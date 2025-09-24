Charles Darwin was influenced by geologist Charles Lyell’s arguments for uniformitarianism, which is the idea that Earth’s surface has been shaped by slow processes that are observable today. Darwin leveraged that idea to deny that mass extinctions happened, which was erroneous. Ironically, the dramatic changes in fossils, which were due to mass extinctions, are the lines of demarcation for the periods in the eon of complex life. While continental plates indeed move at the speed that fingernails grow, there have also been catastrophic events, such as the bolide event that drove dinosaurs to extinction and paved the way for the rise of mammals.

German scientists were ahead of their English-speaking counterparts, and the concept of mass extinctions was not accepted by English-speaking scientists until my lifetime, as Darwinian dogma lasted for a century until robust evidence overturned it. The watershed event on that issue was the bolide that wiped out the dinosaurs, which ignited fierce controversy in the 1980s. Once it was accepted, then there were attempts to explain all mass extinctions as being due to bolide events. But the one that wiped out the dinosaurs is the largest in the eon of complex life, by far. In Earth’s ocean, the main cause of mass extinctions was low oxygen levels, and on land, it was largely the effects of volcanism. There have been other celestial explanations for mass extinctions, such as dark matter. Other than that bolide that wiped out dinosaurs, I remain highly skeptical of celestial explanations.

I got sucked into the Velikovsky controversy 30 years ago. Velikovsky argued that events in the Old Testament, such as parting the Red Sea and manna from heaven, were due to near misses with Venus and Mars. There is not an astronomer on Earth who takes those ideas seriously. Velikovsky also argued that wooly mammoths were wiped out by celestial events. Velikovsky is the first in a line of theorists that I have encountered who argue for various catastrophes in the Holocene (the past 12,000 years), in what I have come to call Holocene Catastrophism. Some credit solar events for them.

There is also a variation of Holocene Catastrophism in which its proponents argue for technologically advanced ancient civilizations that were somehow wiped out by catastrophes, as well as the megafauna. An aspect of it is arguing that the megalithic structures around the world and various stone artifacts had to be made with advanced technologies. I have never encountered credible evidence for any of those ideas, but I keep being bombarded by them. It feels like the constant questions that I get about faked Moon landings. It does not seem to matter what the evidence is, as these issues are constantly recycled, in what I have come to call fringe rubbish. The fringes are filled with those ideas, and as I have stated, I estimate that less than 10% of such ideas are valid.

There have been climate events that collapsed societies and wreaked other havoc. They have generally been cooling events that led to chaotic weather and droughts. There was the Younger Dryas of 12,000 years ago, the 8.2 thousand year ago event, the 4.2 thousand year ago event, the 3.2 thousand year ago event, and we have had cooling periods in the past couple of millennia, which helped collapse the Roman Empire, and the Little Ice Age had devastating impacts on human societies. We live in an ice age, during a brief interglacial interval, so those cooling periods should not be surprising. Our prodigious burning of hydrocarbon fuels may have delayed the next glacial interval (which might have begun by now), and maybe even ended this ice age.

Some of the earliest megaliths were once argued to be made by hunter-gathers, but recent findings demonstrate that an early farming community made them. But I keep hearing “ancient advanced civilization” claims for such sites.

I have never seen any credible evidence that celestial or climate events wiped out the megafauna (humans did it (1)), that there were ancient advanced civilizations, which celestial or other catastrophic events wiped out, and so on (such as Nibiru’s return). I have seen arguments for several candidates for flood myths, from the Black Sea to the Persian Gulf to Mediterranean islands, and how ancient floods did in Atlantis. There were ancient flood events, with rising sea levels. There may well be some truth behind various myths, but these issues have been the province of all manner of wild speculation on thin evidence, and none of it is going to help get humanity to what I call the Fifth Epoch, which is what my effort is all about. I am weary of continually being approached on these issues that I think are unimportant even if true, and the likelihood that they are true to any significant degree is very small, in my opinion.

There have been ancient cataclysms, and Holocene events indeed collapsed societies and civilizations, but truth seekers are far better off with exploring the orthodox evidence and theories before they visit the rubbish-filled fringes. It helps prevent them from going too far astray.