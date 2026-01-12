The video of this post is here.

This is going to be a short addendum to my recent post on Gary Wean and the JFK assassination. This was spurred by my thinking about Donald Trump’s remark that he thought the Warren Commission was accurate that Lee Harvey Oswald shot JFK, and I remarked in my video that if Trump really believed that, he’s the likely only president who ever believed that. I am going to run through the list of presidents on this issue.

The first was Harry Truman (errata – Herbert Hoover was still alive when JFK was killed, but I have no idea what he thought). Exactly one month after the JFK assassination, Truman published an article (1) that called the CIA an out-of-control rogue agency and not what he had in mind when he founded it. That was no coincidence. Truman also admitted that the secretary-general of the United Nations had been murdered. In the wake of that article, Allen Dulles rushed to make an appointment with Truman. After the meeting, Dulles placed an outrageous memo in his files, in which he alleged that Truman did not author the article and did not even recognize it. On the contrary, Truman maintained his CIA criticisms to his death. Truman obviously thought that the CIA was involved in JFK’s murder.

Like millions of other Americans, Dwight Eisenhower watched live as Jack Ruby shot Oswald. Ike later said that his reaction was that it was like watching a banana republic operate. Ike’s using “banana republic” was ironic, as the Dulles brothers erected the classic banana republic under Ike’s watch when they overthrew the Guatemalan government on behalf of United Fruit Company. I am sure that Ike had his doubts about the Warren Commission’s findings.

The alleged wiretap on J. Edgar Hoover’s phone showed that Lyndon Johnson helped plan the JFK hit. LBJ got a friendly wink as he was being sworn in next to a bloody Jackie Kennedy.

In the Nixon tapes, when Nixon said “Bay of Pigs thing,” it is considered to mean the CIA’s operation to kill JFK. And while we are on Nixon, oh, what can we say about E. Howard Hunt? He helped overthrow the Guatemalan government, planned the Bay of Pigs operation, the operation that got JFK killed, and the Watergate operation that cost Nixon the presidency. Was Hunt some kind of Forrest Gump/Maxwell Smart figure, blundering through history, or was something else happening? Hunt’s statement that JFK was killed over the ET issue is just icing on that bizarre cake.

According to that alleged Hoover wiretap, Nelson Rockefeller was also named as a plotter. Gerald Ford authored the ludicrous Magic Bullet theory under Arlen Specter’s tutelage. So, Rockefeller helped plan it and Ford helped cover it up, and they replaced Nixon and Agnew, and then Ford was nearly shot twice, which would have put Rockefeller on the throne? Rockefeller died a few years later, apparently in flagrante delicto. Specter ran for president himself. It was promotions all around, similar to what I saw in Ventura (1).

Jimmy Carter was handpicked by David Rockefeller (see the Trilateral Commission), and I heard long ago that he handpicked all presidents since JFK. Mo Udall, whom Brian O’Leary wrote his speeches for when he ran for president, was the early frontrunner until Carter came out of nowhere to win.

When Carter campaigned for president, he spoke of seeing a UFO and promised to get to the bottom of it if he became president. As soon as he took office, he summoned the head of the CIA to the Oval Office, asking for the CIA’s UFO files. The head of the CIA defied Carter, and Carter fired him a month later. That sacked CIA director was George Bush the First. Bush the First is also named in those alleged FBI tapes as one of the JFK assassination plotters.

Carter persisted, which led to an amazing situation with Daniel Sheehan, who eventually saw pictures of a crashed alien craft in Project Bluebook’s classified files. I was a supporter of Sheehan’s Christic Institute when he had tried to get the JFK assassination into a wide-ranging lawsuit, and a CIA-controlled judge fined Christic Institute out of existence.

Carter persisted in his UFO efforts until he was allegedly (according to Steven Greer) visited by some Men in Black types who told him that if he persisted, he would end up like Jack Kennedy. Carter then dropped the issue for the rest of his life.

Back during my first stint with Dennis Lee, I heard about Reagan’s run for president and how Bush the First attacked him so viciously in the primaries that Nancy Reagan despised him. Reagan made it clear when he won the nomination that Bush would not be his vice presidential nominee. David Rockefeller visited Reagan one weekend, and Reagan then announced Bush as his running mate.

Of course Reagan was almost killed after a short time in office (by a friend of the Bush family), and Bush really ran the White House show. I’m not sure what Reagan thought about JFK’s murder. Maybe he was like Trump in that regard, thinking that Oswald did it. Maybe he was that naïve, but I doubt it.

Of course, Bush the First may have helped plan the JFK assassination (he was also involved in the Bay of Pigs operation). The movie JFK came out when Bush was president, which renewed interest in the assassination, and Bill Clinton authorized a declassification effort, which is where the Operation Northwoods document came from. I’ll give him that. Not long after he took office, he read Greer’s Disclosure Project briefing in the Oval Office. One of the “Friends of Bill” told Greer that Clinton exclaimed while reading it that he knew it was true, but nobody would tell him anything. Greer was also told by a Friend of Bill that if Clinton pushed the UFO issue, he would end up like Jack Kennedy. I strongly doubt that Clinton believed the Warren Commission’s findings.

Imagine what Bush the Second might know. I’ll leave it at that.

When Obama was president, I heard a situation that came up, and I think it was UFOs, and he cut the conversation short, observing that he was the first black president and could certainly not safely rock the boat.

In Gary’s newsletters in his last years, you can read that his adversary in reopening the JFK issue in the Senate was none other than Joe Biden.

All that I knew about RFK, Jr., before 2013 was that he had a heroin addiction while young. But he earned my instant respect when he stated in 2013 that his father never believed in the Warren Commission’s findings. I am fairly certain that RFK was killed by the same people who killed JFK.

In summary, Trump may be the only president who believed that Oswald did it, if Trump really does. All those connections that I listed above can really make somebody’s head spin. But I try to keep it to Gary’s book chapter and the Operation Northwoods document to show how there was no way that Oswald did it. The rest is more speculative, but all those presidents after JFK had to have known that they were expendable.