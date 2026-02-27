The video of this post is here.

Ed Herman and Noam Chomsky’s early collaborations

I have been quiet lately because of computer problems that seem to have been solved, once I took my new computer to the company that built it, and damaged hardware was discovered.

I have been asked to write about Ed and Noam’s writing partnership, and it conveniently fits into these oral history posts.

Ed wrote his first political book before Noam wrote politically. Ed was the consummate collaborator, as can be seen in how many of his books were co-authored, and Ed got his co-authors to write articles for Lies of Our Times. Practically everybody who knew Ed loved him. One of my pals (RIP Leroy!) had Ed for a class at Wharton, and he informed me that Ed was a great professor. He also warned me what would happen if I tried to improve Ed’s Wikipedia bio, and Leroy was right.

While writing this, I found this tribute to Ed by Noam in 2018, in which I learned some new things. Ed and Noam were both raised in Philadelphia, but the American invasion of Vietnam became a common cause for them. Ed’s book on atrocities in Vietnam attracted Noam’s attention. That book was highly respected in Vietnam War literature. My email relationship with Ed was not unusual. One of Ed’s coauthors only communicated with Ed that way, and in his tribute, Noam stated that he only met Ed a few times and would probably not recognize him walking down the street.

Ed discussed why he collaborated with Noam, and their first joint effort was a small book that was censored by putting its publisher out of business in 1973. That censored book, Counter-Revolutionary Violence: Bloodbaths in Fact and Propaganda, presented Ed and Noam’s bloodbath framework. While Noam was far more than a celebrity coauthor, we know that Ed at least named the bloodbath framework’s categories (as Noam said in that video and David Peterson wrote in the introduction to his anthology book of his writings with Ed), and Ed used that framework for the rest of his life. Ed likely invented that framework, as he did the Propaganda Model, as well as the idea of worthy and unworthy victims. Noam said that those inventions reflected Ed’s “sardonic” sense of humor.

The bloodbath framework is worth discussing. There are three basic categories: constructive, benign, and nefarious. Constructive bloodbaths serve American, primarily corporate, interests, so are celebrated in the media. Benign bloodbaths are largely committed by American allies and client states, so are ignored. Nefarious bloodbaths are committed by official enemies, so are denounced and lied about. There is also a subcategory of nefarious bloodbath called mythical, which either never happened or was exaggerated in surreal fashion. In 1989, the year after Manufacturing Consent was published, Noam wrote about how the Propaganda Model treated bloodbaths, based on their category, and he noted that when the lies about nefarious bloodbaths were exposed, those doing the exposing would be attacked, which largely sums up the attacks on Ed and Noam ever since.

As Noam predicted, nearly all of the Sturm und Drang around Ed and Noam’s work on exposing the USA’s imperial crimes was about how nefarious bloodbaths are lied about. In 1979, they published their two-volume work that built on the censored book, and the second volume was about how the media lied about postwar Indochina in order to help rebuild America’s imperial ideology. That second volume’s largest chapter was on postwar Cambodia, which initiated a propaganda campaign that lasts his day to falsely portray Noam, and to a lesser extent, Ed, as holocaust deniers regarding postwar Cambodia, and Khmer Rouge supporters. Ed and Noam’s being critical of the media’s hypocritical treatment of bloodbaths seems beyond the imagination of the people who have attacked Ed and Noam over the years.

What that second volume really did was compare the known facts of postwar Cambodia to the media’s treatment of them. The results perfectly conformed to the bloodbath framework, and the findings in that book have never been rationally disputed, just like their Propaganda Model has never been credibly challenged. Instead, Noam and Ed’s critics resort to lying, irrationality, and personal attacks. I have witnessed dozens of such attacks. Ed’s New York Times obituary was a classic instance of it, when it noted that Ed and Noam “soft-pedaled evidence of genocide in Cambodia, Rwanda and, during the Bosnia war, Srebrenica in their Manufacturing Consent.” In standard media fashion, the bloodbaths in Rwanda and Srebrenica had not even happened when Manufacturing Consent was published. Far from “soft-pedaling” the evidence, all three bloodbaths were “nefarious,” and Ed and Noam merely exposed the media’s treatment them. Ed and Noam discussed in their 1979 book that there may have been a genuine genocide in postwar Cambodia, which the USA would have had great responsibility for.

Manufacturing Consent and the Propaganda Model

In their 1979 collaboration, features of their later Propaganda Model can be seen, and in 1986, Ed proposed his first propaganda model. In 1986, Ed presented his first propaganda model, and Ed and Noam’s Manufacturing Consent, published in 1988, made the Propaganda Model famous. Noam insisted that Ed’s name be presented first on the book’s cover, to reflect Ed’s greater contribution to it. Future mentions of Manufacturing Consent could completely omit Ed’s name in favor of Noam’s, and Ed did not mind it at all. Manufacturing Consent is the most famous book that Ed or Noam ever wrote, and it is still hugely influential. Ed’s last article published in his lifetime was on how the Propaganda Model had fared since its publication 30 years earlier: as relevant as ever.

Noam said that he always thought that Ed’s fifth filter in the Propaganda Model needed to be generalized more. It needed to be a generalized ideological filter that could demonize out-groups, and after the fall of the Soviet Union, that fifth filter was largely replaced with anti-terrorism. The miracle of the market also later served as that filter, which boosted the media’s master: capitalists.

Ed regularly defended Noam from assailants (1, 2, 3). Noam said that the Propaganda Model is a special case of the constraints that all intellectuals in capitalist societies are subjected to. To this day, there has yet to be a credible challenged to the Propaganda Model, and it will continue to be relevant as long as there is a capitalist media.

Since Manufacturing Consent

Noam wrote an article in Lies of our Times each month, titled “Letter from Lexington.” They were compiled into a book in 1993, for which Ed wrote the foreword. They spoke at a public appearance together in 1993 to accept an award, but Ed was largely Noam’s warmup act. After Lies of Our Times went out of business in 1994, Ed and Noam rarely collaborated. In 2009, Noam and Ed participated in an interview on how the Propaganda Model had fared, 20 years later.

In that tribute video to Ed, Noam said that their friendship lasted the rest of Ed’s life. In a late-life interview, Ed admitted, when questioned about it, that Noam was not happy with Ed’s critiques of “leftists” such as Christopher Hitchens (who preferred writing while drunk), and Todd Gitlin (who supported the USA’s bombing of Yugoslavia, and invasion and occupation of Afghanistan), who was one of Ed’s critics in Ed’s mainstream obituaries. Ed called Hitchens the founding member of the “Cruise Missile Left.” “Leftists for Empire” might be another name for the Cruise Missile Left. Noam thought that Ed’s “leftist” critiques helped “divide” the left, but Ed thought that such critiques were important.

One of Ed’s last great writing projects was on what the West, with the USA leading the way, did to Yugoslavia. Regarding the Srebrenica massacre, Ed led a scholarly and unrebutted effort to show how the vengeance massacre, which the USA may have instigated for propaganda purposes, of about 800 men, was inflated into a “genocide” of 8,000 men. The year before he died, Chris Black spoke at a conference in Serbia, and he informed me that Ed’s work still had high regard in Serbia and Russia. Noam did not write with Ed on Yugoslavia, but Noam wrote his own book on the NATO intervention in Kosovo (excerpt here).

Regarding Rwanda, Ed and David Peterson showed how the American propaganda machine turned reality upside down, as the invasion and conquest of Rwanda by Paul Kagame’s Tutsi forces was somehow a genocide of Tutsis by Hutus, when the reality was that millions of Hutus were eventually killed by Kagame’s forces. Ed and David called Kagame “possibly the greatest mass murderer alive today,” and Kagame is portrayed as a heroic figure in the English-speaking West, who was recently “elected” with 99% of the “vote,” after similar fraudulent elections, which elicited no reaction in the West once again.

The media’s increasingly indiscriminate use of the word “genocide” inspired Ed to write, with David, The Politics of Genocide in 2010, for which Noam wrote the foreword. They used the same bloodbath framework as in Noam and Ed’s 1973 book, and they did something new: they compared the media’s use of the word “genocide” to describe constructive, benign, and nefarious bloodbaths. Of course, “genocide” was almost exclusively used to describe nefarious bloodbaths, and rarely used for constructive or benign bloodbaths. In his foreword, Noam suggested that the word “genocide” should be retired from public discourse until it can be honestly used.

Ed and David performed a novel statistical analysis: how many deaths in a bloodbath versus the media’s use of the word genocide to describe them. The two most extreme cases were the nefarious bloodbath in Kosovo, committed by Serbian forces, and the benign bloodbath in Congo, when Kagame’s Tutsis led the invasion. The comparison of those two bloodbaths yielded the most extreme statistic that I have ever seen in the social sciences: the death of an Albanian civilian in Kosovo was called “genocide” in the media more than 25,000 times as often as the death of a Hutu refugee in Congo.

As I have written, Ed was onboard with the idea that JFK was killed in a conspiracy, and Noam wrote a book to deny that the CIA would have had any motivation to be involved. I consider Noam’s book a misguided effort. The CIA led the cover-up and was certainly involved in the operation that got JFK killed. If we credit Danny Sheehan’s reporting, Allen Dulles greenlit the JFK hit, which is no surprise.

On retail politics, Ed supported Ralph Nader’s run in 2000, as I did. Ed said that he learned his lesson with the Nader campaign (on the uselessness of electoral politics), and I have not voted for president since then. Noam is rarely seen in the mainstream American media, except for each presidential election, when he is trotted out to say, “Vote Democrat,” as the lesser of two evils.

Ed stayed in his lane, largely confining his public work to American imperial behavior and the media’s treatment of it. Noam, however, ranged over a bewildering array of topics.

My next post will be about Noam since Ed’s death. Nobody can speak for Ed, but I will speculate a little about how Ed might have reacted to events since his death.