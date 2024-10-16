The key to understanding Ed Herman’s and Noam Chomsky’s work is their simple ethics. The golden rule of doing unto others as you would have done to yourself is what guided their thinking. Noam said that we are all the most responsible for the predictable consequences of our actions. In their simple ethics, it was like Robert Fulghum’s list of what we all learned by kindergarten. Most of what Ed and Noam did in their political writings was to show how their nation failed to meet those elementary ethical principles, and how the cultural system labored mightily to obscure those failures and even turn reality on its head, as mass murders were transformed into heroic deeds or, at worst, “mistakes” in the USA’s self-appointed mission of policing the world for its own good. It was a standard imperial formula, but what was notable about the American version was the level of deceit behind it when contrasted with the stated intentions.

Ed and Noam largely just pointed out the hypocrisy in American behavior and how the media reported it. Ed wrote that hypocrisy was too tame a term to use for what he encountered, and he began calling it chutzpah.

The First Amendment theoretically guarantees the press’s right to hold the powerful to account, but Ed’s Propaganda Model showed how the powerful controlled the media, so the media almost never held them to account. Noam often remarked that Ed’s Propaganda Model was really a special case of the constraints that all intellectuals in capitalist societies face, not just journalists and editors. Noam took it further, and noted that even in Old Testament times, dissident intellectuals (“prophets”) who called out the hypocrisy of the powerful were punished.

Noam’s political coming-out essay was about the responsibility of intellectuals, whose duty was to expose the deceit and hypocrisy in their societies, not other societies, as criticizing their own could have an impact. Criticizing other nations was worthless grandstanding, especially when those intellectuals failed to criticize their own, which was like Jesus’s observation that people look for the splinters in their neighbors’ eyes while ignoring the beams in their own. Most of Noam’s political work showed how intellectuals failed to meet their responsibilities.

More than Noam did, Ed focused on the American media, and Ed used a scientific approach to test the idea that the media was an impartial reporter of the truth. Ed’s favorite method was the paired example, in which two similar situations existed, but one served American interests while the other did not. Then Ed performed scientific studies about how the media reported each situation.

In their first work together, Ed invented the terminology that he used for the rest of his life, which was their “bloodbath” framework, which categorized crimes depending on who did it:

1. Constructive: crimes that directly advanced American interests, so were celebrated;

2. Benign: crimes perpetrated by allies, client states, and states with little American political-economic involvement, so were ignored;

3. Nefarious: crimes committed by enemy regimes, so were denounced;

4. Mythical: a subcategory of nefarious bloodbaths, which were crimes that were either not committed by enemy regimes or were minor events inflated into legendary status.

In the first book that they jointly wrote, they introduced that framework, and as if to prove them right, the publisher destroyed its own publishing company to prevent the publication of Noam and Ed’s book, in one of the most outrageous instances of Western censorship in the last half of the 20th century.

Ed invented many ideas and terms to describe how the media works, and one was called worthy and unworthy victims. Worthy victims are victims of our enemies, while unworthy victims are our victims. The most famous instance was the example that Ed used in Manufacturing Consent, when he compared the murder of one Polish priest by Poland’s secret police to the murders of 100 priests and nuns in Latin America by American client regimes. The murder of that Polish priest got more American media coverage than the 100 Latin American church workers combined. Not only was the coverage over 100 times greater for the Polish priest, but that priest was portrayed in saintly terms, while the Latin American church workers received no such hagiography and were often portrayed as deserving of their murders, even when they were American nuns.

Ed’s simple ethics are not presented in his libelous Wikipedia biography, as the propaganda purveyors do all that they can to obscure what Ed really wrote, so that they can engage in straw-man attacks on his work.

The rest of my posts on Ed will be on how he worked with that framework from the 1960s until his death in 2017. Ed’s output was extraordinary.