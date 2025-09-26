I broke my shoulder yesterday while hiking, so I am using voice recognition for the first time in my work. My voice recognition story begins in the 1990s, to get it to work for my wife. Microsoft was always the problem, and I could not get it to work for her until the third or fourth computer I built to try it with, in a saga that lasted about eight years. We’ll see how this works.

There were good questions to yesterday’s post. The first was on the megaliths at Göbekli Tepe, which were made about 11,000 years ago. Yesterday’s post actually linked to the Wikipedia article on that megalithic site. Wikipedia is worthless on many topics, such as alternative medicine. Ed Herman’s bio Wikipedia is libelous. For subjects with little current political-economic relevance, Wikipedia can be a good source of information, but I usually take the links in Wikipedia’s references to get into the subjects, as Wikipedia’s text can be suspect. The reason why I referred to that site was because I recently encountered the argument that that Neolithic site means that there were technologically advanced ancient civilizations. That site was initially used to support arguments that mobile hunter gatherers could do something like that. Recent findings are that the site was built near some of the first agricultural settlements, at the same time of their founding. So the idea that an ancient advanced technological civilization built it is invalid, to put it kindly. It does not even pass a hunter-gatherer test, much less some advanced civilization.

I have discussed the concept of consilience at Substack. The concept refers to independently converging lines of evidence. For instance, I use the example of the Hawaiian Islands to validate radioactive dating. We can measure how fast the tectonic plates are moving, and we can go down the undersea mountain chain that Hawaii is part of and do radioactive testing to determine the age of the sampled seamount, and it agrees to the rate of movement of the Pacific Plate. This has been done. That is a robust instance of consilience that demonstrates the validity of radioactive dating, and is simple to understand. I have seen the Hawaiian Islands used as an example of that, which also invalidates Young Earth theory, which is about the idea that Earth is no older than the begats of Genesis.

I have digested a great deal of consilient evidence on the concept of the rise of agriculture, the extinction of the megafauna and other human species, the increasing sophistication of artifacts, and other lines of evidence. DNA studies, for instance, compliment the fossil, geological, and artifactual evidence for the journey of life on earth, human evolution, and the evolution of domestic plants and animals. Scientists have also used studies of pollen, coral, foraminifera, and tree rings (among others) as evidence of ancient climate conditions. There are many lines of converging evidence for these kinds of issues. It is incredibly impressive. But some amateur archaeologist will dig up an artifact or test others and conclude that the artifacts are far older than the civilizations that are considered to have made them. Take the Sphinx at Giza for instance. There is evidence of water erosion on it. The easy and very likely correct explanation for it is that it happened in the climate chaos that ended the Old Kingdom. But there is a hypothesis that states that the Sphinx is really 13,000 years old. That idea flies in the face of mountains of evidence that there are no sedentary societies in the vicinity that could have made it 13,000 years ago. That kind of interpretation of water-erosion evidence is a huge stretch. The only way that it could be taken seriously is to overthrow entire bodies of scientific evidence, which the proponents never do.

Christopher Seddon has performed a great service with his popularized-science books. I have read several of them, and his book, Humans, is the best single-volume treatment that I have seen of the human journey to early civilization. The only part where I had much disagreement was when he took it way too easy on the scientists who denied that humans caused the megafauna extinctions. In my opinion, the scientists who have done that have also disregarded a mountain of scientific evidence that shows very clearly that humans did it. I have written about this at length, and it shows how scientists can fall prey to their cherished ideologies and disregard the evidence. A few times in his book, Seddon briefly discussed fringe stuff, such as ancient astronauts, Atlantis, etc., and it was clear how out of step with the evidence such ideas were.

A related argument that I have seen is that all of the stone artifacts in megalithic architecture could only have been created by industrial-level technology. In my opinion, such arguments do a disservice to the humans that built those artifacts, by arguing that they could not have done it, just because the feat was so impressive. It defies belief to think that there was all this advanced technology in the past. There has never been a shred of evidence of such technology, as in a piece of it of some kind. All we have are stone artifacts. Stone is not exactly an advanced material. Collapsed civilizations leave behind ruins, artifacts etc. It is a huge stretch to argue that those stone artifacts could only be made with industrial-level technology. To me, those arguments are similar to the faked-Moon-landings cottage industry. I have studied the issue at length. Those events happened in my lifetime, and people argue today that it was impossible for people to land on the Moon with chemical rockets, with the primitive computers of the time, with the radiation past low-Earth orbit, etc. But the conspirators are somehow able to fabricate moon rocks that fool mass spectrometers (that is something that I doubt is possible). Or they argue that robots brought them back. I consider those arguments a close cousin to Flat Earth theorizing. The fringes are filled with this kind of rubbish, and I got tired of sifting through it long ago.

To the second question, on whether we are in an Ice Age, of course we are. We are merely in an interglacial interval. There is plenty of debate on when the next glacial interval will start. It used to be thought that the next glacial interval would be already approaching if not for human activities. Now I hear that the Milankovitch cycles might push it back to 50,000 years from now. Ice Ages last a long time. The previous one lasted 100 million years, and the shortest previous one lasted 40 million years. This one is only 2.6 million years old so far, and it was coming for 50 million years. With my physical condition, I can’t dig through my books right now, but I believe that scientists expected this one to run for tens of millions more years, at least. Some scientists think that this Ice Age will never return, given what humanity has done, other scientists think that in “only” 100,000 years or so the ice will return. These are big numbers when compared to a human lifetime or human civilizations. The geological time scale tends to do that. That is also why the burning of hydrocarbon fuels by humanity, which has spiked carbon-dioxide levels by 50% since the 1800s, is so unprecedented in the history of Earth. There is plenty of debate over the role of carbon dioxide in Earth’s climate, as climate science is young. But only oil-company shills and right wingers deny its role at all. I see it as more of the egocentric denial of humanity’s role in “negative” events, such as the megafauna extinctions.

I would think that when Antarctica and Greenland are ice free, and there are no more advancing and retreating continental ice sheets, then this Ice Age will have ended. But in previous ice ages, there were times when all the ice melted off, but a few million years later they came back, so it might take millions of years of hindsight to know for sure.

In what I call the Fifth Epoch, what Earth’s climate does will have no impact on human welfare. We could decide on what carbon-dioxide levels we want, and we’ll be able to set them like adjusting a thermostat. Nobody alive today will be able to call the end of this Ice Age, unless the Fifth Epoch arrives and we permanently banish ice ages. But who is to say that humanity will still be around in five million years? These are big questions, obviously.

Thanks for those questions.