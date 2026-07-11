Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut
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The biggest risk that I see is epic crop failures that lead to famine...."

...exacerbated by the instabilities induced by widespread imperialist war mongering, to the fertilizer supply, that which is derived from oil, which almost all industrial scale farming requires to produce animal and human food "at scale". And also required to run the machinery.

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