visited Washington, D.C., and was overawed by the monuments, which began his lifelong “codependency” with DC.

Brian attended Williams College, at the other end of Massachusetts, where he joined the free-thinking crowd. One of his roommates wrote The Graduate. Brian lived it up away from home, and was only a C student at Williams. But he was still ambitious and ran the Boston Marathon and climbed the Matterhorn during those college days. Brian’s dream was becoming a space scientist and astronaut.

Brian graduated in 1961 from Williams and moved to DC to work for NASA and attend Georgetown. Soon before graduation, he wrote a satirical play on the faculty that a fellow student who worked for the CIA leaked to the faculty. Brian was simultaneously expelled and given his master’s diploma. He taught math for a little while in inner-city DC, to poor blacks and the like. Brian spent Thanksgiving 1962 with Bobby Kennedy, as RFK laughed “hysterically” at the Vaughn Meader album. Brian got married in 1964 and before he pursued his doctorate at Berkley, where Ed Herman got his doctorate and which I nearly attended.

While Brian was at Berkeley, Donald Rae, who became a scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, took Brian under his wing, and they began publishing scientific papers on planetary science, especially Mars, which Brian wrote his doctoral thesis on. The papers were not in just any scientific journal, but repeatedly in Science and Nature, which were the house organs of science. Brian hit his scientific stride under Rae’s mentorship, and in September, 1966, as Brian was wrapping up his doctoral studies, he saw an ad on a bulletin board that announced that NASA was looking for scientists to become astronauts.

For one of the many overlaps in our lives, when Brian saw that ad, I lived in Houston, as my father worked in NASA’s Mission Control Room. In January of 1967, the USA was at top of its game in the Space Race. The Mercury and Gemini programs went off with hardly a hitch, and Apollo was next. On January 27th, that evening my father and I came home from a Boy Scout meeting, and he immediately turned on the TV when we got home, as the USA heard the news of the event that my father experienced at work that day: the Apollo 1 fire. The bloom began coming off of the Space Race rose that day. We had moved to Houston from Southern California several months earlier. My father hated living in Houston, the environment at NASA became highly politicized as everybody tried to cover their backsides, and my father wanted out. He got his old job back and we moved to Ventura in May, 1967, a few weeks before Brian had his astronaut interview, which was one of history’s most bizarre interviews. Brian was asked/ordered to go to Mars. Brian later learned that he was the first talent in the stable for von Braun’s Mars dreams. The Moon was only the first step.

Brian’s roommate at his astronaut interview was Gerard O’Neill, who later recruited Brian to Princeton’s physics department. Brian was hired in July, 1967, to start in September. But between July and September, NASA lost the budget battle on Capitol Hill to the Pentagon. The genocide in Vietnam had to be paid for somehow, and NASA’s funding was cut and the Martian ambitions quickly fell by the wayside. Brian was one of 11 scientist-astronauts in his group. Deke Slayton and Alan Shepard, both Mercury program astronauts, ran the astronaut corps, and on the first day of work, Slayton notified them of NASA’s fiscal woes and how NASA no longer needed them. Slayton suggested that they all quit, and four eventually did, including Brian. Nobody from Brian’s group went into space for 15 years, and none of those grand dreams of von Braun’s came to fruition, other than landing men on the Moon.

History has shown that the greatest scientists, from Newton to Einstein to Heisenberg, did their best work in their 20s and 30s. Brian’s colleagues expressed concern that he was going to sacrifice his best scientific years in training for space missions. In fact, those in Brian’s group who stayed with NASA largely sacrificed their scientific careers.

When the Mars plans were formally abandoned and Brian began his pilot training, he quit NASA in April 1968. Brian’s statement to Slayton, that “flying is not my cup of tea,” made global news. In 1965, Brian visited Carl Sagan at Harvard, and Sagan had a globe of Mars in his office, which was mostly blank, because so little was known about its surface at the time. When Brian quit NASA, Sagan recruited Brian to Cornell, where Sagan was building his empire. While at Cornell, Brian and Carl were arguably the world’s two leading Mars experts, and they studied mascons.

Brian was again drawn to DC, and protested at the White House in 1970. The next year, Brian left Cornell and became something of an academic vagabond, teaching at Hampshire College, Cal Tech, Berkeley, and Princeton, among others. Brian was a NASA gadfly in those days, writing challenging op-eds in the New York Times.

Brian still worked for NASA, and was on the Mariner 10 science team. From his mascon work, Brian predicted and named Mercury’s Caloris Basin. In another of his bouts with DC, Brian worked for Mo Udall and was his speechwriter and energy advisor for Udall’s 1976 run for the presidency. Udall was the frontrunner before David Rockefeller’s candidate, Jimmy Carter, came from nowhere to win. The grind of that campaign ruined Brian’s marriage.

In 1975, O’Neill recruited Brian to Princeton, and their work was about space colonies and asteroid mining, and I later became friends with one of Brian’s space colony colleagues. Pursuing space colonies and asteroid mining was fringe stuff. On Princeton’s physics faculty were several Nobel Laureates, who looked askance at Brian’s activities.

Every two weeks, the Princeton physics faculty had a luncheon and sipped sherry while they all ridiculed accounts of the paranormal. Brian smugly sipped his sherry with them, until a fateful day in 1979, when Brian had a remote-viewing experience. He had it while performing the same exercise that gave me my first paranormal experiences five years earlier. That experience ruined Brian as a mainstream scientist. He could no longer sip the sherry of materialism, which is the religion of mainstream scientists, as those sherry-sipping faculty members exemplified.

That was the beginning of the end of Brian’s days as a mainstream scientist.