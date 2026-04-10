The video of this post is here.

When I resigned from the New Energy Movement (“NEM”) in September, 2004, I soon had no contact with any of its board members for years. I was busy working my 60-hour weeks in my career and dealing with the agonies of my midlife crisis. I was also studying and writing, as usual.

My first essays that reflected my conscious comprehensive perspective, from being introduced to Bucky Fuller’s work, were published in December 2004. One was on Peak Oil, energy, and economics, and the other was on the seeming addiction to scarcity that people had, especially scholars. For the next ten years, my public writings were largely confined to short essays such as those. In December 2005, I published an essay on the free-energy conundrum. The year 2006 was one of my life’s blackest, and writing seemed like a kind of therapy as I published one of my positive essays in May 2006, on what abundance looks like. Looking back, I am kind of amazed that I was able to produce those essays, given the state that I was in. In July 2006, I wasted a month trying to interest Richard Stallman in free energy, which led to my open letter to the Free Software Movement. A pupil encouraged me to contact Stallman for years before I did, as free software and free-energy efforts might have seemed like natural allies. Stallman was what I call a classic Level 3 on the free-energy awareness scale, with the “laws of physics” dismissal of free energy’s possibility and “conspiracy theory” dismissal of the reality of organized suppression.

I was preparing for my annual backpack, the week after Labor Day, when Dennis Lee arrived at my house, unannounced, to invite me to the White House. He also wanted me to be on the board of his new effort, of a high-MPG carburetor effort. I instantly declined both offers. It was good to see Dennis, but I wanted no part of such activities. In the wake of Dennis’s visit, my wife once again began insisting that I get professional trauma help, like she did 15 years earlier. I did, it helped, and the clouds soon began to part. My midlife crisis finally ended.

I had stopped interacting with the public in early 2002, as my nation lost its collective sanity after the 9/11 terror attacks. In those days, many Internet forums discussed my work, and I joined some discussions in 2006 and 2007, to soon realize that Internet forums had become troll havens while I had been absent. Trolls swarmed wherever I appeared, and a notable troll tactic was to ally with forum admins to kick or chase me out of those forums. It happened several times, and I then decided to only join my own forum.

I can’t remember exactly when it happened, but by late 2006 or early 2007, I was back in contact with Brian O’Leary. The first thing that Brian did was complain to me about how some of the board members, two new ones and that beggar board member, had ganged up on Brian and kicked him out of NEM. There was complicity by other board members, and Brian asked me if one of them worked for the CIA. That was not an unreasonable suspicion, but I replied that naïveté and a lack of integrity could explain that situation. This harkens back to my 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity observation. Global elites usually just have to get their popcorn and watch threats implode on their own. NEM was one such implosion, and now I will discuss the strange case of Sterling Allan. Mr. Newcomer ran NEM after Brian was kicked out, and he soon reached out for help to Sterling. Soon, Sterling was the de facto head of NEM.

In early 2006, I noted that Sterling had set up a web page to discuss the “enigma” of Dennis. It was kind of fair minded, which I had almost never seen before. It wasn’t really that good, but it also wasn’t an outright smear job. His page allowed for comments, and Mr. Skeptic wrote his usual lies about Dennis. I had a brief correspondence with Sterling, and he encouraged me to post my observations to his page, which I did. I just resurrected that page and published it here.

In our private correspondence, I mentioned Mr. Skeptic’s libelous writings, and Sterling defended Mr. Skeptic, calling him merely too eager in his debunking fervor. I can accept that, but I have also heard of evidence of spook involvement in Mr. Skeptic’s activities. He stalked me on the Internet for many years, heaving his disinformation bombs, and he was partly responsible for my getting kicked out of a forum that featured my work. He was about as slimy as I have seen, but I can also believe that his efforts were performed out of twisted ego needs instead of just doing his job. He was a functional psychopath. “Skeptics” are often like that, as they lose all semblance of sentience as they perform their labors. They simply can’t see what is obvious to everybody else.

I have written about this before so will keep this short, but the same man who mercilessly attacked Brian also defended Mr. Skeptic, and he ran NEM. What is wrong with that picture?

