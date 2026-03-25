Bringing free energy to the world, step-by-step
One way to do it
The video of this post is here.
This post will be a succinct outline of my plan to bring free energy to humanity. Last year I made a series of posts on the paths of failure in the pursuit of free energy, which I have long written about. Make no mistake – the pursuit is of technologies that have been on Earth for longer than I have.
I think that if a comprehensive discussion of the issues was ever mounted, it would attract the people who will form the nucleus for a successful effort.
My shorthand for the people I seek is disillusioned idealists. They need to have two critical qualities:
1. They cared;
2. They awakened past their indoctrination and conditioning.
I cannot help anybody achieve those traits. One is innate and the other comes through experience. Brian O’Leary thought that the people for such an effort also had to be mystically awakened, which also only comes through experience.
So-called “intelligence” ranks well behind those qualities for an effort like mine, but the participants need enough to become scientifically literate, which is part of achieving a comprehensive perspective. That takes some work, but people do not need to be professional scientists. Popularized science is plenty, and it is what I have largely worked with. Understanding the physics behind the world’s best heating system is not a heavy intellectual lift, and understanding my work does not require much more than that.
Here are the primary concepts underlying the comprehensive perspective that I think is needed:
Our universe is nothing but energy;
Life is a voracious consumer of energy;
The biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence;
The growth of the human brain from its ape lineage took tremendous energy;
The human journey has revolved around energy, intelligence, and tools;
Humanity’s exploitation of one energy source after another has fueled the human journey, and each new energy source became the foundation of an Epoch of the human journey;
Humanity’s surplus energy increased with each Epoch;
That increased surplus energy allowed for higher standards of living, and human societies became more humane with each Epoch;
Humans in industrial societies slaughter each other far less often than in previous Epochs, at least proportionally;
The biggest event in the human journey so far is the elimination of childhood death;
Elites arrived with the first civilizations, and global elites likely began their rise with Europe’s conquest of the world;
The Industrial Revolution was about energy-powered machines that not only replaced human and draft-animal labor, but they also performed feats far beyond what organisms can achieve;
Even Adam Smith wrote about capitalist suppression, and the organized suppression of technological advances is standard capitalist practice;
Exotic technologies such as free energy and antigravity have been developed in elite enclaves, and all attempts to independently develop them have been defeated;
Very few people on Earth have an awareness that extends much past their immediate self-interest;
Elites have brainwashed the members of their societies into serving elite interests, and the “freer” a society is, the greater the brainwashing, and few ever awaken past that brainwashing;
All politicians and elites in the public eye are subservient to global elites;
The technical feat of producing those sequestered technologies is not that great, but it is far beyond the means of lone inventors to make something for public use;
Nearly all of humanity reacts to the idea of those technologies with denial and fear, and they will only begin to understand when such technologies are delivered into their lives;
The delivery of those technologies for public use will found a new Epoch the human journey and end the world as we know it as scarcity ends, and poverty, crime, warfare, environmental destruction will go with it; we may see a new kind of human, as children will be raised in abundance and love instead of scarcity and fear.
I present the evidence for those ideas in my writings. The evidence is robust, but discussion and even challenge is welcome and is part of the process of developing comprehensive perspectives. I don’t truck in wild conspiracy theories that have almost no support for them, and I also don’t go in for overly structuralist frameworks. Conspiracism and structuralism are both lopsided frameworks, in my experience. They can both glimpse aspects of the truth, but those perspectives, in isolation, are too limited to really understand how our world works. A comprehensive perspective is needed to understand the whole. Organized suppression and global racketeering activities are 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity.
People who develop truly comprehensive perspectives leave behind the dominant ideologies, including all tribal, ethnic, and national ideologies, which are all about creating in-groups at the expense of out-groups. That is what social animals do, which is all about survival. The people that I seek have to graduate beyond survival consciousness, which is not easy to do in a world of scarcity and fear. That is why I advocate a love and enlightenment approach, which may be the only one that will work.
If 5,000 people can attain those comprehensive perspectives and participate in a global conversation (which I call the choir), the rest will be easy, which will be the development of free-energy technology, which will be given to humanity. My goal is that the 5,000 “singers” will attract the 100,000 “do something,” people, which will be more than enough to mount a successful effort. I need less than one-in-one-million among humanity for my plan to work. I like those odds.
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