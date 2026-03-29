The video of this post is here.

After Brian had his heart attack in 1992, likely spook-induced, he kept globe-trotting, which included visits to free energy scientists and inventors. Brian encountered more than 50 of them before he wrote his next book, titled Miracle in the Void (a copy is here). I saw an announcement for the book in late 1995 and I bought a copy in early 1996.

Brian was one of the only authors that I ever saw who wrote about Dennis Lee and did not lie about him. Also, Brian wrote about what he called the Suppression Syndrome (1). It was a brilliant summation, which became a chapter in a book on suppressed discoveries and inventions. My 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity idea can easily be seen in Brian’s summary, which “credited” scientific denial, industrial turf-protection, government secrecy and the spooks, ETs, the lying media, and the final category was the biggest and most important: the rest of us, as humanity seems addicted to ignorance, scarcity, and fear, acting collectively like children who can’t handle responsibility. I largely learned those lessons during my first stint with Dennis, and I immediately recognized Brian’s astute perspective on those issues.

Like Brian’s previous fringe books, Miracle was not a work of scholarship, but it was more of a journal of visits with free-energy scientists and inventors. Brian also used the grieving framework of Elisabeth Kübler-Ross with its stages of denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance, but Brian took it further into forgiveness, creativity, enlightenment, empowerment, and transcendence. When I was about 20, I bought 35 copies of the Aquarian Gospel and handed it out to people. I bought 35 copies of Miracle and sent it to friends. Those are the only two books that I ever did that for. Brian later told me that I was Miracle’s biggest fan.

Our collaboration began with Miracle. In 1994, Dennis got out of prison, which he barely survived, as corrupt officials kept trying to get him killed by the inmates. Dennis visited me in early 1995, as he began to stir things up again, and in early 1996, soon after reading Miracle, Dennis came through Columbus on his first barnstorming tour that year, and I was surprised by the size of the crowd. The global elite took their game to new levels that year, and I nearly went to prison for my troubles, which I did not realize until many years later.

In Miracle, Brian invoked American Revolution iconography, and he then set about on a global ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy. When Brian was on CBS News when he protested at the White House in 1970, he said that he was going to go to devote a large part of his life to political action. That was no idle boast, as Brian then did it, which culminated in Udall’s 1976 campaign for president. When Brian invoked Paul Revere, he then rode across the world. Brian always put his life where his mouth was. Brian had access to the top of the world’s scientific, academic, environmental, and progressive organizations, and I was interested to see what kind of dent that Brian could make, as he had access that I will never have. I got to hear about Brian’s ride five years later, which I will cover soon.

Brian called me one day in early 1996 and said that he and Dennis would soon speak at the same New Age Expo. Brian asked me to introduce them, which I did, and they met there. Dennis thought that Brian was still fairly naïve, and he was, but he would lose more of it honestly. In his last book, Brian called himself a “naïve scientific heretic.” Naïveté is no crime. Pretty much everybody in my pantheon began naïvely. But losing one’s naïveté in the free-energy field can be life-risking.

Brian visited seemingly psychic figures such as Sai Baba and Thomaz Green Morton, visited crop circles, and he had many other adventures, such as hanging out with Marcel Vogel. Brian gave hundreds of public talks around the world. Brian gave classes on spoon-bending and other paranormal feats, and white male professionals could rarely perform them, as their natural paranormal abilities had atrophied. That is part of the problem with “skeptics.” They are like people who are unable to run, so they call running “impossible.” I have been on the receiving end of their debunkery for years, as had Dennis and Brian, and when they were not being dishonest, they were often idiotic. I provide examples of it.

But Brian scrambled. No longer did he have access to the New York Times to write op-eds. The large publishing houses stopped publishing his books. Brian had to pay for the printing of his fringe books, and for one of them, his distributor went bankrupt with Brian’s books in his warehouse, which drove Brian into bankruptcy.

I called Brian when he was downloading the Face on Mars photo from the 1998 flyby. He was downloading it at modem speed like the rest of us that day. That photo largely ended the controversy. Brian’s only real contribution to the issue was to call for a better photo when the opportunity arose.

Brian was slowly defrocked by the establishment. In 1987, Wally Schirra led an effort to have Brian demoted from being a former astronaut. Even NASA began to say that Brian was never an astronaut. Brian eventually had to provide pay stubs to prove it (his job title was “astronaut”). There was an attempt to erase Brian as having ever been on Cal Tech’s faculty. Until I remedied the situation, Brian was the only astronaut without a NASA biography. But that adventure will come later.

But that issue which led to my becoming Brian’s close colleague was the Apollo Moon landings. I will devote a future post to that topic, so this will be the very brief version. As I have written, my tour of the Mission Control Room in Houston at age eight led to a lifelong interest in space exploration. After my radicalizing days with Dennis, everything was up for being questioned, and early in my days of study I obtained the book Moongate, which was about the idea that the Moon had higher gravity than officially stated, and that NASA might have used exotic technology to land on the Moon. Around 1998, I satisfied myself that the claims in Moongate were not valid and that the Moon’s gravity was as popularly presented, as one-sixth of Earth’s.

But also during the 1990s, I gradually became aware of people who argued that the Moon landings were faked. I read the books on that topic, but they did not convince me. In another career break to work on my writing, in early 2001 I decided to see if I could get to the bottom of the issue, and I began going deep in the evidence. Only a couple of weeks into my studies, a national TV show argued for faked Moon landings. Brian was on the show for ten seconds with his doubts that NASA landed men on the Moon. Then I felt obligated to go deep on the issue. I kind of resented being dragged into that rabbit hole, but I decided to do the work, which took several months. In the end, all of the so-called evidence for faked Moon landings fell apart upon inspection, and then, with the help of an engineer who specialized in the Moon landings, I saw the evidence that sealed it for me: Neil Armstrong’s leap of several feet into the “air” as he left the lunar surface. That jump was done in low gravity.

I notified Brian of my find in the summer of 2001. A few weeks later, he invited me to hang out with him in California, and the rest is history, which comes next.