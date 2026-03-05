The video of this post is here.

Virtual Ed

I recently read a book on “virtual JFK,” which addressed the question of whether JFK would have escalated the Vietnam War if he had lived. Noam Chomsky argued that JFK would have, but the exercise, in which JFK’s staff and advisors participated, had a more mixed conclusion, and the people who mounted it concluded that JFK would not have escalated Vietnam like Lyndon Johnson did. That exercise would have greatly benefitted from comparing Gary Wean’s testimony of the John Tower conversation with the Operation Northwoods document. JFK’s lukewarm imperial stance was likely a key reason for why he was murdered.

In the years since Ed Herman’s death in 2017, I have often wondered what Ed would have had to say about current events. I am kind of glad that Ed did not live to see the COVID pandemic or the news that Noam Chomsky is making these days.

Ed wrote about Israel, the USA, and Iran, and how Israel was trying to drag the USA into war against Iran. The ongoing American-Israeli attack on Iran would not have surprised him. Similarly, he long wrote about the terror state that Israel is, so the genocide in Gaza would also not have been surprising to Ed, and he would have written extensively about it.

Throughout his writing career, Ed wrote about the USA’s hostility to the Soviet Union and Russia, and his last articles published on the Internet dealt with it. Ed wrote about the American-backed overthrow of Ukraine’s government and resultant civil war, and he would not have been surprised when Russia entered the war. He would have written on the topic extensively.

Ed wrote on the USA’s increasing disregard for international law, as it instead erected kangaroo court tribunals (1, 2) to prosecute its victims. Trump’s attack on Iran with Israel gives the finger to international law, as the law of the jungle increasingly prevails. Here is an astute and devastating reaction to our attack. Ed would have been all over our attacks on Iran.

In one of our exchanges, Ed stated that one hobby was following an aspect of astronomy, but he didn’t state what it was. That showed Ed’s interest in the physical sciences. Ed wrote about “junk science” in his work, which Ed termed the misuse of scientific findings for corporate propaganda. What Ed didn’t do, however, was write about the corruption of the scientific process itself. That corruption has been blatantly evident in biomedical science, and never more so than during the COVID pandemic. A medical racket exists that is increasingly global in scope. While Noam advocated coerced vaccination, I strongly doubt that Ed would have. Noam may have been guilty of scientism, which is the worship of science, which is an endemic problem with the “left” and its often-materialistic stance. I am not sure about Ed on that, but I think that the dynamics of the corruption of science would have been very familiar to Ed.

In recent years I have studied polio and AIDS, and they are likely chemical-poisoning diseases, not caused by viruses. All – and I mean all – early AIDS patients in San Francisco were illicit drug users, especially poppers, which is the anal-sex drug that all gays that got AIDS imbibed back then. Polio was even more stunning. The first polio outbreak was in a farming town in Vermont in 1894, which happened the same year that farmers in that town began using the new miracle insecticide: lead arsenate. The germ theory of disease was new, and scientists doggedly hunted for a germ cause while completely ignoring the new miracle pesticide. To this day, polio is almost certainly falsely blamed on a virus, as AIDS also likely is.

Ed would have appreciated that it took 40 years for biomedical science to finally admit that coating the USA’s crops in lead arsenate was probably not a good idea, and it was phased out, only to see the rise of DDT and the final polio wave, until DDT was phased out because it lost its insect-killing effect. Polio commensurately declined, before there was a vaccine campaign for it, which was the first national vaccine campaign, which is falsely credited to this day for conquering polio. In fact, by the 1970s, according to the CDC, nearly all American polio cases were caused by the vaccine.

During scientific meetings, scientists in the pay of pesticide interests shouted down any evidence of harm from lead arsenate. During those same years of scientific corruption, fluoride was rebranded from deadly industrial waste to compulsory “medicine” by scientists and officials who worked for fluoride polluters. It has taken nearly a century to finally begin to reverse the process of adding an industrial waste to our water supply. Similarly, in those same years, lead was added to gasoline, purely for profit reasons. The EPA estimated 5,000 American deaths each year from leaded gasoline before it was finally phased out, more than 60 years after it was introduced (and corrupt scientists defended lead all the way, too). That was Ed’s junk science on steroids, but Ed never went there. Maybe he could not cross that line into the corruption of the scientific process itself, but that dynamic perfectly fits frameworks such as Ed’s Propaganda Model and how myths become entrenched by vested interests. Even the defenders of science consider biomedical science its flimsiest and most corrupt branch. Could the COVID pandemic have finally moved Ed over that hump? I don’t know, but I like to think that it might have, maybe with my help.

The rest of this post will be devoted to the Noam and Epstein issue, and I’ll venture (perhaps foolishly) what Ed might have had to say about it.

