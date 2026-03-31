The video of this post is here.

A few weeks after I showed Brian O’Leary Neil Armstrong’s leap onto the lunar module, he invited me to hang out with him in California in August, 2001. I was working part-time and could take several days off. I went down only a few days after I helped Ralph McGehee with his harassment by the FBI. Brian was in Sacramento. My wife’s parents lived in nearby Nevada City, on a few acres of forest. They lived in an idyllic setting. I sawed up and split fallen trees on their land, for their wood-burning stove, and they also had a solar system on their roof.

Brian had me pick him up from a hotel, where some kind of fringe-science conference fell apart. Brian said that we were going to a meeting at the capitol, and we drove to another hotel where some of Brian’s pals were. As we pulled into the loading zone near the front door, a long-haired guy approached me. He was not hostile, but he was insistent, asking me, “Who are you?” It was Mark Comings, and when I explained that I had been Dennis Lee’s partner, Mark immediately relaxed. He then said that he lived in a commune in the Southwest that waited for Dennis to deliver free energy. It can be a small free-energy world, and perilous, and I understand why Mark was almost paranoid when he met me.

We then drove to the capitol building. Mark was kind of vagabonding and he stored his personal effects in my car while we visited the capitol. I had little idea of what was happening. There were several of us. One was Hal Fox, who was a free-energy activist. Hal was nearly 80 at the time. Another was Fred Wood, who helped beat the Nazis. Fred was in his 80s and escaped a convalescent facility to be there that day, with a four-legged cane. Hal and Fred were very friendly. There was another long-haired activist there, about 55 years old, I would guess. He seemed to have arranged the meeting. We six entered the capitol building for a meeting that was scheduled for a meeting room.

The meeting room’s door had a notice that our meeting had been canceled. We then wandered through the capitol and went to the governor’s office, who was Gray Davis at the time. Davis lost his job to Arnold Schwarzenegger a couple of years later, largely because of the raping that Enron and friends inflicted. The raping was ongoing as we visited, and Brian’s intention was to solve California’s energy crisis with free energy. I later learned that the meeting was supposed to be with the governor’s energy advisors.

Mark was the youngest of us, I was only a couple of years older, Hal and Fred were old men, and Brian was not far behind at 61. We sure did not look threatening, but when we walked into the governor’s lobby, a couple of mesomorph highway patrolmen (they provided capitol security) followed us in.

Brian was not getting any answers on why the meeting was cancelled, and Hal, Fred, and I stood on the capitol steps and spent a pleasant hour talking. Brian then came and told us that the meeting had been moved to the nearby California Energy Commission building. Just to be clear, California was the last state in the USA that I would try to interest in free energy, with what I had been through. I was there to hang out with Brian. The Energy Commission building was only a few blocks from the capitol, and we largely walked there (Fred and Hal may have driven). I led the procession into the building, and as I entered, a security officer blocked my way. People were coming and going, but we were targeted and blocked.

I had no idea what was happening, and Brian tried to use his astronaut credentials to get past the guard, to no avail. We were then told to leave the building. Another energy activist was due to arrive soon for a meeting at the Energy Commission, so we stood on the sidewalk outside the Energy Commission, waiting for him to arrive. After a few minutes, the guard came out and told us that we were “loitering,” which was illegal, and he told us to leave the area. We were essentially being run out of town. Just as we prepared to leave, that activist arrived, he was outraged at our treatment, marched into the building, and soon dragged out two bureaucrats to meet with us, and we met with them for a few minutes on the sidewalk.

Brian later told me that that activist who arranged the meeting had threatened to stage a protest, which spooked the bureaucrats and led to our treatment. Nothing that happened in California could surprise me, and I was kind of amused by the events of the day, which took up a few hours.

I hosted Brian at my wife’s parents’ home, and we drove to Nevada City, but we stopped along the road for maybe an hour and had an epic note-trading session, of the kind that I have rarely had.

As I mentioned previously, when Brian identified Sparky Sweet ten years earlier, I didn’t think about Sparky again until that day. I had read about Sparky in Jeane Manning’s first free-energy book, and Brian wrote of Sparky in Miracle in the Void, but I am not sure that I connected Sparky with the guy that Mr. Advisor met with. In Jeane’s book, she wrote about the harassment that Sparky received, including being shown a photograph of Sparky in his home, seemingly taken through the walls of his home, delivered by a men-in-black type who threatened Sparky.

