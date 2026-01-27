The video of this post is here.

In 1990, as I was beginning my media studies, I subscribed to the Christic Institute’s newsletter. In my recent eulogy post on Michael Parenti, I linked to an interview video of Steven Greer. I found myself thinking of an interview that I read in 2017 with Daniel Sheehan, who founded the Christic Institute. Sheehan’s story of how he was drawn into the UFO issue is unique, as Jimmy Carter tried to gain access to the Vatican’s UFO archives, which ended with Sheehan’s amazing encounter with Project Bluebook’s classified evidence, in which he saw the Air Force’s recovery of a crashed alien craft.

I then listened to Sheehan’s Coast to Coast AM interview from last year. I knew that the Christic Institute lawsuit that put it out of business had the JFK assassination as one of its lines of argument and evidence. The lawsuit’s plaintiff thought that Sheehan threw his net too widely in his case, but I never pursued Sheehan’s JFK angle until I heard him talk about it just before beginning this post. Sheehan confirms Gary Wean’s story and then some.

As my readers know, Gary heard from Senator John Tower three weeks after the JFK assassination that Lee Harvey Oswald was a military-intelligence operative whom E. Howard Hunt recruited into an operation to stage a fake assassination attempt on JFK and frame Fidel Castro for it, to justify an invasion of Cuba. Operation Northwoods was declassified ten years after Gary published his book, which included his Tower conversation. Northwoods was the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s plan to stage fake terror incidents in the USA and frame Fidel Castro for them, to justify an invasion of Cuba. Gary’s account and the Operation Northwoods document even have some of the identical language, which should remove all reasonable doubt about Gary’s story.

The story that I heard Sheehan tell on Coast to Coast AM is also almost identical to Gary’s story, with some interesting differences, and it is worth discussing them.

In the end, Sheehan’s account agrees with my take on the issue as far as why JFK was killed. He was trying to end the Cold War and was particularly inspired by the near-holocaust of the Cuban Missile Crisis. JFK’s proposed joint mission to the Moon with the Soviet Union was intended as a huge step in ending the Cold War, and the ET issue may figure prominently in it, as Hunt told the original Watergate attorney. Sheehan mentioned that Watergate was related to the JFK hit, and Hunt is the key common denominator between them. I have heard those kinds of allegations over the years and I thought that they might well be true. Sheehan confirmed them.

I also watched a 2020 discussion between Greer and Sheehan in which Sheehan discussed George Bush the First and Jimmy Carter. Bush was head of the CIA when Carter became president, and he rebuffed Carter’s attempt to get the CIA’s files on UFOs. Bush offered to never run for public office again if he could run the CIA for the rest of his career.

Sheehan’s account is the first that I have seen other than Gary’s reporting that Oswald was part of a false-flag operation. Oswald was as surprised as anybody when JFK was really murdered. In Gary’s account of the JFK hit, Tower said that Oswald was just supposed to fire some shots in the air, go into hiding, and let the false trail to Cuba do the rest. Sheehan said that Oswald really did make a shot, which produced the so-called Tague fragment, which forced the Warren Commission to concoct the ludicrous Magic Bullet theory. Sheehan said that when Oswald made his shot, he was shocked at the other shots that killed JFK. That contradicts various evidence that Oswald was in the book depository’s lunchroom when JFK was shot or he was standing outside the building. This kind of conflicting evidence is common around JFK’s assassination. I think that some of it is innocent, such as somebody did not quite recollect the events perfectly. If Oswald really shot one or three shots from the book depository, never intending to hit JFK, that agrees with Gary’s account. JFK was hit by at least three bullets: back, throat, and head, but Sheehan only mentioned two (he probably just misspoke, and John Connally was also hit by at least one bullet).

Tower said that Oswald would have never shot a policeman. Gary thought that Oswald was supposed to be killed before he could be captured, to essentially close the loop and prevent any investigation. Gary thought that Jack Ruby was supposed to do it, but Sheehan said that Dallas policeman J.D. Tippitt was supposed to do it, and that Oswald killed Tippit to escape. Gary said that Bill Decker was confident that Dallas policemen were not involved in assassination, but the Roscoe White photo sure casts some doubt on that.

Sheehan’s take, like Gary’s reporting, was that Oswald was involved in a false-flag operation to frame Castro to justify an invasion of Cuba. Sheehan also named Hunt. Sheehan’s story is very close to Gary’s. Who wants to argue that Oswald was the lone assassin?

I doubt that Sheehan would have a problem with Gary’s encounters with Ruby in the 1940s, but I don’t know what he might have to say about Mickey Cohen and Menachem Begin’s plan to use Marilyn Monroe as part of an intelligence and blackmail scheme on JFK, and how Israel might have had some involvement in the JFK hit.

Sheehan also named Allen Dulles as an architect of the assassination, which agrees with Rodney Stich’s reporting of the wiretap on J. Edgar Hoover’s phone. Dulles’s job at the Warren Commission was to cover up the CIA’s involvement with Oswald. According to Gary, Prescott Bush, George Bush the First’s father, was involved in the fake assassination attempt, and according to Stich, George Bush the First was involved in the real assassination. It is also well known that Bush the First was involved in the Bay of Pigs operation, which Hunt ran.

I think that JFK’s murder was Dwight Eisenhower’s warning when he left office about the military-industrial complex come to pass, and that all presidents since then were puppets. I doubt that Sheehan has much doubt about the global elite, which used a CIA official as an errand boy with my partner Dennis Lee to deliver their $1 billion offer to fold our operation, before they stopped playing nicely.

In closing, listening to Sheehan was kind of amazing and it is just more confirmation of Gary’s testimony, while the mainstream and even most JFK-assassination researchers ignore or dismiss it. When will Gary’s testimony receive the attention that it deserves?