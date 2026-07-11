The video of this post is here.

Less than two months ago, I wrote about the coming El Niño. It is here, and it will likely be one of the greatest ever measured. When I met Brian O’Leary in Sacramento in August, 2001, I was reading Late Victorian Holocausts. It was about how a series of El Niño events in the late 1800s and early 1900s caused famines that killed tens of millions. A big part of it was European dominance, as starving imperial peasants shipped food to Europe. British rule in India meant an increase in famine frequency by a factor of 30. The English did something similar to Ireland in the 1840s.

Global Warming makes events such as El Niños more severe. The biggest risk that I see is epic crop failures that lead to famine. There are already warnings on the impact to the global food supply and other effects.

In what I call the Fifth Epoch, humanity will no longer be at the mercy of the weather. I know how end all of this, but I can’t do it alone.