Mass-murdering thieves were presented to me while young as heroes, saints, and fathers of my great nation. Those people helped commit what is likely history’s greatest crime. George Washington’s criminal plan was written in his own hand, but Wikipedia still can’t bring itself to mention his crafting of history’s greatest swindle (and Washington called the Indians subhumans (“beasts”), too). Wikipedia’s behavior is just another example of my journey’s primary lesson.

That brainwashing of the young, to implant self-serving mythologies into their developing minds, is far from innocuous, but it sets them up for the daily lies that come from the media, government, corporations – from all directions, really. To be able to resist and see through the lies from the beginning is a very rare ability, and I don’t know anybody who did.

What I found, instead, was that people drink that Kool-Aid, as I did. At those tender ages, a child’s ability to resist that conditioning is rare. My fellow travelers all guzzled that Kool-Aid, but we were idealists who needed to honestly believe what we were taught. One-by-one, as we chased our ideals, cognitive dissonance set in, as Kool-Aid met reality. The dissonance could last for many years, with gradual disillusionment. The CIA’s headquarters at Langley were filled with zombies who figured it out well enough to realize that they were not the good guys, but were trapped in their careers. Many in the spook and Special Forces fields end up drinking themselves to death, as my close relative did.

But for vanishingly few, they could arrive at a moment when their indoctrination and conditioning crumbled in an instant, and for some of them, they nearly did not survive their moment of awakening (1, 2). My dramatic awakening moment happened on the witness stand. I was never suicidal, but murder occurred to me the next month, which was the lowest part of my journey. I became one of those disillusioned idealists.

But awakenings like that almost never happen. For the vast majority of humanity, their indoctrination and conditioning while young gave them their social toolset to survive in their societies, and they will die never thinking any differently. When I watched people embrace certain death rather than question their indoctrination, those were sobering moments. As I write this, two of my closest friends are close to death (probably in the next year or so). One is embracing certain death while the other is drinking himself to death, and all I can do is watch and try to ease the end of their earthly lives.

When people deeply ingest their indoctrination, those false beliefs that they were fed become embedded in their psyches, and they regard any challenge to their beliefs as a personal attack and threat to their survival (and in a world of scarcity and fear, it can be). Those challenging the entrenched beliefs can represent that threat, and they will be dealt with accordingly.

I always caution free-energy newcomers from rushing out and telling their social circles the “good news” of free energy. All that they get is ostracism, over 90% of the time. Careers have ended over free-energy proselytizing.

This issue of indoctrination from the cradle is far larger than just justifying or ignoring the latest genocide inflicted or abetted by the empire, but is a big reason why free energy has languished on the fringes for over a century, even though the technology is older than I am.