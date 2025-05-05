In the past generation, I have often been better known for my medical racket writings than my energy racket writings. In 2014, when I updated my medical racket essay, which I first published around 1999, I was very surprised when the Mayo Clinic’s advice on treating heart disease led with diet and lifestyle, as it only recommended drugs and surgeries in the 1990s. The advice in the book that saved my father’s health went from being banned in the USA to becoming orthodoxy’s first line of defense. It was the first time in Western medicine in which I witnessed an event that I did not think that I would live to see, and it has been far from the last.

Another moment that I did not expect to live to see was a courtroom victory over fluoridation last year. A deadly industrial waste got a makeover by scientists who worked for fluoride polluters into a tooth’s best friend. Back in the 1950s, it was admitted that it would be too scandalous to admit that fluoridation is not good for people’s health, not after the huge propaganda campaign to portray it as a miracle dental treatment. Here is one summary of many.

In 2021, when I read in Robert Lustig’s book that he planned to campaign against processed food, I thought that it was a heroic yet quixotic quest. But I was shocked only a few years later to see that even the FDA began waging war against processed food. Now, metabolic disease and the contribution of ultraprocessed food to it are regularly in the mainstream media. I am amazed that I lived to see that.

Even the defenders of science admit that biomedical science is the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, as it is riddled with conflicts of interest. The medical racket is one of the world’s most dominant rackets, and I did not expect any of them to die until free energy ushered in the Fifth Epoch to collapse all rackets. So, it has been very surprising to see these assaults in the mainstream on the medical racket, but it is not going down without a fight. The attacks on Kennedy since Trump nominated him have been breathtaking at times (1, 2, 3). When I read his masterpiece on Anthony Fauci and the medical racket, I thought that it was one more noble yet doomed effort to take on the medical racket. I consider it nothing short of a miracle that Kennedy runs the American medical bureaucracy today.

While I covered some of vaccination’s dubious history in my original medical racket essay, the original essay was focused more on the degenerative-disease racket. I didn’t realize how big the infectious-disease racket had become until the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the medical racket was in everybody’s face like never before. The COVID-19 vaccine crippled one of my college roommates and likely killed another one (and my other college roomie was killed by his medical treatment). Other friends were injured by the COVID vaccine and I was personally attacked for not getting the COVID vaccine, so this became a very personal issue for me.

I continually read articles on the aftermath of COVID-19, and it will likely be newsworthy for the rest of my life. With that preamble out of the way, here is some of my recent reading on the issue.

Sam Husseini may have been the world’s first journalist to suggest that COVID-19 may have come from a lab. The lab-origin story of COVID-19 is not going away, and insiders are increasingly coming forward. The evidence is so overwhelming today that the burden of proof has shifted to those who argue that COVID-19 didn’t come out of a lab. A new unrebutted study suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine killed nearly 500,000 Americans. Evidence that officialdom purposefully covered-up COVID vaccine injuries is becoming commonplace, and the vaccines likely killed more people than they “saved.”

I regard the COVID-19 issue as a nearly unprecedented opportunity for people to awaken to how these global rackets operate. It is quite a time to be alive.