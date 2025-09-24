Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Bill Fairchild
1d

Regarding evidence of advanced civilizations long, long ago, what about Göbekli Tepe, the place in Turkey where megaliths and other structures have been unearthed that appear to have been built between 9500 BCE and at least 8000 BCE?

includeMeOut
1d

Our prodigious burning of hydrocarbon fuels may have delayed the next glacial interval (which might have begun by now), and maybe even ended this ice age.

Are you saying that we are currently in an ice age?

