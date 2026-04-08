The video of this post is here.

The basic point of these posts is to show how I came to my approach to bringing free energy to the world, and this post will be a key one for that purpose.

I was an athlete in college, but I was never a ladies’ man. More than once, women had to throw themselves at me to get me to respond. Two of my high school teachers were star athletes at my high school, both slept with students while in their early 40s, and one went to prison, which made national news when I lived in Ohio. The other “just” made state news. I also watched former athletes cripple themselves in their early 40s, doing stupid stuff like play football after Thanksgiving dinner. Those were classic midlife crisis follies, which could ruin health and lives. I learned my mortality lessons in my early 20s. A back injury ended my athletic career, several injuries in my early postgraduate years demonstrated my mortality, and I have lived my life for more than 40 years so that I could hike into my 80s. So far, so good.

I was ready and waiting for the athletic and Casanova midlife crises, which I would banish in seconds. What this fool did not realize was that midlife crises are made to order. While I sat in my living room, watching my front door, my midlife crisis snuck in my back door and made itself at home before I realized it. My first existential crisis was when I was 19, feeling backed into a corner, and a desperate prayer radically changed the direction of my studies. My second and so far last desperate prayer in my life led me on an odyssey that even can I have a hard time believing happened as it did. If I had been told what I was in for, I would not have believed any of it.

I never got drunk until my 22nd birthday, was forced to drink during my career, and had a 20-year battle with the bottle before I finally quit. Being introduced to year-round hiking when I was 41 was likely the key change that allowed me to quit the next year. I think that my midlife crisis began in the summer of 1999, as I wrote my war essay. Reading about World War II and the Holocaust for months took a lot out of me. It did not dawn on me that my midlife crisis had arrived until 2000, when I finally realized that my midlife crisis was not going to be about my aging body, but the idea that my life’s work was an exercise in futility. In the summer of 2000, I had what could be called my midlife crisis backpack, as I tried to get into a legendary lake that I had known about for many years, but we got snowed out. I never tried anything like that again.

I was in constant emotional agony from 1999 to late 2006, after an invitation to the White House spurred my wife to once again insist that I get trauma therapy. It worked, and the clouds soon began to part. Wrestling with the bottle was part of how it began, which damaged my marriage, and the 9/11 terror attacks were a milestone, as it looked like my efforts would be too little and too late. Mr. Professor’s death in May of 2002 sent me into the dark phase, and the drumbeat for the invasion of Iraq was a source of constant anguish for me. I was unemployed for nearly a year, in the aftermath of the dot.com crash. Just before I got my next career job at a software company, I heard from Brian O’Leary, for the first time since August 2001. Brian wanted me to help him found a free-energy effort. In retrospect, I was in no shape to join such an effort, but I could not turn Brian down.

Dennis Lee was still barnstorming the country, but I did not see how his efforts would succeed. The day that I met Dennis, he announced a mass-movement effort, and I worked in four different states for him in four different mass-movement efforts.

When I met Dennis, he was simply a businessman who put the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free and was planning to compete with the electric companies. When I chased him to Boston and became his partner, that changed, and as I have written, Dennis appealed to the USA’s three basic population-management ideologies – nationalism, capitalism, and organized religion – to build mass movements around. Because of his migrant-farmworker background, Dennis appealed to right wingers. I was raised by a right winger, too, but I was doing to my best to put it behind me, in a journey that was similar to Brian’s in ways.

By the end of my first stint with Dennis, I had learned my journey’s primary lesson, the bloom had come off the rose with inventors and me, and I had strong doubts about the businessman’s path to free energy. Dennis tried to get me to work with him again, the moment that we sprung him from jail, and he finally got me to in 1996, which I should not have done. By the end of that brief stint, I was finished with inventors, the businessman’s path, and the right-wing approaches that Dennis tried.

All of my free-energy fellow travelers took different paths, and Brian, like me, went from being raised in a right-wing household to becoming a kind of lefty. I never voted Republican in my life, and Brian certainly never did.

When Brian contacted me in the spring of 2003, soon after the American invasion of Iraq, which is the crime of the century so far, I was reeling from what my great nation had done, which I had largely predicted.

