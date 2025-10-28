Say what you want about Elon Musk, but today, I heard about his AI-powered encyclopedia, called Grokipedia. The first thing that I did was check its Ed Herman article, and I was amazed. As Ed’s first and so far only human biographer, I have plenty that I could critique about the article (mainly omissions of aspects of the vast sweep of his writings, such as demonstration elections, “terrorism,” and the censorship of his first book with Noam Chomsky), but I was nearly moved to tears to finally see something about Ed in the mainstream that did not smear him. There was no article on Brian O’Leary, for instance, so Grokipedia has a long way to go. I thought that its free-energy suppression article was pretty lame, but Grokipedia is only going to reflect what is out there on the Internet.

Other than a nod to those deficiencies (and giving far too much prominence to shrill critics such as Bruce Sharp, who was a janitor without any scholarly pretensions), I was highly appreciative of its focus on Ed’s scientific approach to media analysis, which was rooted in his academic efforts at Wharton, as he studied corporations.

Grokipedia’s article on Ed is infinitely superior to the libelous hatchet job at Wikipedia.

Christmas came early for me this year, with Grokipedia’s article on Ed. Thank you, Elon Musk.