Believe it or not, I am highly conservative in my renderings of the technologies that those close to me have witnessed. When my friend was kidnapped and given his underground technology show by a dissident faction of the global elite, free energy and antigravity were only two of a host of technologies that were demonstrated. Free energy by itself is enough to usher in what I call the Fifth Epoch, but antigravity would make it far easier. I am not sure if I have done it at Substack yet, but what my friend saw was later confirmed by Steven Greer, via his Disclosure Project witnesses. The antigravity device was like a fanny pack, and when the demonstrator activated it, he began to float in the air.

I am not sure what the free-energy demonstration looked like, but I presented some footage of Sparky Sweet’s device in action. I imagine that my friend’s show was far more spectacular than that. My friend who witnessed Sparky’s device was a renowned expert in electricity, and Sparky’s device defied conventional notions of electricity. Some of it was even mysterious to Sparky. Sparky died before he could make a prototype for Brian O’Leary.

Several years after my friend got his underground show, when I saw Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses described free-energy technology, they also described exotic materials. Brian had me review the manuscript for this book long ago, written by one of his associates. I thought that the book was mired in conventionality, with a guerilla-warfare model of bringing free energy to the public and focusing on inventors’ rights. To me, the author was another aspirant who was stuck in the free-energy field’s state of arrested development. But the book rang very true on the author’s experiences with inventors and the capitalist path to free energy (it won’t work), and my biggest takeaway was when the author recounted his experiences with Soviet scientists that he was assigned to work with, who fled to the West with their wares when the Soviet Union collapsed. The author stated that he witnessed dozens of technologies, each of which would make an industry obsolete, and how he also witnessed more than 100 exotic materials. And, of course, the public has never seen those technologies or materials, as they got sequestered with the rest of global elite’s Golden Hoard. That squares with what my friend witnessed, and he might have even seen some of that technology in his show.

I also get scuttlebutt from Greer’s operation, and I have heard more about the technologies that the global elite allegedly have, such as the ability to make any element, like the replicators on Star Trek, and it can get very way out, fast, such as elite enclaves that don’t reside in physical reality, but in nearby dimensions, in which time and space to not work like they do in our physical reality. I have also long heard of miraculous medical technologies in that Golden Hoard, which that author also mentioned. None of that surprised me much when I heard it, but it is also only “bonus material” for the Fifth Epoch, as far as I am concerned. Unless energy is abundant, the rest does not matter.

My vision of what I call the Fifth Epoch is actually highly constrained, and I don’t consider it very imaginative, but just obvious outcomes if free-energy technology was in public use. Even the antigravity tech is a “nice to have,” and is not required for the Fifth Epoch to arrive.

Many wild allegations are on the Internet and among conspiracists, but I pay very little attention to them. It is mostly tabloid-level gossip that sucks in the naïve and gullible, and should largely be considered entertainment, not reality. I only rely on robust evidence in my work, not speculation and rumors, and I never trust anybody who states that they are global-elite insiders, or those who say they know all about what is happening at those levels. It is far more likely than not that they are spinning tall tales, either intentionally, or they have been duped.

The most credible evidence that I use in my work came from what people close to me witnessed, what I have seen, or credible people who saw what they were not supposed to, who comprise most of the Disclosure Project witnesses.

If the good stuff was released when free-energy tech was, then the world could quickly look like this. With “only” free energy, it would take a bit longer. Greer says it will take a generation, and that makes sense, but on Day One, humanity will no longer stare into the abyss.