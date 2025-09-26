Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Call me Cassandra's avatar
Call me Cassandra
11h

Sorry to hear about your shoulder. What a trouper to continue on with your work without a day off!

I learn a lot from your posts. I usually follow the links and sometimes don't make it back out. LOL.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Wade Frazier
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wade Frazier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture