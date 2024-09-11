Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Fairchild's avatar
Bill Fairchild
Sep 11

Wade, you have written that first Columbus and then George Washington may have been the greatest mass-murderers in history. I would like to add my two cents worth of opinion and put in a bid for the Mongolian Empire in their rampage across Asia and eastern Europe from about 1200 to 1400 as the most successful mass-murderers in all human history. The crimes these people committed are not detrimental to our western idolized heroes (Columbus, Washington, etc.), so the hard truth of their bestiality is easily discovered in Wikipedia articles. Beginning with Genghis Khan, Mongolian rulers kept trying to expand their empire in all directions from their starting point of Mongolia in northeastern Asia. They were not able to take control over Japan or Korea in the northeast direction, or the nations in southeast Asia, but they did find moving southwest, due west, and northwest to be quite easy. They reached as far as Spain, northwest Russia, and the easternmost part of the Mediterranean Sea. Their leader was making plans to invade the British Isles next from the eastern Mediterranean when he died, so that never happened. But it easily could have.

One of their worst and most blood-thirsty leaders was Tamerlane. Modern historians think he may have personally been responsible for killing as many as 5% of the total world population of his time (1336-1405). "An undefeated commander, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest military leaders and tacticians in history, as well as one of the most brutal and deadly" [from the Wikipedia article Timur]. One of his frequent tactics in conquering another large city was to sort out all the tradesmen, craftsmen, and otherwise talented artisans from the city, send them back to his Mongolian capital city because they were really useful people, and kill all the rest of the inhabitants in that next city that he had found on his world tour of conquest.

All of our world history is quite bloody and very sad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Wade Frazier
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wade Frazier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture