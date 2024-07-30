To his credit, Steven Greer just published his The Lost Century documentary on YouTube (which I reviewed here), and this article will be about free-energy theorists and free-energy inventors, but it is not a subject that I plan to write about much.

I will begin with the physics. I have seen many alternative physics models since the 1980s. Probably the earliest challenge to orthodox physics, at least on the free-energy front, was Nikola Tesla, who challenged Einstein’s relativity theories, and he was the first prominent free-energy inventor. His famous tower was intended to provide so-called free energy to humanity, as it tapped the electric potential between Earth’s surface and its atmosphere. Tesla also advocated capturing “cosmic rays” to produce free energy, but his plans ran afoul of robber-baron goals and his efforts lost their support. Tesla died in obscurity and the FBI seized his papers upon his death in 1943. Tesla became an early example of the fate of free-energy inventors, their theories, and their inventions.

In the pages of Eugene Mallove’s Infinite Energy Magazine can be read challenges to relativity, alternative-physics models, cold-fusion discussions, etc. Sparky Sweet wrote a paper to describe the physics behind his invention, in which he discussed negative energy and other way-out ideas. It can seem crazy, but his device worked and was measured to produce 1.5 million times as much energy as went into it. Sparky mailed working prototypes to the leading energy institutions, expecting the tickertape parade, and the opposite happened as he was hounded to his grave. Sparky was featured in Greer’s The Lost Century.

More than 30 years ago, Greer was told by a faction of the global elite that they had paid out $100 billion to sequester exotic technologies from public awareness and public use. It perfectly aligned with what I knew, and made the CIA’s billion-dollar offer to Dennis far more comprehensible. The buyouts usually work, as most inventors are in it for the money, but it is only one of the many tricks in the bag of global elites.

The people that I seek do not need to be free-energy physicists. Even Einstein’s protégé David Bohm thought that the zero-point field could be tapped to provide nearly limitless energy. Free energy is not just some weird conspiracist fringe topic, but was engaged by some of history’s greatest scientists. For the people that I seek, it is enough to understand how groundless the dismissals of free energy are, especially when based on the “laws of physics.”

Also, the focus on free-energy inventors is part of what I call the free-energy field’s state of arrested development. A successful effort will need to grow beyond focusing on inventors with their prototypes, scientists with their alternative theories, promoters and activists who bang on doors and try to lead mass movements, and other distractions. While they all play their part, their importance is far overblown in the milieu today. Those approaches have never come close to working and are why I am doing what I am.

Free-energy inventors are almost all trying to get rich and famous, and they usually have what Greer called “crazy-inventor syndrome” and I called “inventoritis.” All people who get involved in the free-energy field have their egos challenged by the immensity of the situation (the biggest event in the human journey tends to do that), and free-energy inventors have literally called themselves the Messiah and Second Coming or expected to be paid a trillion dollars for their inventions.

While free-energy theorists and inventors have their roles to play, and they may be important ones, today’s focus on them is misplaced and is part of the field’s state of arrested development. We need to broaden and deepen our awareness far past that to be productive in this Epochal task.