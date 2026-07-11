El Niño has arrived
This will likely be a big one
The video of this post is here.
Less than two months ago, I wrote about the coming El Niño. It is here, and it will likely be one of the greatest ever measured. When I met Brian O’Leary in Sacramento in August, 2001, I was reading Late Victorian Holocausts. It was about how a series of El Niño events in the late 1800s and early 1900s caused famines that killed tens of millions. A big part of it was European dominance, as starving imperial peasants shipped food to Europe. British rule in India meant an increase in famine frequency by a factor of 30. The English did something similar to Ireland in the 1840s.
Global Warming makes events such as El Niños more severe. The biggest risk that I see is epic crop failures that lead to famine. There are already warnings on the impact to the global food supply and other effects.
In what I call the Fifth Epoch, humanity will no longer be at the mercy of the weather. I know how end all of this, but I can’t do it alone.
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The biggest risk that I see is epic crop failures that lead to famine...."
...exacerbated by the instabilities induced by widespread imperialist war mongering, to the fertilizer supply, that which is derived from oil, which almost all industrial scale farming requires to produce animal and human food "at scale". And also required to run the machinery.