Sterling, for his part, like so many others, called himself some kind of free-energy messiah. But he confessed to molesting his infant daughter and sits in prison today, where he performed in a talent show not long ago. Like me, Sterling has been erased from NEM’s history, while Mr. Libeler’s smear of Dennis has a place of prominence. Steven Greer named Sterling as particularly unhelpful in his free-energy efforts, as if Sterling was intentionally unhelpful. The Sterling issue is just more of the craziness that I encountered on my journey.

Brian’s influence led to my first public interview, here, in March 2008. That summer, I published this essay, which brought Brian back into my life. I used Brian’s concept of peeling an onion to get at the truth to create my levels of free-energy awareness. Brian spoke on the ideas in that essay for the rest of his life.

In March of 2009, Brian and I did an interview with Bill Ryan and Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot. That will likely always be my favorite interview, as it is the only surviving one with Brian. I thought that it was solely Brian’s influence why we had that interview, but I later learned that Bill had been following my work since about 2001.

In that interview, Brian politely said that the people in the free energy field then would not be the people to make free energy happen. As far as I know, it is still that way, as the field seems to be in an intractable state of arrested development.

That Camelot interview led to my being contacted by Michael Hyson, who was Brian’s colleague during his asteroid-mining and space-colony days. I’ll do a video on Michael one day soon.

In 2009, Brian published his final book, which I proofread. In that book’s prologue was the closest that Brian ever came to publicly discussing what likely led to his first heart attack.

As I will get to in a later post, Dennis and I spoke at Department of Energy (“DOE”) hearings about Brown’s Gas in 1997 regarding neutralizing nuclear waste. The man who ran the hearings informed us that nuclear waste management was a racket. He was a Boy Scout, like Ralph McGehee, Mark Samolis, Rodney Stich, and others that I encountered in the federal government. They are few and far between.

In June, 2009, Brian asked me to help him approach the DOE regarding free energy. Once again, I could not tell Brian no, and I co-wrote this proposal, which the DOE immediately rejected, which was no surprise to me. The entire affair seemed to be more of Brian’s co-dependence with the federal government.

Brian had a multi-year bout with skin cancer, and a man healed him using a non-toxic treatment. The FDA kidnapped that man from South America in 2009, and Brian tried to help him. That has been a longstanding FDA practice. The USA constantly and flagrantly violates international law, as it manages the global plantation on behalf of the rackets.

Brian kept traveling the world, and like with my Internet stalker Mr. Skeptic, Brian had a stalker/heckler when he spoke. That heckler followed Brian around the world. I guess that he was a professional, like Bill Delp was. Brian got hate email regularly, which could take him out of commission for days.

I was finally able to say no to Brian when he asked me to join with a group of fringe scientists. I had had enough with naïve scientists, and I was also visited by a naïve activist whom Brian knew. It got tiring to continually deal with naïve people, and to this day I hear from naïve people, even people close to me, who are still naïve about these realities, even after knowing me for many years. I still get naïve “bright ideas” from them and other interactions that test my patience.

The next year, 2010, Brian had his second heart attack, I knew that the end was near, and I decided to take on some projects while Brian was still alive. Brian was the only astronaut without a NASA biography, and his Wikipedia biography was terrible.

I had an adventure writing and getting Brian’s NASA bio published, to then have a leading space debunker idiotically attack Brian’s Martian credentials. When the “skeptics” are not lying outright, they often cannot string two logical thoughts together. It was really something to witness that over and over during my journey. My strategy was to do Brian’s NAS biography first, so that the assailants at Wikipedia would have less ammunition. After edit battles, Brian’s Wikipedia bio became acceptable, although my assailant Wikipedia admin removed all mention of Brian’s free-energy activities, which I was able to add at Wikiquotes, so not all is lost in the Wiki-universe.

In May 2011, Brian invited me to visit him in Ecuador, but I had already arranged for a visit from my mother, which was the last time that I saw her. Brian died the next month of intestinal cancer. After he died, I saw a video that a friend made from a visit to Brian (I introduced them), and if I had seen that video earlier, I might have found a way to go to visit him, as he was obviously near death. His life was shortened by that heart attack in 1992, which was likely courtesy of the spooks.

I loved Brian. He was a great man, and knowing him was an honor and an education. I do what I do partly to carry on for pals such as Brian.