I have written about my meeting with Gary Wean at length in the past, and I will try to keep this short. Basically, Gary gave me the best advice that I could have gotten: if I was going to help Dennis, I would have to do it on my own. No officials in the USA would intervene, as it is corrupt everywhere. Gary had to become his own attorney, and he suggested that I refile my lawsuit for my civil rights violations. I had no interest in that, but the prosecution had portrayed the world’s best heating system as a scam, which was the only way that they could put Dennis away for life. But they could only accomplish that by lying and threatening people, including a science lab that had tested the system. Mr. Researcher was in hiding at the time because of Mr. Deputy’s threats.

Gary said that their goal was to send Dennis to prison for 20 years. At the time, Dennis was writing from solitary confinement that they would murder him in prison, and they nearly did. But what they finally “convicted” Dennis on was failing to file a form. They counted on a destitute defense after they wiped out our company. Recall that this all happened after Dennis turned down a billion-dollar bribe from the CIA to fold the operation, and a few weeks after Dennis rejected their offer, he was jailed with a million-dollar bail.

I soon formed my plan to mortgage my life and get a legal fund for Dennis, so that we could bring in expert witnesses to testify to the heating system’s performance. A month after meeting with Gary, Mr. Professor mortgaged his home to provide my legal fund, and six weeks later, Dennis walked out of jail, in the biggest miracle that I ever saw, which we all knew was an act of divine intervention. The criminals don’t always win, and Gary was instrumental in that victory. Dennis still spent two years behind bars and nearly died there, but it was a “victory” of sorts, as Dennis lived to try again. But Mr. Professor’s life was ruined and shortened by the events in Ventura County, which was the greatest sorrow of my journey.

The year after I met Gary, he ran for sheriff. Ventura County quickly passed a law that made Gary too old to run for office. In the election that year, all county officials ran unopposed, as their well-oiled corrupt machinery chugged along. But every county in the USA is corrupt.

Like Ralph McGehee, Gary was worn out by the battle as he reached 70 and planned to sell his gas station/store/bar. One of my first eye-opening experiences was when Dennis had his company stolen three months after I met him, in what I call fiduciary fraud. Dennis transacted with a company to put his company’s assets into an empty corporate shell in return for controlling interest in the shell company. It was a standard maneuver to quickly take a company’s stock public. But the shell owners later said that they never approved the transfer of ownership to Dennis. If that was the case, then the transaction never really occurred, and Dennis and the shell owners would go their separate ways. But the shell owners said that they now owned Dennis’s company without ever having to pay anything for it. That is theft, pure and simple, but in the legal atmosphere in Seattle, with an official who actually witnessed what happened, the crime was allowed to stand. Those Mormon criminals stole Dennis’s company two weeks after stealing his financier’s company, and I strongly suspect that the global elite were involved.

The Ventura County gangsters did something similar to Gary. Gary found a buyer for his property, and when the transaction was in escrow, the buyer went bankrupt. The buyer obviously could not complete the transaction and the deal should have fallen out of escrow. That is what escrow is all about. But no, said the escrow company, Gary had to forfeit the deed to his property to the escrow company. I have little doubt that the entire situation was engineered by the gangsters, and the fake buyer was part of the plot. Gary had put his property in his wife’s name many years earlier, and the Ventura County courts put out a warrant for her arrest, to compel her to hand over the deed. That was only the latest in a long line of criminal offenses by Ventura County’s officials against Gary’s property. Gary spent the rest of his life in exile in Oregon, nearly destitute, after the theft of his property and that warrant for his wife’s arrest in California.

A few years after I moved back to Seattle in 1997, Gary called and wanted to come see me, and he and his wife would come in their motor home. He wanted to stay with me, but I lived in a condo and had no place to host a motor home. I am always sorry that we could not meet that last time, and Gary died a few years later.

Gary became a legend in Ventura County as one of the only people who stood up to the gangsters who ran the county. I have been contacted more than once by people from Ventura County who revered Gary. Gary was a great one and he is in my pantheon.