The Jeffrey Epstein issue in general

I have written about the Jeffrey Epstein issue plenty in the past, but a summary seems in order. My spook ties go back to my close relative who was a CIA contract agent who worked for Henry Kissinger, and who nearly tried to retreat me into the business. My former partner, Dennis Lee, was in Special Forces in Vietnam. The spooks were involved during my days with Dennis, and the CIA offered Dennis $1 billion to fold our operation before we had the boom lowered on us. Spooks kidnapped my close friend and gave him an underground technology show. I got to watch psychopaths such as Mr. Deputy and Ken Hodgell in action, as they helped wipe us out, like Bill Delp did. The spooks likely shortened Brian O’Leary’s life.

I have far more experience than I want with the spook realm, and Epstein certainly was deep in the spook world. His partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, had a spook heritage, as her father worked in intelligence, likely with Mossad, among others. Kind of like with Lee Harvey Oswald, everywhere you look at Epstein, you see the fingerprints of intelligence.

When Epstein set up his lair in New Albany, Ohio, I only lived a few miles away, and I heard of Les Wexner’s sexual escapades at the time. I don’t buy the “naïve billionaire” story with Wexner and Epstein.

Gary Wean was at the Malibu pool party at Peter Lawford’s home where John Kennedy was introduced to Marilyn Monroe. Monroe was introduced to JFK as part of an intelligence-gathering and blackmail operation run by Mickey Cohen and Menachem Begin. Gary was at Monroe’s home on the night of her death (search by “Monroe” in this document), as he had her home under surveillance. She was visited that night by her handler, who was Cohen’s underling. She did not commit suicide, but had to be silenced, as she knew too much.

I have given my views on Israel’s possible involvement in the JFK hit, and it could well have been, but I think that Daniel Sheehan’s reporting is closer to the truth, in that the CIA ran the assassination operation, just as it ran the fake assassination operation. People such as Oswald and John Tower were double-crossed and came to untimely ends.

Another interesting wrinkle is Epstein and cold fusion, as Epstein took credit for killing off cold fusion research, and the Mormon Church seems to have been involved. Nothing in that realm would surprise me, but my take on that is that free energy (AKA abundant and safely produced energy), which would include cold fusion, has few allies and many enemies, and organized suppression can originate from many levels of the world’s power structure, as they all play the same basic game and won’t let anything upset their applecart. Free-energy technology is older than I am.

It would not surprise me at all if Epstein was part of a Mossad blackmail operation, and I strongly doubt that he committed suicide in jail.

Almost every day, another luminary gets associated with Epstein. While Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk are old news, the revelations of Stephen Hawking and Lisa Randall are new and showed how much Epstein cultivated intellectuals. Epstein had an office at Harvard and a stream of professors on his dole. Randall is a highly attractive Harvard physicist who joked with Epstein about his conviction and visited his notorious island in 2014.

Epstein and Chomsky

I have written on the Epstein-Chomsky issue before (1), and it is time for a little more. It must be remembered that it is Noam’s private life on display, so the attention to his emails with Epstein is a bit voyeuristic.

I have gone down that rabbit hole quite a bit in recent weeks, and I’ll spare my readers most of the details, but I will link to some of them. The most measured response that I have seen to the Epstein-Chomsky issue is by Tim Hjersted. Michael Albert is one of Noam’s staunchest allies, and he had a thoughtful response. The harsh criticisms (1, 2, 3) that I have seen coming from various leftists I thought went overboard, and the right is having a field day.

Here is a typical pillorying of Noam with the latest Epstein revelations, in which the author accused Noam of his “unforgivable” “downplaying” of atrocities in Cambodia, Bosnia, and Kosovo, as if Noam and Ed had never created their bloodbath framework. I have seen that kind of attack dozens of times, and the assailants are either stupid, dishonest, or both. Here we are, 47 years later, still seeing those lies about Noam and Cambodia. As Ed noted, the lies live forever, no matter how many times they are exposed. That behavior brings up Brian O’Leary’s question of whether humanity is really a sentient species (or the chief lesson of my journey: personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity). In the last article published in Ed’s lifetime, he used that framework on recent killings of protestors, one in Iran and one in Honduras, to show that the Propaganda Model still works, with nearly the same statistical level of Ed’s original analysis of worthy and unworthy victims. Ed and Noam’s critics cannot afford to even acknowledge their bloodbath framework. Ed’s Wikipedia bio reflects that ignorance, as his bio is dominated by the Cambodian, Yugoslavian, and Rwandan bloodbaths without mentioning that they are nefarious bloodbaths. Although my changes to Ed’s Wikipedia bio were erased, I was able to introduce the bloodbath framework in their two earliest works (1, 2).