When I became Dennis’s partner, we did not even know that there was a free-energy field, and we had never heard of Nikola Tesla. We began learning fast, and as I became familiar with the free-energy field, I began seeing how it was stuck in arrested development. Aside from the hit men and women sicced on us over the years, and other assets of the global elite, such as the media, it was dismaying to witness the many scoundrels in the free-energy field, from those who tried to steal our companies to greedy inventors, scam artists, and Dennis long had assailants who came from within the ranks of the free-energy field, although Bill Delp was a hit man who only pretended to be in the free-energy field.

I am going to write about two free-energy scoundrels, both of whom I became familiar with long before Brian invited me to help him with his free-energy effort. As usual, I will not name them while they are alive, but in these instances, I will link to them.

One was a copycat guy that Dennis told me about in 1996. He openly copied Brown’s Gas technology, selling his competing equipment when Dennis was trying to build a movement partly around Yull Brown. Mr. Copycat has since taken down most of his writings about Dennis and Yull, but in one of them, he pilloried Dennis for his treatment of Yull, leaving Yull “penniless” at his life’s end in 1998. I saw the $250K payment that Dennis made to Yull, as Yull’s commission for the Brown’s Gas machines that Dennis bought from China. Mr. Copycat never paid Yull a dime, but hectored Dennis for his treatment of Yull. The hypocrisy was thick with Mr. Copycat.

When Dennis told me about Mr. Copycat in 1996, I didn’t know the details, but I began to see what Dennis was referring to. Not only did Mr. Copycat copy Brown’s Gas technology, but he also copied what Dennis had been trying to do, of marrying heat pumps and heat engines. I did not find that out until I read about it in Jeane Manning’s first free-energy book, in a chapter that profiled Mr. Copycat. She also covered Sparky Sweet and mentioned Yull. I watched Yull betray Dennis, as he made insane demands. I would not have hitched my wagon to Yull like Dennis did. The Yull experience was one of my final ones that permanently soured me on inventors. They are a small piece of the puzzle.

As with so many others, when I saw what Mr. Copycat was doing, I ignored him as just another member of the vast low-integrity crowd. I had not thought of him for years when Brian invited me to help him found what he named the New Energy Movement (“NEM”).

The other scoundrel I became aware of when he wrote an article in early 2001 that smeared Dennis, to wit:

“Then there are the out right con men. In the last 15 years, there is one person in the USA who has raised the free energy con to a professional art. He has raised more than $100,000,000, has been barred from doing business in the State of Washington, has been jailed in California, and he’s still at it.”

I have written at length about that libelous statement, so I will not belabor it here. For starters, Mr. Libeler used “D.Sc.” after his name, as if he had a scientific doctorate, but my understanding is that he doesn’t. That alone kind of says it all about Mr. Libeler. Accounting is the language of business and math is the language of science, and the only number in that essay was his $100,000,000 number, which is an exaggeration by at least an order of magnitude, followed by what happened in Washington and California, as if those corrupt authorities were trying to protect the public from Dennis. Stringing together the $100 million and Washington and California experiences in the same sentence is a standard disinformation tactic, a kind of bomb dropped on readers. Mr. Skeptic did it at the end of his libelous article. Doing it as the first word or last word is a standard tactic, and all that those assailants demonstrated to me was their criminality.

When I read Mr. Libeler’s article in early 2001, I dismissed it. Brian’s Suppression Syndrome was a better effort, in my opinion, which predated Mr. Libeler’s article by five years, and Brian did not lie like Mr. Libeler did. But not long after I read Mr. Libeler’s article, people began sending it to me as the premier commentary on the free-energy field! Mr. Libeler likely thought that he was being clever in naming Dennis early in his article but not naming him in that libelous section. That is likely what duped many of the people who sent me that article, which still rears its head today in my life.

I dismissed Mr. Copycat and Mr. Libeler from my mind. I had better things to do than be concerned with Dennis’s assailants, and Mr. Skeptic stalked me on the Internet for many years, heaving his disinformation bombs. He even tried to contact me last year. He does not get a nanosecond of my time. The relevancy of those assailants to my efforts with Brian comes later in this post.

In our 2001 meeting, Brian lived in Colorado, but he moved to the Sierra foothills, less than an hour from my wife’s parents’ home. That made visiting Brian’s house convenient, which I did several times over about one year. Brian called a meeting at his home in June, 2003.

