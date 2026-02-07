The video of this post is here.

In a recent post, I described how I met Gary Wean. This post will sketch our relationship, beginning with the only time that I met Gary in the flesh. I have rarely described that meeting in a much detail before, but I will do so here.

We met at a donut shop across the street from the Ventura County’s County Center, which hosted the jail and the courtroom that changed my life. I worked at the County Center for six months before I began my career in LA. I was raised three miles away, watched the County Center and vicinity grow from groves, and I remember the walnut groves in particular.

Gary was extremely friendly, and I started off by asking what I could do to save my partner, Dennis Lee. I asked if there was somebody in government, anywhere in the USA, who could help, or any other organization, and Gary gave me the best advice that I could get, which was that nobody would help. Gary said that what we were experiencing was normal in the USA. American officialdom was one big corrupt club. I did not know it until years later that Gary had recently spent time in Washington, D.C., trying to stir things up in the wake of publishing his book in 1987. Gary delivered his book to all 100 U.S. Senators.

I suppose that we could have finished our conversation with Gary’s statement that nobody would help me, but we talked for hours, and it was mostly me listening. Gary said that the only reason why he was still alive was that he never broke the law, no matter how onerous or tempting it was. Gary said that the gangsters who ran Ventura County would have used the slightest infraction to murder him.

Gary said that he had to become his own attorney, because any attorney that he hired was soon called and threatened with disbarment. Gary said that when he made filings with the courts, the clerks often simply put his filings through the shredder, and it did not matter if he had a receipt for his filing. His filings would become “lost” or “never received.” Dennis had already had similar problems in jail. The court would “lose” the motions that he filed. I heard Dennis’s judge say that in court one day.

Gary told me that the courtroom stenographers would alter his testimony. He mentioned one incident in which he made a sensational revelation on the witness stand, and he watched the court reporter make a gesture to the judge, back up her tape, and what Gary had just said was erased from the subsequent transcript. At least it was not as bad as Rodney Stitch reported, in that the transcripts could be altered to show the opposite of what the actual testimony was. Gary said that he had testified while wearing a tape recorder, to catch them altering the transcripts.

Gary discussed incidents from his book. When he was railroaded out of his career, he bought a gas station and attached convenience store and bar and grill. Similar to how Dennis’s wrote his first book from jail and his wife typed it up, Gary drafted his book between customers at his business and his wife typed it up. Dennis and Gary had been slowed down enough to write about their adventures.

In his book, Gary described the various harassments that corrupt officials inflicted on him and his business. One of them was a surprise food inspection, to try to close down Gary’s bar and grill. The man who performed that inspection was the father of one of my closest friends. When that didn’t work, the fire department broke into his place of business and “found” an extension cord “violation.” That incident went to trial, and when Gary saw that the jury had been stacked with the relatives of firemen (he asked for a show of hands), he knew that he didn’t have a chance. He was under their thumb with probation for years, and during Dennis’s case, it became evident how corrupt the probation department was. There was probably no part of the county government that wasn’t corrupt.

Gary said that they planned to put Dennis away for many years, so that he never tried anything in the energy field again. Gary suggested that I refile my civil rights lawsuit, and after our meeting he came by my house and borrowed my lawsuit filing, which I never saw again. I didn’t really mind, as I was not about to go that route again.

The year after we met, Gary ran for Ventura County Sheriff, and the county quickly passed a law to make Gary too old to run. Gary gave Dennis an infamous Ventura County ballot that year, in which all county officials ran unopposed. Ventura County had a well-oiled corruption machine (and almost certainly still does).

I doubt that Gary and I communicated again until I wrote a book about my adventures and sent it to him, in 1992, as I recall. Gary replied via mail that he read my book twice and was enthralled by it. We had some phone calls in those years.

In 1993, Michael Collins Piper published Final Judgment, on the JFK assassination, which is the most prominent book that promoted the “Israel did it” hypothesis. My days of study began in 1989 soon after I met Gary, as I planned to prepare any expert witnesses at Dennis’s trial, and I began studying the JFK hit in 1991, probably before the movie JFK came out.

