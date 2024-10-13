After Brian was booted out of the New Energy Movement (NEM), he kept trying to make free-energy headway, but he lived in exile in South America and was pushed to the margins, even in the free-energy field. Brian was a gifted public speaker. Like all of us, Brian had his idiosyncrasies, but they were harmless, such as his Lapis Pig puppet that he often used in public talks. Lapis pig was a capitalist pig. That Brian used a puppet on stage may have said something about the audience that he was trying to connect with. I use humor in my work, too, but it is not dominant, with maybe a humorous aside once or twice in a 100-page essay (1, 2, 3), or a little alliteration or subtle punning.

The first interview that I did, in 2003, has not been seen publicly. I introduced the interviewer to Brian and they became friends. Some of the last videos of Brian’s life were recorded by that interviewer. I took him to interview James Gilliland in 2006. This series of posts on Brian is a little more expansive than just his life, such as my role in his adventures and the free-energy field in general.

Here is an example of the craziness that I had to deal with. Dennis Lee’s chief libeler in the free-energy field claimed that Dennis “raised” $100 million from his victims. That libeler’s number was more than 10 times as high as reality. Dennis promoted Yull Brown like nobody ever did, and I saw the $250K “commission” that Dennis paid Yull for a shipment of Brown’s Gas machines from China. Yull wanted to double his “commission” for the next shipment. Yull kind of took Dennis for a ride and harmed Dennis’s effort in the end (and was one of the last straws with inventors and me). Before Dennis, Yull worked with a motley crew of supporters who never got anything going, partly because of Yull. He refused to make any commitments that could be used to further Brown’s Gas technology in the USA (although China built him a city). Alden Bryant worked with those supporters, and during my NEM days I brought up Yull to Alden and what we paid him. Alden challenged me on that payment, asserting that Dennis had no money at all. So, in the same organization, the views were that Dennis either raked in $100 million from his victims or had no money at all. That was typical of the nuttiness that I had to regularly deal with. People who should know better still promote that libelous essay.

Perhaps the most stupefying situation that I saw after my exit from NEM was the involvement of Sterling Allan, who founded his own free-energy effort, which was high-profile in its time. When NEM was being established, that Boy Scout board member approached Sterling. Sterling disparaged Brian and his Lapis Pig, which was understandable. But more than that, Sterling openly despised Brian and unfairly accused him in an incident where Brian’s email was hacked. Sterling was alone among all of Brian’s correspondents in attacking Brian over that incident.

In 2006, Sterling published a web page on Dennis. His criticisms of Dennis’s efforts were not too bad (not too good, either, but at least he did not attack Dennis in the way that others did). The page invited comments, and Mr. Skeptic had a section on Dennis, which were new lies. In 2006, I slowly began to engage the public again, and made my own section on that page. I also traded email with Sterling. Mr. Skeptic was not only a member of Sterling’s organization as its resident “skeptic,” but Sterling considered him to be his close friend. I was awestruck, and let Sterling know about Mr. Skeptic’s criminality, but Sterling defended Mr. Skeptic, calling him only too eager of a debunker at times, in his genuine and innocent fervor. Around the same time, Sterling became the de facto leader of NEM. The man who attacked Brian and defended Mr. Skeptic ran NEM. What is wrong with that picture? After Sterling went to prison for self-admitted molestation of his infant daughters, his organization disappeared and he has been erased from NEM’s history. In Steven Greer’s dead man’s trigger document, he wrote about being misled by Sterling.

These are some of the reasons why I want nothing to do with the free-energy field, and why Brian said that the people who would bring free energy to the world would not be the current people on the free energy field. As I have stated, we do most of the global elite’s dirty work for them, gratis. It is hard to imagine a greater enemy of free energy than Sterling’s efforts, and others have noted that he was Mormon and that the Mormon Financial Empire was the global ringleader in suppressing free energy. I don’t know what the truth is on that matter, but nothing would surprise me much.

People contacted and visited me via Brian’s influence. They were all naïve, to one degree or another, I would even be challenged on the veracity of my experiences, and free-energy newcomers often did not understand the distinction between a free-energy inventor and what Dennis was doing. I get that to this day. Free-energy inventors tinker in their garages, while Dennis was leading a national movement, barnstorming the USA, and putting 5,000 people into a stadium. The difference was like night and day.

What made Dennis dangerous to the global elite was not his heat pump or my mentor’s heat engine or Victor Fischer’s. It was his integrity, entrepreneurial and marketing talent, and his Indiana-Jones-like fearlessness, which could take pigs such as Sparky Sweet’s to market. That was what gave them sleepless nights. There had never been anything quite like Dennis in the free-energy field before. A few million dollars a pop bought out most free-energy inventors who had anything worth suppressing, while the CIA’s billion-dollar bribe got nowhere with Dennis. Dennis was certainly a 1% problem for the global elite, and they dangled $2 billion to Steven Greer several years later. That is all a far cry from an inventor who tinkers in his spare bedroom.

Brian openly admitted his naïveté in his last book. Naïve scientists are normal. Near his life’s end, Brian invited me to get involved with some of his fringe-scientist pals, but I declined the invitation. I love scientists in general, but they are not going to be much help for an effort like mine.

When Brian came back into my life, it led to my first public interviews. As Dennis was being run out of the USA, Brian asked me to help him approach the Department of Energy (DOE). Been there, done that, but I could not turn Brian down. I helped write our DOE proposal as I was packing up my library after we were evicted during the 2008-2009 financial collapse. That Big Picture section of our DOE proposal is obviously my handiwork. I had not looked at it in years, and I can see that I was using the “epochal” concept by 2009. As I wrote it, I wondered what Brian thought that we would accomplish, especially by approaching the DOE. Almost everybody gets stuck in denial or fear (like Brian alluded to in his Suppression Syndrome summary), so few would be able to engage in the thought experiment that Brian proposed. Of course, the DOE shot it down in seconds. I saw it as more of Brian’s codependency with Washington, D.C.

The free-energy field has been in a state of arrested development for longer than I have been alive, as it focuses on inventors and their gizmos, scientists and their theories, and retail politics and capitalistic approaches. None of that has worked or is likely to.

Dennis tried to rally the USA’s right wing and Brian tried to rally the left. The retail-political and mass-movement mindset does not aim high enough for this Epochal task, and took many years of painful trial-and-error for me to realize it. Near his life’s end, Brian admitted to me that electoral politics was a dead-end, and he would have known. Mo Udall was the real deal, but nearly everybody around him was power-hungry.

The comprehensive nature of my work takes effort to understand, although I keep trying to reduce the intellectual lift that I ask of the people that I seek. If there was a spokesman for the free-energy field, it was Brian, and if he had lived, he would have understood my work quite well and would have promoted it. The world lost a lot when it lost Brian.