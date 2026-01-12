Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
32mEdited

Supposedly the “18 minute gap” in the Nixon tapes discussed more explicitly the JFK execution. Nixon blamed the erasure on his secretary Rosemary Woods. They always like to blame the underlings.

“If I had a friend like Rosemary Woods, how happy my life would be, I would tell all my problems to Rosemary Woods and she would erase them for me”. A clever song at the time whose author I do not recall.

Also Nixon was in Dallas as an attorney for Pepsi Cola when JFK was assassinated which could be happenstance but the weird part is he denied being there even when contemporary newspapers noted his presence.

Chomsky claimed that Nixon was the last liberal president and in view of what has come since he had a point.

The fun never ends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wade Frazier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture