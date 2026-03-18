The video of this post is here.

I do not plan to do this often, but today is the 40th anniversary of the day that I met Dennis Lee. That evening, I walked from my grandparents’ home to watch Dennis speak in front of about a thousand people, about his plan to compete with the electric companies. I remember the exhilaration that I felt while walking back home, about what I was getting involved with. My wild ride began that day, and less than three years later, my life was ruined, but I had been awakened. I became one of those disillusioned idealists that I write about. Where does a life go?

Very ironically, this day is marked by the escalation of the latest energy war, as Israel tries to wipe out Iran’s energy production, in a conflict that is already being named World War III, which arguably began with the 9/11 terror attacks. The USA and Israel are dancing along the edge of the abyss. I have been trying to prevent this for nearly my entire life.

There is a way out of this nightmare, but I can’t do it alone. I have a plan that will work, if I can find the people for it. Time is short.