I knew that Gary had related his John Tower conversation to the best of his recollection. To me, people who doubt his testimony, thinking how he made it up, have no idea what they’re talking about. When people are looking for a reason to murder you, you don’t make up stories, especially one like that. Gary’s newsletters in his last years described how he tried to mount Congressional hearings over what Tower and others knew. I once read Gary’s paper server describe what it was like to serve John Tower. Tower panicked when he was served. But he came around and planned to testify, before his tragic 1991 “accident,” the day after John Heinz’s tragic “accident,” whom Gary was also working with. Gary did not think that those were coincidences. His friend Audie Murphy was a participant in the Tower conversation, and he also died in a tragic “accident.” Gary was the last participant in that conversation. Gary chronicled other aircraft “accidents” in Ventura County, as it was a favored way to murder people by the gangster officials. One of Gary’s suspected aircraft “fixers” got caught up on the DeLorean case, and the gangster judges ensured that he never testified.

The revelations of Operation Northwoods, declassified ten years after Gary’s book was published, removed all reasonable doubt about Gary’s reporting of the Tower conversation. The CIA and Pentagon planned nearly identical operations at the same time, and some of the language in the Northwoods document was identical to Gary’s account.

By 1993, I not only had been studying the JFK hit for years, but I also subscribed to the Spotlight, which Piper worked for. I almost certainly learned of Final Judgment through reading The Spotlight. I called Gary about it, and I think that it was the only time that we ever talked about the JFK assassination. Gary said that he walked into the Spotlight’s office after he published his book, and he gave Piper the idea for Final Judgment. Piper published early versions of his JFK work before Final Judgment, and Gary complained to Piper about how Gary’s role was minimized. Columns rectified that in Final Judgment, and an entire chapter of it is devoted to the Tower conversation. It is the only prominent JFK assassination book that I know of that did that. I kind of became embroiled in the issue a decade later. I am sure that Gary and Michael patched it up on the other side.

Gary’s idea was that Jewish mobsters and Israel were behind the JFK hit. I have given my views on that issue. From Jack Ruby’s involvement alone, Jewish mobsters were definitely involved in the JFK hit. Mickey Cohen knew Jack Ruby, Menachem Begin, and Melvin Belli, who was Ruby’s attorney after he shot Lee Harvey Oswald. We don’t have to connect very many dots to suspect Israel’s involvement, but I think that it was more muscle than mastermind, if it was involved. Daniel Sheehan’s testimony makes that clear, as does a great deal of other evidence.

One time I called Gary’s home, asking for him, and his wife said that he was out. She said that Gary was “a fighter, not a lover.” In 1996, Gary published his final edition of his book and I bought several copies from him, as my original copy was falling apart. Gary named Tower in that edition, as he had been dead for years by then.

I could go on for days about events in Gary’s book. Gary survived a murder attempt in his front yard, and if he had died, then one of his lawsuits would have been dismissed the next day, which was holding up bond issuance for building the County Center, which was partly a defrauding of the public, to the benefit of judges and the like. Gary was a gadfly to the gangsters that ran Ventura County.

There was humor in Gary’s book, and one of the funniest incidents was one day when Gary and his partner had a couple of Mickey Cohen’s hoods under surveillance, and they went to a restaurant. Gary and his partner sat at a table a ways from Cohen’s boys, and Gary was surprised to see them meet Bud Smith, who was Ventura County’s biggest real estate developer. Gary was doubly surprised when he recognized agents from the Federal Bureau of Narcotics in the room. Gary’s partner approached those narcotics agents in the restroom and discovered that they were tailing Smith, while Gary and his partner were tailing Cohen’s men. The meeting between Smith and Cohen’s men was likely about a huge drug shipment headed to Ventura County.

Around the time that Dennis was in jail, Wayne, being a pillar of the community, had many connections. One of his friends, maybe a former student, was involved in the drug trade, and he told Wayne that it was run by prominent residents of the county. In Gary’s book, he named judges and other officials who controlled Ventura County’s drug trade, as well as its leading developer. Several years later, I worked with a man who had been in the military police, and I mentioned how my home county’s drug trade was controlled by the officials and other prominent members. He replied that it was like that in every county. There was so much money in the drug trade that it corrupted everything.

In his 70s, Gary finally wearied of the battle. He wrote about the awesome toll that his battles had on his wife and life, and that he wanted to enjoy his last years. I have written about how Dennis’s company in Seattle was stolen from him in what is called fiduciary fraud. When Gary tried to sell his gas station, store, and bar, it was similarly stolen from him. The buyer filed for bankruptcy in the middle of the transaction. I am sure that that was planned by the Ventura County gangsters. If the buyer went bankrupt while the transaction was in escrow, the deal was off. That is normal. That is what escrow is all about. But a gangster judge in Ventura ruled that Gary had forfeited his gas station when the deal went into escrow, and it was then subjected to bankruptcy proceedings. When I heard that from Gary, it was very familiar. Gary had put his business in his wife’s name long ago, and a judge issued a warrant for her arrest, to compel her to hand over the deed to the business. They moved to Oregon to avoid the proceedings. To my knowledge, the gangster judges and friends stole Gary’s business, which was his retirement nest egg.