As I discussed before, Noam might have been the most approachable person on Earth, especially for somebody of his stature. One funny event was when Sacha Baron Cohen pulled one of his stunts with Noam, which Noam good-naturedly tolerated. Noam’s assistant, Bev Stohl, wrote that Noam was dazed after that encounter and said, “No more men in gold suits.” I reviewed her memoir about working for Noam.

What came through in Stohl’s book was how protective of Noam those close to him were. At MIT, Noam was in an office suite with professors who were fiercely protective of him, and Stohl was also his protector. But his greatest protector was his wife, Carol (see this). Noam seemed incapable of saying “no,” which Stohl wrote about (search in that document for “The man who couldn’t say No”). When Carol died in 2008, Noam became easily taken advantage of. Some Reddit threads (1, 2, 3) discuss, with varying levels of quality, the issue of Noam and Epstein. Stohl also weighed in.

Here is my assessment. This passage from Noam’s emails has garnered the greatest reaction:

“[…] the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder.”

Noam made many statements like that, such as on Trump:

“[…] the worst criminal in human history.”

Noam regularly made those kinds of statements, and I had to get into his arguments and evidence to make sense of them. Noam could launch a kind of outrageous hyperbole around such statements. When I took in Noam’s argument and evidence, I could see where he was coming from, even if I did not agree with his conclusions, such as his stance on coerced COVID vaccines.

Noam’s sometimes-over-dramatic style aside, I think that Noam was right about the “hysteria” that developed around the #MeToo movement (but not the “worse than murder” part). Addressing the longstanding sexual abuse of women by men is timely and appropriate, but the movement began degenerating into witch hunts, as mere accusations ended careers in these days of the cancel culture, which Noam spoke out about in what I believe was his last major interview (followed closely by his statement that his personal life was unimportant when compared to the big issues on Earth). Not only men were targeted. Kara Dansky’s career as a human-right attorney ended when she began speaking out on the trans craze. Epstein was perhaps the last person on Earth who could claim to be persecuted by that movement, but Noam bought Epstein’s explanation.

I think that if Carol was alive and Noam was still at MIT, his relationship with Epstein might have never gotten off the ground, but he lost his protectors, who could say “no” for him. Noam’s second wife, Valeria, may have been an opportunistic fangirl who pursued and landed the bereft Noam, and she seems to have steered Noam toward the kind of celebrity perks that Epstein offered. Stohl said that Valeria’s presence in Noam’s life made him as happy as she had seen him in his later years. It looks like Noam’s children did not trust Valeria, and the issue of who was going to get Noam’s fortune led to friction that brought Epstein firmly into Noam’s orbit, as he helped Noam maneuver through it. I understand the gratitude that that could engender.

That all happened when Noam was in his 80s and 90s. I hear of people that age being led down the path by scammers almost daily. It is a jungle out there.

There is obviously zero evidence that Noam participated in Epstein’s crimes, which should be the important issue. Not everybody believes Trump’s, Clinton’s, Andrew’s, or Gates’s protestations of innocence, but nobody suggests it of Noam.

I can easily see how Noam was hoodwinked into his relationship with Epstein, with the loss of his protectors, how he was grateful for Epstein’s financial help, and how trusting, arguably naively, Noam was. His private advice to Epstein, to just let it blow over, is understandable and was largely how Noam reacted to the endless attacks that he received.

What might Ed have said about Noam and Epstein?

This situation with Noam, Epstein, and today’s furor would have likely been very painful for Ed to deal with. Ed was a close friend of Noam’s, like Howard Zinn was (1). Ed deflected questions about his personal life for the same reason that Noam did: he considered that his work was important to the public, not his personal life. Here is a video from late in Ed’s life, in which he discussed how the Propaganda Model had fared, 25 years after Manufacturing Consent was published. As can be seen in that video, Ed’s home office looked as disheveled as Noam’s home office did (1). I can always tell myself, “At least my office is cleaner than Ed’s and Noam’s were!”

Ed is not here to weigh in, but my guess is that his response to the Noam-Epstein affair, if he would have publicly offered one, would have been in the ballpark of Michael Albert’s and maybe Tim Hjersted’s. Ed might have noted Noam’s lapse in judgement that led him down the Epstein path, but he would have also likely stressed that Noam certainly did not participate in any of Epstein’s crimes.

Ed’s statistical rigor in his work, which was readily reproducible, helped inoculate his work from credible charges of ideological bias and the like, particularly when his work was intended to detect ideological bias. Noam’s work was always heavily referenced, such as his last book. People are free to have their own interpretation of the evidence that Noam presented, and Noam’s style was always to present the evidence and trust his audience to figure it out for themselves. As I see it, there is little to criticize in his political work in light of the Epstein revelations, if anything. I think that Ed would have thought similarly, and I strongly doubt that the Epstein saga would have significantly impacted Ed’s friendship with Noam. I think that Ed would have likely felt sorrow over Noam’s late-life missteps with Epstein and he would have tried to help.