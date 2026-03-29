The video of this post is here.

Brian wrote that after that remote-viewing experience in 1979, he never really came back to the scientific establishment. He left Princeton in 1981, and in 1982, Brian was driving to Boston when rain turned to icy roads, and he spun and flipped off the road at 60 MPH, ending up in a ditch, with the car completely demolished, except for where he sat. Brian went into an out-of-body state as the accident happened, and when the car finally came to rest, he felt an indescribable peace. A witness and the insurance adjuster had a hard time believing that Brian walked away from the accident uninjured.

Brian began exploring the fringes after his 1979 experience, which is documented his first two “fringe” books (1, 2). He poked into many areas, and many people used Brian’s public stature to further their causes. In 1982, Brian moved to LA to work for a notorious space contactor (SAIC). That same year, I flailed around after college, to then begin my career in LA in 1983. I soon moved to Redondo Beach while Brian worked in Hermosa Beach, the next town over. I was there until 1986 and Brian was there until 1987, and I am sure that Brian lived near or on the beach. We were unwittingly neighbors for years.

In Steven Greer’s efforts in his Disclosure Project, he continually identified SAIC as a leading “black budget” company. The USA’s black budget is tens of billions of dollars per year. While Brian was at SAIC, he continued to pursue asteroid mining and space colonies. In those years, the big space game was Reagan’s Star Wars, which Brian refused to work for. According to Greer, Armstrong and Aldrin encountered ETs on the Moon. I had heard that rumor since the early 1990s, and did not know what to make of it. Today, I am less skeptical of the allegation. Astronaut encounters with ETs have definitely been covered up. Whatever the case was, Aldrin was a mess after returning from the Moon and he was even in a mental institution for some time. Buzz was so rudderless that he tried selling cars in Beverly Hills before Brian got him a job at SAIC, where they shared an office.

If you shared an office with Buzz, would you have asked him what it was like on the Moon? Brian asked more than one astronaut what it was like on the Moon, and he got strange, cryptic replies. Brian began wondering about the Moon landings after those replies. Brian also got sucked into the Face on Mars issue. I am quite skeptical that the “face” is of artificial origin. But image-analysis professionals did a lot of work on the image from 1976. Carl Sagan did the type of debunking that gives “skeptics” a bad name, as he suggested that a data-error dot gulled researchers into thinking it was a nostril on the face, when no image-analyzer thought that. Sagan was infamous for his shabby style of debunking, which helped estrange him from Brian. At SAIC, Brian debriefed the neocons Wolfowitz and Perle, and Brian thought that they were very strange.

In 1987, when I was in Brian’s home town, pursuing free energy, Brian lost his job at SAIC, partly because he refused to work on Star Wars. That was the last job that Brian had in the scientific establishment, and he scrambled for the rest of his life.

Brian still wrote mainstream books in those days, and his first “fringe” book was written in 1989. I moved to Ohio in 1990 and tried to put together the pieces of my shattered life, while I began my days of study. I joined the local chapter of the U.S. Psychotronics Association (USPA), and began interacting with people in the free-energy field, even more than I had during my ride with Dennis Lee. I moved during another recession, and it took me nearly a year to find a permanent job, as a trucking-company controller.

The month before I found that job, I was unemployed and helped mount the USPA’s national conference, which was held a few miles from my wife’s university. It was in the shadow of the world’s largest air force base, which was built where the Wright brothers flew their early planes. That base also looms largely in UFO lore, with reputed captured ET craft and preserved ET bodies.

When Dennis was heckled by Bill Delp, AKA the BPA Hit Man, in 1989, it was at a conference that was a spin-off of the USPA. When I worked at the registration desk for the conference, I had access to the member list and I looked to see if Bill was a member. He was. It answered my question of how Bill arrived at that conference to heckle Dennis. Bill kept his ear to the ground for the global elite. I guess that he got a bonus for his performance at that conference.

Several years later, when I briefly worked for Dennis again, I read an article on free energy and fringe-science conferences, and how they were crawling with people from the CIA and the like. Bill was just one of many like him. Some employees of the air force base joined our chapter of the USPA, and I heard that they were all put under surveillance by the air force.

