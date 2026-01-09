The video version of this post is here.

Before I got my Kindle in 2020, my reading style, other than hours a day on my computer and the Internet, was a constantly churning pile of books next to my bed. When the pile got to 20 books or so, I would then put away most of them and start over. Today, I read my Kindle in bed, and piles of physical books are rarely by my bedside any longer. But this ongoing project of summarizing what is likely Noam Chomsky’s final book and summarizing my assessment of Noam’s legacy has taken me in several scholarly directions, and books have been piling up once again.

One of those directions, as usual, has been the John F. Kennedy assassination, which I revisited a little late last year. I will likely be writing on the JFK hit for the rest of my life. Noam’s dismissal of any CIA involvement in JFK’s murder is partly what spurred this latest round for me. I am going to do something that I never have done before and specifically quote Gary Wean’s writings on the JFK hit and compare them to the Operation Northwoods document. Gary devoted a chapter of his book to his involvement in the JFK assassination’s aftermath, which is here. He published his book in 1987 and began to tell people about his involvement in the JFK-assassination aftermath in the early 1970s, after he was railroaded out of his career. The Northwoods document is here, and it was declassified in 1997 as part of Bill Clinton’s JFK declassification effort, ten years after Gary published his book.

In short, Gary’s conversation with John Tower in December 1993 revealed that E. Howard Hunt led a CIA operation to stage a fake assassination attempt on JFK and frame Fidel Castro for it, to justify an invasion of Cuba. Lee Harvey Oswald was going to be the “commie” shooter, but Oswald was really a military-intelligence operative that Hunt recruited into the operation. Then somebody interposed the operation and turned a fake assassination into a real one. Operation Northwoods, first proposed to JFK in early 1962, was the Pentagon’s plan to stage fake terror incidents in the USA and frame Castro for them, to justify an invasion of Cuba. JFK dismissed it, but the Joint Chiefs of Staff surreptitiously resurrected it in early 1963, around the same time that Hunt recruited Oswald into his scheme.

Gary’s 1987 presentation of the John Tower conversation stated, “The belief that Castro planned the assassination of President Kennedy and the assassin was being harbored under his protection in Cuba would stir the Americans to a feverish pitch of anger, like, ‘Remember the Maine,’ the battleship blown up in Havana harbor in 1898. It started the Spanish American War.”

The Northwoods document stated that “A ‘Remember the Maine’ incident could be arranged in several forms…”

Gary was either one of history’s luckiest liars or Northwoods and Hunt’s plan were parallel and maybe even related operations. For me, I can stop right there. Oswald was no “lone nut” assassin, JFK’s murder was covered up, and all presidents since then were puppets and knew it. To me, that is the primary lesson of JFK’s murder.

Gary also wrote newsletters in the late 1990s, and I have reproduced them here. In early 1998, only a few months after Northwoods was declassified, Gary wrote:

“Now, almost thirty-five years after the heinous slaying of JFK, amazing, secret, incriminating documents that the government has been hiding have surfaced. Astonishingly one of the many secret documents carried the exact words that Senator John Tower had spoken to us in Ruidoso, almost to the letter — right up front, quote, ‘The Defense Department considered shooting people on American streets to stage a pretext for overthrowing Fidel Castro.’”

“In another secret document there was a detailed plan — almost exactly as Sen. Tower had revealed to us -- it would be a horrific explosion, quote, ‘Remember the Maine incident, exploding a ship like the USS Maine, which blew up in Havana Harbor and killed 260 sailors in 1898, inflaming the American public and providing a cause for the Spanish American War.’”

Maybe others have done it, but the only time that I ever saw a JFK-assassination author call out how eerily similar Gary’s book and the Northwoods document were was when Michael Collins Piper called the similarities “striking.” As far as I know, virtually all other JFK researchers have ignored or dismissed that stunning similarity, and no prominent ones other than Piper. I suspect that the only reason why we know anything about the Northwoods plan was because it was not the CIA’s operation and it somehow escaped the document-destruction party that the CIA, FBI, and military intelligence had regarding Hunt’s plan after JFK was killed.

Today, the mainstream JFK assassination scenarios swirl around Oswald, Hunt, the CIA, and Cuba, without ever mentioning Gary’s testimony, even when the talking heads discuss Northwoods and its relation to the JFK hit. No JFK assassination account has aged as well as Gary’s has.

I have witnessed JFK-assassination researchers dismiss Gary’s testimony on the flimsiest of pretexts, or they parse out the parts that fit their theories and dismiss the rest, dismiss the importance of Gary’s friendship with Audie Murphy or that Gary would have interacted with Tower. That the source who originally reproduced Gary’s chapter conflated Gary’s testimony with Gary’s theorizing to dismiss it all is typical of the irrationality that I see all the time, on this topic and many others. Are they dishonest or irrational?

JFK’s murder will likely never be solved, but we can at least understand the idea that sitting American presidents are expendable puppets, far down the hierarchy of power on Earth.