Although Brian’s ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy did not go well, I was very curious as to whom Brian recruited into his new effort. Brian lived in a large house, and his backyard was literally the Yuba River, which I was already familiar with. When I got there, Brian had me sit with another attendee, to get to know each other. That attendee was a couple of years younger than me, and he had spent his career in corporate America as a salesman. He was a newcomer to the fringes.

I can give a short version of my journey, and I sketched my journey for 20 minutes for that newcomer. When I got to my day on the witness stand and how the prosecution tried to intimidate me as I testified, that guy looked at me like I was crazy. At that moment, I should have told Brian that I was not going to be involved. If another board member was a newbie who could not fathom my journey, our effort was doomed. I believe that it was at that meeting that Mr. Newcomer began advocating a salesman’s approach, speaking to church groups and the like.

In retrospect, it was highly disappointing to me to hear that kind of talk. Talking to church groups won’t work. That was the kind of thing that Dennis did, and I was finished with it. There were seven of us at that first meeting. The only one that impressed me was Alden Bryant. Alden was a longtime environmentalist and Berkeley radical. To this day, Alden is the only environmentalist who embraced free energy and was hip to the realities. Alden initiated and organized the Rio Summit. But Alden was in his 80s, and he brought along a pal who was in his 90s, who became demented the next year. Alden also had an assistant who Brian kicked out during that weekend. Another member was younger than me, and he constantly begged money from the other board members.

As I look back, I really wonder what I was expecting Brian to deliver, organization-wise. I was the only board member who had been through the free-energy meat-grinder. Alden was on a first-name basis with most big names in environmentalism, but Brian had been, too. Nobody was home among environmentalists, and I heard two years earlier how Brian’s ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy went. Brian was confident that NEM could make headway, and I put aside my doubts when I saw the motley crew that he had assembled. After our session which lasted a few hours, some members retired to a back room to smoke marijuana. I have friends and family who have smoked marijuana for nearly their entire lives. Carl Sagan was an inveterate marijuana smoker who thought that his best thoughts came while stoned. I imagine that Carl and Brian shared a bowl or two at Cornell. Smoking weed was a long way from what I had hoped NEM would be.

When I saw who Brian had assembled, I had doubts about our prospects for any kind of success. But I decided to see it through. The month after our meeting, I found my next career position and ended up working there for a decade.

My wife and I visited her parents each Christmas season in those days, and Brian held a holiday board meeting, which was more than that. At least 20 people were there. I met Jeane Manning, and that meeting is where I heard Mark Comings give the short version of his adventures. Mark did not go through the meat grinder like I did, but I respected his experiences. He and I were really the only ones who had been through something like that. The rest were enthusiasts, newcomers, and the like.

Consistent with nearly my entire career, I worked 50-to-60-hour weeks for the next ten years. I had to curtail most of my extracurricular activities to do that, but I was making pretty good money. Brian called for a board meeting in May, and there were about a dozen of us, as Brian had invited in others. At that meeting, the members decided to mount a conference.

I met Brian at a conference, but I gradually learned that fringe-science conferences were riddled with spooks and the like. Looking back, I probably should not have expected anything different, but conferences are not the way to go, in my opinion, not for this. That can be life-risking activity. But I was committed to helping Brian, and put up the money to secure a facility in Portland, where Mr. Newcomer lived.

The first thing that the members did was discuss who the conference speakers should be, and they immediately named Mr. Libeler and Mr. Copycat! I was providing seed money for people such as them to speak.

My adventures taught me that without a nucleus of high-integrity people, any effort like ours was doomed. While I stood talking with Brian and Jeane, Alden handed me an abbreviated version of Mr. Libeler’s essay, which had been written for my benefit (!). I kind of exploded. Right then, I knew we didn’t have a snowball’s chance of success. I brought up the integrity issue, and nobody in the room understood what I was referring to. In great irony, what Alden handed me was likely copied by our cameraman in Ventura, who stole thousands of dollars of equipment from us. He was just part of that thieving crowd, and he heckled one of Dennis’s supporters several years earlier. It could be a small world in this milieu.

Because I was providing the money to get the conference going, the board members decided against inviting Mr. Libeler and Mr. Copycat to speak, not because they were scoundrels, but because they did not want to upset the money guy. None of them understood. I soon asked Brian if I could drop out, and he begged me to stay.

