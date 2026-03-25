The video of this post is here.

This post will be a succinct outline of my plan to bring free energy to humanity. Last year I made a series of posts on the paths of failure in the pursuit of free energy, which I have long written about. Make no mistake – the pursuit is of technologies that have been on Earth for longer than I have.

I think that if a comprehensive discussion of the issues was ever mounted, it would attract the people who will form the nucleus for a successful effort.

My shorthand for the people I seek is disillusioned idealists. They need to have two critical qualities:

1. They cared;

2. They awakened past their indoctrination and conditioning.

I cannot help anybody achieve those traits. One is innate and the other comes through experience. Brian O’Leary thought that the people for such an effort also had to be mystically awakened, which also only comes through experience.

So-called “intelligence” ranks well behind those qualities for an effort like mine, but the participants need enough to become scientifically literate, which is part of achieving a comprehensive perspective. That takes some work, but people do not need to be professional scientists. Popularized science is plenty, and it is what I have largely worked with. Understanding the physics behind the world’s best heating system is not a heavy intellectual lift, and understanding my work does not require much more than that.

Here are the primary concepts underlying the comprehensive perspective that I think is needed:

I present the evidence for those ideas in my writings. The evidence is robust, but discussion and even challenge is welcome and is part of the process of developing comprehensive perspectives. I don’t truck in wild conspiracy theories that have almost no support for them, and I also don’t go in for overly structuralist frameworks. Conspiracism and structuralism are both lopsided frameworks, in my experience. They can both glimpse aspects of the truth, but those perspectives, in isolation, are too limited to really understand how our world works. A comprehensive perspective is needed to understand the whole. Organized suppression and global racketeering activities are 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity.

People who develop truly comprehensive perspectives leave behind the dominant ideologies, including all tribal, ethnic, and national ideologies, which are all about creating in-groups at the expense of out-groups. That is what social animals do, which is all about survival. The people that I seek have to graduate beyond survival consciousness, which is not easy to do in a world of scarcity and fear. That is why I advocate a love and enlightenment approach, which may be the only one that will work.

If 5,000 people can attain those comprehensive perspectives and participate in a global conversation (which I call the choir), the rest will be easy, which will be the development of free-energy technology, which will be given to humanity. My goal is that the 5,000 “singers” will attract the 100,000 “do something,” people, which will be more than enough to mount a successful effort. I need less than one-in-one-million among humanity for my plan to work. I like those odds.