I was assigned to ferry a conference speaker from the Dayton airport, somebody named Brian O’Leary, whom I had never heard of before. The airport was less than a half-hour drive from the conference in Yellow Springs. I can’t remember exactly how the conversation began, but as we got in my car, we struck up a conversation. Brian was just getting his feet wet in the free energy field, and had recently spent a weekend with Tom Bearden. It was only a year earlier that I was told about Sparky Sweet, but Mr. Advisor did not tell me who put on that demonstration. So, I asked Brian if he knew of a free-energy inventor who was an old man, whose wife had Alzheimer’s, and whose free-energy device became coated with ice as it ran. Brian immediately replied, “Sparky Sweet.” So, that mystery was solved, but I promptly forgot Sparky’s name for the next decade.

About ten minutes later, we drove past the front gates of the air force base, and Brian and I joked about loading up a couple of busloads of conference attendees, driving to the front gates, and asking for the tour of Hangar 18 and the Blue Room. I still laugh when I think of that scene. Brian attended the USPA conference to give a speech on the need for a new science, which was free of materialism.

I didn’t think of Brian again until he published Miracle in the Void several years later. I am going to relate an incident that happened the next year, but I did not know of it until Brian told me in our epic note-trading session in 2001. In 1989, Brian co-founded, with Maury Albertson, who was a co-founder of the Peace Corps, a new-science organization named the International Association of New Science (IANS). The year after I met Brian, IANS hosted a UFO conference in Colorado. IANS brought together the world’s 50 leading UFO experts for a private gathering, followed by an event for the public. Brian, as an ex-astronaut, was the conference’s main host. The event ran Wednesday to Sunday. When the event was opened to the public on the weekend, a couple of high-ranking military officials attended, whom Brian knew from his Capitol Hill and SAIC days. They were supposedly “enlightened soldiers,” which I consider an oxymoron. Brian was surprised to see them, and at a break in the proceedings, they approached Brian. They wanted him to work on classified UFO projects in Eastern Europe. Brian instantly declined their offer, and then those officials tried to take over the conference.

At that same conference, those officials dangled $2 billion to Greer, which he also refused. Greer stated that after his refusal, one of those officials led a smear campaign against Greer, alleging that Greer was not even an MD.

The event that shortened Brian’s life happened the day after the conference ended, which can be read in Brian’s book. The evening after Brian got back, as he lay in bed, he began to feel nauseous and went to the bathroom, where he promptly passed out and fell from the toilet. Brian had a heart attack.

When we had our note-trading session in 2001, Brian told me the details of his heart attack. In his book, Brian described his heart attack as like being struck by lightning, and he had a red flash as he collapsed and a white flash as he came back to consciousness. Brian eventually saw a heart specialist, who said that Brian had a very peculiar heart attack. Heart attacks don’t feel like being struck by lightning, and it seemed like Brian’s chest received some kind of massive blunt trauma that brought on the heart attack.

It took Brian years to finally figure out what likely happened. Brian told me that what likely happened was that after Brian refused the “offer” from those enlightened soldiers, he was targeted by an operation. I had already encountered tales of technologies that can see through a home’s walls, and those officials had access to exotic weaponry. Brian said that the bedroom wall was less than 20 feet from the street, and that an unmarked van could have easily parked there, and inside the van would have been technology that could see through the walls, and they zapped Brian with some kind of energy weapon, which brought on his heart attack.

Sometimes a heart attack is just a heart attack, cancer is just cancer, accidents do happen, and murders can be random, but in these fringe areas there have been many untimely ends. I could tell many stories. When Greer mounted a Congressional hearing in 1997, he and his close associates suddenly came down with strange and advanced forms of cancer, and Greer was the only survivor. Greer said that the cancer was psychotronically implanted into them.

Brian eventually heard about 25 dead-inventor stories. When spooks kill people in this milieu, they put great effort into making it look like something other than murder. It is more important for it to look like something than murder than it is to be successful with any one murder attempt, which is partly why some people have survived multiple attempts on their lives. Dennis should be dead dozens of times over, but not all from spook attempts. It mostly just came with his Indiana Jones journey. The closest that Brian ever came to disclosing that event was in the prologue of his final book. He was afraid that the spooks would finish the job if he spoke out publicly.

Brian’s health never fully recovered from that heart attack, and the incident shortened his life. But he kept exploring the fringes and traveling the world. Even though Brian co-founded IANS, he was soon kicked out of it by its board members, and IANS closed its doors in 1998. This is one more example of how the greatest adversaries of people such as Brian are often their “allies.” That would happened to Brian again a decade later, in an organization that I co-founded with him. That will come in future posts.