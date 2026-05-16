Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut
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Also, widespread deforestation, and several other factors, eliminate carbon sinks which could absorb some of the excess carbon, instead the oceans do so, become warmer, eliminating coral and various planktons which form the lower rungs of the food chain. Hotter oceans drive fiercer storms, etc.

High School science.

A recent study has projected New Orleans uninhabitable before 2100 and more accurate modeling predicts more ocean inundation than previously anticipated.

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