I became an author at Substack when encouraged to by other authors. In recent days I made my first post. I made my second this evening, when I announced my new Substack site, and my first comment was from a scientist who tried to educate me on science and how “free energy” is impossible because it would violate the Second Law of Thermodynamics. That is what I call classic Level 3 behavior. I am going to see if I can head off a chorus of textbook regurgitations with this post.

I have written on the virtues and limitations of science at length (1, 2). I won’t presume to know exactly how that commenter thinks, but I imagine that if a working free energy device was delivered to him, then he might begin to allow that it might be possible. Scientists are among the last people on Earth who are going to awaken to the reality of free energy, and it has to do with their indoctrination and conditioning, which has several facets to it.

When I was young, most American scientists worked for the MIC in some capacity, so had security clearances and heavy national-security indoctrination, as my father did. At least hundreds and probably thousands of energy-technology patents have been classified, which means that they were seized from the inventors, and the inventors faced prison or worse for continued pursuit of their inventions. That is the undeniable aspect of technology suppression that few mainstream scientists can honestly acknowledge (or their national-security oaths prevent them from acknowledging). But that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Just like private censorship (1, 2) is a much bigger issue than government censorship, the greatest organized suppression takes place at the private level. Many free-energy inventors have been murdered. Over $100 billion has been paid out to sequester exotic technologies from public awareness and public use, and that makes the $1 billion offer from the CIA to Dennis far easier to understand.

I am going to insert a little nugget here that I have not publicly revealed before. If you read Mark Comings’s odyssey and how there was a kind of COINTELPRO program against scientists, then the terrain can begin to make a lot more sense. One of Brian O’Leary’s colleagues contacted me after my Project Camelot interview with Brian, and we became friends. One of his close colleagues was Elizabeth Rauscher. He asked her about Mark’s story (Mark studied under her at Berkeley), and Elizabeth confirmed it.

When Brian rode as the Paul Revere of Free Energy, as a scientist-astronaut, Ivy League professor, and advisor of presidential candidates, he had access to the tops of the world’s leading governmental, environmental, scientific, and “progressive” organizations – access that I will never have – and I was his biggest fan and wondered how it would go. Five years later, I traded notes with Brian and got to hear how his ride went. About all that he received from the world’s leading scientists, environmentalists, and “visionaries” were crazed reactions of denial and fear, when Brian only mentioned free energy. After giving me his brief litany, Brian openly wondered if humanity was a sentient species, and I sadly understood. One of Brian’s favorite anecdotes from his ride was the reaction from the department chair of Berkeley’s physics department, who pedantically thrust his finger into the air and essentially declared that free energy was contrary to the laws of physics and therefore impossible.

Before I left my home town in 1990, with my life in ruins, I heard about Sparky Sweet’s free energy device. The next year when I met Brian, he confirmed it, and Brian knew Sparky from his astronaut days.

The bottom line is that scientists have been brainwashed but don’t know it. Nobody likes learning that they have been lied to, and will often deny it to their deaths. The crazed reactions from mainstream scientists bring to mind the Brookings Institute’s advice to NASA on the subject of intelligent extraterrestrial life: scientists may be the “most devastated” by the revelation that they are not the sharpest tools in creation’s shed, and don’t really know much about how the universe works.

It was not until that initial commenter’s second comment that I did not have any benefit of the doubt left to give him. The term “free energy” has various definitions in mainstream science, and for that reason, Brian preferred “new energy.” When I became Dennis’s partner, he called what we were pursuing “free electricity,” but in the sense that people would not need to pay for it. “Free energy” works well enough for me, and is the most common way to describe it that I have seen.

Bucky Fuller noted how naïve scientists were, as a slave profession that lived in their soft berths, insulated from reality while thinking that they had it all figured out or nearly so. When scientists become priests, they lose their way. Brian engaged in that priestly behavior himself, before he woke up and became a scientific heretic.

The day that free energy makes it past humanity’s inertia and the organized suppression will be a grim day of reckoning for mainstream scientists who worshipped the “laws of physics.” But a vastly brighter day will dawn and they will discard much of what they were taught. Science in the Fifth Epoch will bear only a faint resemblance to today’s mainstream science. Until the Fifth Epoch arrives, I have no interest in debating scientists who defend the “laws of physics,“ and especially those who use them to deny the possibility of free energy technology, when I know that it is older than I am.

I am asking Substack readers to refrain from posting “laws of physics” or “conspiracy theory” rebuttals to my posts. I may have to block them if this continues. People can go elsewhere to read physics textbooks.