Late in his book, Gary went off on Jews and Jewish gangsters. Jewish mobsters, judges in particular, had made Gary’s life miserable, and it was obvious that Gary had read too much anti-Semitic literature. Gary was no scholar, but he wasn’t all wrong, either. In his book, he wrote that the Holocaust has been fabricated, but in a late-life interview, he said that it had been far overblown and used as a weapon to deflect any criticism of Israel. Gary was right about that. Even Norman Finkelstein, whose parents were Holocaust survivors, wrote a book on that subject (Raul Hilberg, the dean of Holocaust scholarship, agreed with Finkelstein). I have also written on the issue. The Holocaust and its simultaneous denial and exploitation are some of the many scholarly minefields that I have tiptoed through. If somebody is not very familiar with scholarship, it is easy to become lost in the weeds, and I think that Gary did a little. But since his life was ruined by Jewish mobsters, I understand.

When I moved back to Seattle in 1997 and began the studies and writings that comprise my site today, Gary and I had a long phone call one day, and his wife also got on the call. Gary wanted to come visit me with his wife in their camper. He wanted to stay on some land if I had any, but I lived in a condominium at the time. I was really sorry that we did not meet again.

Around 1999, a former Ventura policeman began following my work, and he eventually visited me at my home. He told me about how he had shepherded Dennis’s first attorney home, as he found him passed out, drunk, on the streets of Ventura one Sunday morning.

I discussed Gary with him, and he bought Gary’s book. I warned him that Gary would go off on Jews near the end of the book. As he read the book, I heard from him. One outrageous incident in Gary’s book took place outside a courtroom, and that former policeman witnessed it. Gary’s book was a revelation for him, until it went off on Jews.

That former policeman asked me for the information to contact Gary. It was the first time that somebody had asked me something like that, and I shouldn’t have done it, or asked Gary first. The former policeman copied me in on an email to Gary, asking for Gary’s references on his statements on the Jews. I was sorry when that happened, and Gary soon contacted me, wondering if things were still OK between us. They were. Gary would never lose my love and respect. That was in 2002, I believe. I believe that that was the last time that we communicated, and Gary died in 2004. I was in my monster of a midlife crisis then, and Wayne’s death in May 2002 sent me into the dark phase of my midlife crisis. I stopped interacting with the public a few months earlier, as my nation lost its collective sanity after the 9/11 terror attacks. Not long after that incident, I was contacted by an author who channeled “Jesus,” and “Jesus” told her to find the oracle on fluoride named Wade. She was prominent for a time and had published a book on her adventures. Another Internet pal prevailed on me to forward a critique of her work to her, which wrecked our short relationship. I will never again let somebody use me in that way.

Kind of ironically, after the invasion of Iraq, which was flogged by Jewish neocons such as Wolfowitz and Perle, that former policeman contacted me and wondered if Gary was right about the Jews after all. Rodney Stich later remarked that Jewish prosecutors and judges kangarooed him into prison in California. Stich had German heritage, and he openly wondered if it was some kind of vengeance for the Holocaust. I think that there is something to Gary’s characterization of Jewish organized crime, in that they are very clever and have infiltrated the legal system. I have seen too much evidence of that, and Gary named names.

After Gary’s death, I became the only person on the Internet who carried his torch. I get contacted periodically about him. In 1996, when Gary published the second edition of his book, the Oxnard public library refused to carry it, calling it anti-Semitic.

In Gary’s book, he relayed somebody’s observation that the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit was the most corrupt federal court in the USA. It was a “wild west” court, as I would soon learn. That Jewish mobster and thorn in his side, Harry Pregerson, was a judge in that court. My policy has long been not to name such people while they are alive, and in a JFK-assassination forum in 2015, I referred to Pregerson without naming him, and was surprised when the original Watergate attorney knew whom I was referring to, as he had witnessed Pregerson’s judicial irregularities back in the 1970s.

While Gary’s reporting of the John Tower conversation was vindicated by the declassification of Operation Northwoods in 1997, Gary’s account still languishes on the margins, even in the JFK-assassination milieu, even when the most prominent theories today are essentially Gary’s story. When the night was the darkest, Gary went out of his way to help me, and he gave me the advice that was critical for my springing Dennis from jail a couple of months later. I will carry Gary’s torch for the rest of my life.