I asked Brian about that old guy with the wife with Alzheimer’s and his ice-forming free-energy gizmo, and then Brian told me about Sparky’s last days. Brian said that Sparky was delivered a package that was full of photos somehow taken in Sparky’s home. It was Sparky’s final warning. Sparky had a “secret” lab in the Mojave Desert, and he fled there after the threat. Brian visited him there, and Sparky was dead a week later, of a “heart attack.” Steven Greer had a segment on Sparky in his The Lost Century movie. If I try to square Brian’s account and Greer’s, it seems like Sparky returned home a few days later, had his “heart attack,” and immediately after he died, some strangers arrived at his home and confiscated all of his equipment and documentation. That is one of the more blatant free-energy wipe-outs that I have heard of.

Brian said that Sparky got in way over his head and was extremely tired at his life’s end, at age 85. I believe that our harsh treatment in Ventura was partly because of Sparky, as Dennis knew how to take pigs like Sparky’s to market. That was the real threat that we presented, not so much the world’s best heating system or the world’s best engine.

Brian then told me about his heart attack and what likely caused it. He thought that other spook events happened to disable him. I think that I told him about some of Dennis Lee’s brushes with death. I talked about some of my own personal travails and shattered relationships, and Brian said that Mark had some similar events with his family. Brian eventually told me of his own damaged relationships because of his journey. They just came with the territory.

I was very curious as to how Brian’s ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy went. When I asked Brian how that ride went, he first told me about Lester Brown, who was his friend. Brown was arguably the world’s leading environmentalist. Brown hosted a meeting to consider proposals to right humanity’s ship. Brian made a free-energy proposal, and Lester looked at Brian as if he had insulted Lester’s mother. Brian presented a few more examples, and he was obviously disgusted by the reactions. That was when Brian made his memorable statement of questioning whether humanity was a sentient species. I sadly understood.

I mentioned my close friend’s underground technology show, and Brian was not even surprised. His response was, “He got a show from the spooks.”

I wrote my medical racket essay around that time, and asked Brian if he knew about Peter Duesberg’s challenge to the AIDS paradigm, and Brian was well aware of it. I think that I mentioned that the so-called AIDS epidemic in Africa was likely fraudulent, and Brian replied that it was likely a eugenics exercise. I did not know what to make of that, but many years later, I realized that Brian may have been right.

Brian said that, according to his pal John Rappoport, the world economy was dominated by seven cartels. That was the first time that I heard something like that. But I had seen all seven of them in action, and had no doubt that they were rackets.

I had followed the Global Warming issue for several years by that time, and Brian was an atmospheric scientist, among other callings. I had already written publicly about Fred Singer and his efforts to deny Global Warming as he took oil-company money. Singer had really sold his soul. When I asked Brian about Singer, it was the angriest that I ever saw Brian. I did not know that Singer had once been Brian’s mentor, and Brian felt highly betrayed by Singer and planned to confront him. Brian subsequently wrote about Singer.

With all that we discussed, Brian’s biggest reaction was when I told him about my close relative who was a CIA contract agent who worked for Henry Kissinger. When I told Brian that Kissinger had been to my home, it blew Brian away. An underground technology show was no big deal to Brian, but Kissinger’s coming to my house was.

All in all, it was quite a note-trading session. I took Brian to my in-law’s home, and we had a pleasant stay. That evening, I took Brian to dinner in Nevada City, and we talked about the Moon landings and Armstrong’s leap. Brian told me about being “ambushed” by that Fox crew. Brian once informed me that those 15 seconds on that Fox show largely ruined his remaining relationships with his fellow astronauts. I told Brian of my many studies, such as Ed Herman and Noam Chomsky’s Propaganda Model. Brian really enjoyed himself that evening.

The next morning at breakfast, my in-laws asked Brian about why he wanted to become an astronaut, and Brian cited his desire to explore. Brian flew back home to Colorado that day, but I first took him to a yoga facility. There was a global yoga organization, and it had a facility in nearby Grass Valley. Brian knew the woman who ran that operation, and it was the first time that I saw Brian the celebrity. It was like a rock star arrived. That morning, my wife’s mother took a picture of Brian and me on their land, but I never saw the photos, and I even asked my wife’s family if they ever saw it. Nobody has yet. The only picture that I have of Brian and me was a selfie that I took at that yoga facility. I dropped Brian off at the airport that afternoon, and we did not communicate much at all until I got an email from him in the spring of 2003, and that comes next.