This morning, I got Joe Mercola’s latest article on a landmark scientific paper on Alzheimer’s that was retracted because of research fraud. I don’t consider Mercola entirely trustworthy on a number of issues (he denies Global Warming, for instance), and he now campaigns against fasting, which has been part of my health regimen for 50 years. He seems to be swayed by fads. But he does understand that metabolic health is the key to good health. Metabolic disease is the root of probably all degenerative diseases, and that primarily comes from eating processed food. But people are psychologically and physically addicted to processed food and will happily go to early graves with their addictions. I had to see it to believe it. In my opinion, Alzheimer’s, circulatory diseases, diabetes, kidney and liver diseases, and various cancers are all simply organ and related failures that primarily come from eating processed food and imbibing inebriants (as well as industrial pollutants, some of which are forced on us as “medicine”).

I recently wrote on my views on the germ theory of disease and related matters. Those who deny that viruses exist say that photographs such as these – smallpox virus, adenovirus, Ebola virus – are either debris, crystals, or something other than a virus, that the entire field of virology is imaginary, and they often also state that contagion is not a biological reality. I am far from convinced of those ideas, and I have been reading challenges to the germ theory of disease for more than 30 years. Until microscopes such as Rife’s and Naessens’s are used regularly among scientific researchers, and the findings become the basis for a likely new paradigm of microbiology, I am going to remain highly skeptical of many microbiological claims, both orthodox and alternative. But real skepticism means pursuing the truth and not accepting anybody’s claims at face value, which “skeptics” do not seem to understand. I think that new paradigms await on health and healing, and I look forward to seeing how it might progress in my lifetime. I have already witnessed events that I did not expect to live to see (1, 2, 3), so call me optimistic.

This latest scandal is just one of many in biomedical science, which is considered the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, even by the defenders of science. Biomedical science is riddled with conflicts of interest, as the research funders are nearly all trying to profit from the research, from Big Pharma to the medical bureaucracy (we will see what kind of dent RFK, Jr., can make) to “philanthropists” such as Bill Gates. That is a prescription for corruption and bogus science.

What I am convinced of is that infectious diseases were conquered before there were medical interventions for them, especially vaccines and antibiotics. They were conquered by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which were side effects of the Industrial Revolution. If people were metabolically healthy, COVID would not have been an issue.

I recently wrote posts on measles and polio. I see vaccines as just one more violent male-paradigm intervention of highly dubious validity and a key part of what I call Medical Racket, Version 2.0. The male medical paradigm, which is based on warfare, deserves to die.

I read an article just yesterday on organic food and why it is so expensive. Organic produce is my staple, and in the Fifth Epoch, all people will primarily eat fruits and vegetables that are fresh, whole, and raised in healthy environments. If people lived in clean environments, ate whole food, did not take drugs (even caffeine), and exercised regularly, everybody would live to be at least 100 and be healthy the entire way, with no medical interventions.

My stance is pretty simple on those matters, but I am continually amazed by people who don’t understand and don’t seem to want to. I try to not waste my time with them, as I have far bigger fish to fry.

On that note, I am going to focus more on the people that I seek, and a series of posts is coming on how I came to my approach to manifesting the biggest event in the human journey. I have not quite written before on what I plan to write in those coming posts.