Nearly 20 years ago, I called it the free energy conundrum. Between the internal weaknesses of free energy efforts, the organized suppression, and the lack of public support, no free energy effort has stood a chance so far. The most “fortunate” received the golden handcuffs and probably poured themselves into a bottle if they had any inking of the reality behind their “windfall,” as they spent the rest of their days in a gilded prison.

I have discussed the problems at length over the years, but it really comes down to a lack of sufficient integrity and sentience in a world of scarcity and fear, to overcome humanity’s inertia and the organized suppression. Those dynamics have spelled the doom of all independent efforts.

For all of my Substack articles, I link to deep, evidence-based discussions of the subjects. I have written publicly about these issues for nearly 30 years and have made thousands of public posts.

I have written on the internal weaknesses and unproductive approaches of free energy efforts for many years, and the pitfalls that aspirants face. Few have ever successfully negotiated them, and some pitfalls could be fatal.

Sparky Sweet invented his prototypes in a spare bedroom of his apartment. Mark Comings invented his in a basement. But as Brian O’Leary tried to educate the public about, there is a vast gulf between a working prototype and something ready for commercial use. For the magnitude of what free energy heralds, the technical project is comparatively trivial, especially since the technologies reached commercial levels before I was born. This conundrum is not really about technology but getting enough people with the right stuff to row in the same direction for long enough. That is all that I am trying to accomplish. If my envisioned “choir” ever formed, the rest would be easy.

I have watched heroes and saints sacrifice their lives to this issue, and we do not need any more free energy martyrs. I know those that I seek and what I will ask them to do. Finding them is the hard part. I have watched the best-intentioned try this and saw them go through dismay, disillusionment, and even disgust, but the best of them relinquished any judgment, accepted what they encountered, and kept trying. We are all just people, muddling our way through our lives, and some of us are trying to right the ship before it goes down.

I have done this in my writings plenty already, but in coming posts I will get into some of the details of what I have in mind.