I have heard far more stories of global elites and their emissaries than I can ever tell publicly, and not third-hand conspiracist rumors, but directly from the participants or once removed from people whose veracity I do not doubt. I had some encounters of my own, and more than I ever want to have. It all just came with the territory of my journey. Sometimes, the encounters of my circle were murder attempts, and other times they were gentler events. My circles encountered both the White Hat and Black Hat factions of the global elite, were made “offers” that they could not refuse, had technology demonstrations, and other wonders. Between my own experiences, the experiences of those around me, and a lifetime of study, I have developed my view of how our world works. It is the closest approximation of the truth that I could find, and there is more mystery than humanity will ever solve.

While my life is generally unbelievable to the public, full of preposterous events, my former partner, Dennis Lee, has lived the most unbelievable life that I ever heard of. I know of nobody else on Earth like Dennis, who is the 800-pound gorilla of my life. During my recent visit with him, we had long discussions of the kind that we really had not pursued before, not at that length, and some topics we had not discussed before. His wife died a few years ago, so it was just the two of us for most of our discussions over several days.

Last year, I estimated that the global elite had spent about $1 trillion to keep the lid on disruptive technologies. Dennis thought that my number was conservative, and he would know. For the subjects that I deal with, my work is as conservative as I can make it. It has to be, to be useful for the people that I seek. There are many bodies of work that I considered to be built on weak foundations, of sketchy evidence, speculatively interpreted, and often with pronounced ideological bias. The mainstream is often like that, but so are the fringes. I estimate that only about 10% of fringe material is valid, and I have sifted through a lot of it over the years.

While Dennis is incredibly still playing Indiana Jones, after my first stint with Dennis, I could not do that any longer. Indiana Jones wears out his sidekicks. I sought an easier path to what I call the Fifth Epoch today, in which the lives of the participants are not ruined and shortened. Bringing free-energy technology to the public is the most difficult task on Earth.

When I staggered from my home town, with my life in ruins, and began my days of study, my goal never changed: helping humanity achieve the Fifth Epoch. But a great deal of my early studies had the goal of seeing if anything that I had been taught while young was true. Not much was. While Dennis will always head my pantheon, I encountered most of my pantheon’s members after my first stint with Dennis.

My current approach has not really changed in 20 years. I seek disillusioned idealists who can learn to sing the song of abundance in chorus, to attract more like us, to form what I have called a choir. I know that there are not many of them on Earth today, but there are more than enough for my plan to work.

I told Dennis that if I could find and train 5,000 of them, who would form a global, public discussion, the global elite could not prevent the Fifth Epoch from manifesting, and Dennis agreed. I have spent the past 35 years making my work worthy of study for the people that I seek, and I think that it is adequate today. The hard part will be finding them. The love and enlightenment path to the Fifth Epoch will work, if the people can be found for it.