Brian had a friend create an initial NEM site. It was not bad, but it was not professionally done. I said that I would hire professional mastering. I worked at an Internet company at the time and made my own website. I hired Steve Meyers, who had been Bucky Fuller’s pupil. I immediately regretted it, as he wiped out the initial site as he began building the new one, which told me that Steve was either incompetent or a rookie. But I was kind of stuck and ended up paying him $10K. He did use state-of-the-art tools (Cascading Style Sheets), but when I hired that beggar board member to take over the mastering after I dropped out, he was unable to operate and the entire site was soon wiped out.

I flew back home to Seattle on Sunday, and on Monday, Eugene Mallove had committed to be the first conference speaker, Steve wiped out the NEM site, and I did not even want to be involved any longer. Brian had introduced me to Mallove several months earlier, when I read his article that advocated the free energy path we were taking when we were wiped out. But after my 12-hour days at the office that week, I got things calmed down and back on track. On Friday evening, Brian wrote to thank me for holding it together, and he wrote:

“Sometimes, the best projects try to be psychically sabotaged in its early stages. Thanks for hanging in there. Something’s happening.”

When Brian wrote that, the police were just discovering Mallove’s body after he had been murdered, which we all heard about the next day. Sometimes a murder is just a murder, but untimely deaths abound in this milieu. Mallove’s murder spooked Brian, who immediately began planning his move to South America. Brian went AWOL as the leader of NEM, and Mr. Newcomer organized the conference while I managed the website and took in the money.

Brian told me that he and I would engage the “left,” and I tried several times to introduce Brian to Ed Herman, but Ed was never interested, which is typical of the left.

Mr. Newcomer looked for allies in the milieu and soon met Sterling Allan, who disparaged Brian as “the guy with the pig.” I’ll deal with Sterling in the next post. At the May board meeting, I tried to caution Mr. Newcomer about his enthusiasm. He said that he needed to make about six figures at NEM to justify his full-time commitment, and I advised him to treat NEM as a hobby. I hid out in corporate America and never walked through the halls, preaching the free-energy gospel. Mr. Newcomer did not heed my warning, tried talking up free energy at his company, and was soon fired, which ended his career. That was painful to witness.

Many events showed me how crazy it all was, and what kind of epitomized it was a conversation that I had with Alden. When Dennis teamed up with Yull, Yull had a following in California, as he was headquartered in LA. I interacted with Yull’s followers when I was with Dennis in 1996-1997, and they were a naïve bunch. Alden told me that he was part of that effort. On one hand, Mr. Libeler wrote that Dennis defrauded people out of $100 million, and when we discussed Yull, Alden said that Yull’s supporters in LA told Yull that Dennis was broke. As I mentioned, I saw the $250K payment that Dennis made to Yull, and I even stayed in a resort hotel room that Dennis had rented for Yull. Dennis paid Yull like a king and treated him like one. For his part, Yull refused to sign any agreement that Dennis could use to put a deal together. Yull took the money and ran, and Alden challenged me when I said what Dennis had paid Yull, asserting that Dennis had no money. So, Dennis had either $100 million or nothing, depending on who was talking. That was typical of the craziness that I encountered. When I told Alden what Yull had done, I think that I convinced him, as he replied that it sounded just like what Yull would do.

The NEM conference was in September, 2004, in Portland, and it was literally the last place on Earth where I wanted to be. My wife and I worked the registration desk, and some shady characters definitely attended, but spooks are mostly impossible to spot by just looking at them. I took an hour off that day to watch Steven Greer’s talk, and that was worthwhile. That was where I heard Greer’s statement about $100 billion in quiet-money payouts by the global elite, and I may have heard about the Mormon Financial Empire during that talk.

It was a two-day conference, and there was not much for me to do on the second day. I was at the registration table for only a few minutes when, about 20 feet from me, Brian and that beggar board member were giving bear hugs to Mr. Libeler! I packed up, left in minutes, and quit NEM the next day.

I could go on and on, but that gives a flavor of those days, and I was cured forever after of the mass-movement approach to free energy. My NEM days cost me $17K. My wife was ultimately glad that I signed on with Brian, as I finally got it all out of my system, and it helped lead to my current approach.

The day that I resigned from NEM, John Mack, another close colleague of Brian’s, came to a violent end, and Brian could not move to South America fast enough, where he spent the rest of his life. The next post will be about the rest of Brian’s life and our relationship.