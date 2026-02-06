The video of this post is here.

In my previous post, which is the latest installment of my oral history series, Gary Wean was one of the heroes who helped me spring my partner from jail, in the biggest miracle that I ever witnessed. Gary has my eternal gratitude for that alone.

I have written about Gary for many years. I have done videos on Gary’s relationship to the JFK assassination (1), but these videos will be more on his life and our relationship.

Gary was born in the Midwest, Iowa as I recall, in 1921, and he was a naval gunner in World War II in the Pacific Theater. Like so many men in those days, Gary stayed on the West Coast after the war ended, entered Los Angeles’s police academy in 1945, and began his career in 1946.

Gary put Jewish mobster Mickey Cohen under surveillance as part of his job, and Gary saw Cohen in Jack Ruby’s company repeatedly in 1946-1947. Ruby was not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission portrayed him as, but he was a high-ranking mobster. Mobsters made Gary’s life miserable, and he lost his job because of Jewish mobster Harry Pregerson (as can be seen here) in the mid-1950s. Gary then worked as a detective in Ventura’s police department until the late 1950s, when he moved back to LA as an investigator for the district attorney.

In those days, Gary and his investigative partner saw Menachem Begin in Cohen’s company regularly, and Gary was there at the pool party where John F. Kennedy was introduced to Marilyn Monroe at the 1960 Democratic Convention as part of an intelligence and blackmail operation. Gary was at Monroe’s home on the night that she died, and Monroe was visited by her lover and Cohen underling that night, not Bobby Kennedy. Gary was certain that Monroe was murdered, likely to keep her quiet.

Gary was close friends with Audie Murphy, who was the USA’s most decorated soldier who became a movie star. Gary’s friendship with Murphy led to a meeting that they had with a frightened Senator John Tower, three weeks after the JFK assassination. Tower told them that Lee Harvey Oswald was a military-intelligence operative who was recruited by E. Howard Hunt into a CIA operation to frame Fidel Castro for an assassination attempt on John Kennedy to justify an invasion of Cuba. The leading JFK assassination theories today swirl around Oswald, Hunt, the CIA, and Cuba, and I recently heard a prominent attorney essentially tell Gary’s story, but from the Mob’s angle. The declassification of Operation Northwoods in 1997 should have removed all reasonable doubt about Gary’s story, which he first published in his 1987 book. I know of no JFK-assassination story more spectacular than Gary’s, and none have aged as well as Gary’s has, although it is still largely ignored.

In 1966, Gary moved back to Ventura County, where he became the chief investigator for Ventura County’s public defender’s office. Gary had that job until 1970, when he was asked to help frame people. It was a classic offer that he could not refuse, and when he refused it, he was railroaded out of his career. Gary did not take it lying down, and for the rest of his life, he fought back and tried to expose the criminals that run our society. He took his fight to Washington, D.C., and one of his adversaries was Joe Biden. Gary did destitute, in exile, in Oregon, in 2004.

That is a very brief version of Gary’s life. Few people have lived more heroic lives than Gary did. The next video will cover my relationship with Gary, as we were friends until he died.