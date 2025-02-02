I just read that in the first three months of the Israeli invasion of Gaza, Palestinian life expectancy declined by over 11 years, which is a record in recent history, and Palestinian life expectancy is more than 17 years shorter than Israeli life expectancy, which is worse than the 15-year black/white discrepancy in Apartheid South Africa. These are horrifyingly familiar statistics for nations that the USA targets or abets its allies in targeting. But it starts at home. In 1980, in the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, the life expectancy of the men was 44.6 years, among the lowest on Earth, and nearly 30 years less than their white counterparts, which is the highest disparity that I know of, and it had not gotten much better by 2014, when I last looked at it.

This has been one of my many agonizing studies over the years, of what happens to nations and peoples that the USA either intervenes in or supports the interventions. I began seeing this at the beginning of my years of study, as the USA inflicted genocide on Iraq’s children.

In 1980, Iraq was the most secular Arab nation, with a life expectancy five years higher than Iran’s. In 2021, it was five years shorter. Life expectancy fell by five years in Syria between 2010 and 2015. Russian life expectancy declined by five years between 1990 and 1995. The USA had a heavy hand in those statistics, which reflect genocidal activity, but the USA feigns clean hands, as it did with the Cambodian genocide. Life expectancy in East Timor fell by nearly half during the American-sponsored genocide.

This is genocide, the American way.