I am just about finished reading this book on a meeting that scholars and former JFK and LBJ officials convened soon after the invasion of Iraq to consider the question of whether JFK would have escalated the Vietnam War like Johnson did. They were split on the issue, but it was certainly not the slam dunk that Noam has portrayed it as. One key issue was the coup in Saigon, less than three weeks before JFK’s murder. I found myself rereading the part of James Douglass’s JFK and the Unspeakable, and I was once again struck by how out-of-the-loop JFK was. JFK’s ambassador to Vietnam, the newly appointed Henry Cabot Lodge, Jr., was much closer to the CIA than he was to JFK. JFK was snookered on the upcoming murder of the Ngô brothers. Douglass discussed how the Saigon coup derailed JFK’s planned trip to Chicago, where assassins likely lay in wait, in a scenario very similar to what happened in Dallas 20 days later. There was another plot in Tampa, a few days before Dallas. They were likely all contingency plans in an overarching effort.

In Gary’s book, he said that Tower said that Oswald was initially leery of Hunt’s plan, until he was introduced to high-ranking members of JFK’s cabinet who were in on it. In Gary’s newsletters, you can read how Gary thought that the aircraft “accidents” that took Audie Murphy’s, John Tower’s, and John Heinz’s lives were related. Tower died the day after Heinz did, and Gary wrote that he was working with both men to have Congressional hearings in which Tower would testify to what he knew about Oswald, before they had their untimely ends. I once read the account of when Gary’s paper server first served Tower, and Tower panicked. Apparently, Tower eventually came around, but after his untimely death, Gary was the last survivor of that meeting.

In Gary’s newsletters, he wrote that Arlen Specter and William Cohen helped interpose the fake plan and turn it into a real one. Specter authored the ludicrous Magic Bullet theory and became infamous for badgering any Warren Commission witnesses whose testimony contradicted the Lone Nut scenario. I don’t know what Gary’s evidence was on Specter and Cohen, but Gary also stated in his newsletters that the Anti-Defamation League in Waco was involved in the real assassination.

From Lumumba’s murder to JFK’s, JFK was continually out of the loop on events.

For me, I can put a hard stop at the Northwoods document on the chief lesson of the JFK hit. Gary’s Tower story has a verbatim corroboration from a declassified document. I don’t know of anything else like it in the JFK assassination evidence and literature. It is the best evidence that I have seen regarding the idea that Oswald was no Lone Nut. So much of the JFK assassination evidence that supports a conspiracy is relatively thin, such as somebody’s testimony on a chance encounter with Oswald and others, or some physical evidence that can be interpreted in various ways. There is no way to interpret Gary’s reporting as anything other than Oswald was no Lone Nut. Once that is established, the idea that the American president is a puppet comes naturally. It is not far removed from the idea that Roman Emperors served at the pleasure of the Praetorian Guard.

If JFK was not killed by a lone assassin, who believes that RFK was? If RFK was not, how about MLK? Who can then believe that the murder of Malcom X was as popularly presented? How about the shooting of George Wallace, the attempts on Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, and the murder of John Lennon? The shooters of Reagan and Lennon both worked for the same CIA front organization, which was run by a close friend of the Bush family. Assassinations and attempts seemed to be a spook sport for a generation after the JFK hit and cover-up went so well. Gary was a right-winger who tried to set the record straight on a “liberal” president’s death, and left-wingers largely dismiss the issue. What is wrong with that picture?

I have given my views on the possible Israeli connection to the JFK hit. Maybe Israel was involved, but I consider it highly unlikely that they masterminded a generation of what seemed to be spook operations, against the wishes of American spooks. The world’s richest and most powerful nation let one of the smallest run all over it and kill off its leaders? Allen Dulles and friends were in Israel’s hip pocket, or they were outfoxed at every turn? Call me highly skeptical of such scenarios.

I think it is obvious that with JFK’s murder, every subsequent president was an expendable puppet and knew it. To me, that is the primary lesson of JFK’s murder. The rest is far less important. As I will continue to cover in posts on the limits of politics, if the American president is a puppet, and likely primarily of domestic, not global interests, how can any politician on Earth make a genuine impact on anything that threatens elite interests?

That final encounter between the original Watergate attorney and E. Howard Hunt, in which Hunt stated that JFK was killed over the ET issue, rings true. Steven Greer has made his missteps, such as his “mini-alien” obsession, and we will see how the Buga Sphere affair turns out. But his alleged transcript of Marilyn Monroe’s phone the day before she died, when she told a friend that she would host a press conference and announce that JFK had seen alien bodies, rings true. Brian O’Leary’s life-shortening encounter with the American military over the UFO issue is one of many tales that I know of, firsthand or secondhand, which point to levels of power and control far above American presidents. When Greer encountered a faction of the global elite in the early 1990s and they said that the sitting president and head of the CIA were far out of the loop on the important issues, that rang true to me. JFK admitted it on the ET issue on his way to his famous Berlin speech. Carter and Clinton both knew how far out of the loop they were.

My current book on JFK and Vietnam, which chronicles the remembrances of JFK’s aides and advisors, strikes me as nonsensical in ways, as all of them were out of the loop on JFK’s murder, which means that they were nowhere close to understanding the dynamics of the time, or they were hiding their knowledge or participation in those events. So, how valid could such a “what if?” exercise be when the elephant in the room is ignored or is not even conceivable? Acknowledging that Oswald was not a Lone Nut and taking Gary’s reporting seriously is like putting on new glasses that make everything appear differently. Everything about JFK’s death and its ramifications looks different in the light of Gary’s testimony.

I made a JFK video earlier, and this post is ancillary to it. When will Gary’s testimony receive the attention that it deserves? It is a key to understanding how our world really works. The people in the public eye do not make the important decisions on Earth.