The video of this post is here.

I grew up in Ventura, California, after my father fled NASA in 1967 after the Apollo 1 fire. We lived there little more than a year before we had epic floods. Our street became a river. We lived next to the Santa Clara River, and it is usually a trickle that could be stepped over. In early 1969, the river was at least a quarter-mile wide and it wiped out bridges, wiped out Ventura’s marina, and killed more than a dozen people. For the next dozen years, it was drought or flood in Ventura. During my senior year of high school, in 1975-1976, it did not rain for an entire year. When I attended the university in San Luis Obispo, that first winter (1979-1980) it dumped rain for 13 days straight. My future wife lived in Ventura at the time, and her street was flooded, waist-deep. I doubt that I knew of El Niño and La Niña by then, but that is what caused those floods and droughts.

During the same months as those floods, I helped with the recovery of an oil spill that wrecked Ventura’s beaches and killed a great deal of wildlife. The next year, we had epic wildfires. A decade later, I got tar on my shoes from walking on a Santa Barbara beach. In 1974, my mentor’s engine began making the news and I got my first energy dreams. I lived in awesome air pollution in Los Angeles in the 1980s, working in the hell of Skid Row, which helped spur my efforts. I had no idea then of how it was all connected.

It was not until I began my days of study in the early 1990s that I became aware of the Global Warming issue, which is causing what today is called Climate Change. I have written on this issue at length, but I have not done a video on it yet. The science of how the Sun’s photons warm and cool Earth is not controversial among scientists who don’t work for oil companies. Carbon dioxide traps infrared photons, which is the primary driver of radiative forcing, which is the primary driver of Global Warming. The End.

I largely became aware of the Global Warming issue due to the efforts of Fred Singer and a handful like him who strenuously denied it. They all worked for fossil fuel interests, in a classic instance of Ed Herman’s junk science, and our corrupt media gave them a respectable hearing, to provide the illusion of controversy among scientists over Global Warming, when there really wasn’t one. No credible scientist denies the basics of Global Warming: it is primarily caused by humanity’s prodigious burning of fossil fuels. There is no other explanation for what is happening.

I did not study the mechanics of Global Warming that much until I began my paleology studies. No credible paleologist denies the role of carbon dioxide in Earth’s climate changes over the eons. Carbon dioxide from volcanism was the primary driver of a warming Earth (dinosaur days), and carbon burial was the primary driver of a cooling Earth (Carboniferous ice age). The poles were affected the most dramatically, with ice-covered poles in the ice ages and forests near the poles in the warm periods.

I have witnessed the dramatic shrinking of the glaciers in my home state. Behind me in this image from 2001 is where a glacier had rapidly disappeared. I did not know it at the time. That receding glacier (the White Chuck) used to be the leading image on Wikipedia’s article on retreating glaciers. Soon before he died, my uncle who introduced me to hiking expressed his awe at how rapidly Washington State’s glaciers had shrunken in his lifetime.

In 2000, Seattle had never had a day over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. I watched it hit 103 degrees in 2009, and then 108 degrees in 2021 (it was 112 degrees at my home), which likely killed a billion sea animals along our coast.

For the past generation, I have witnessed the same people who deny that we landed men on the Moon (with Flat Earthers in their ranks) also deny that Global Warming is happening or is caused by burning fossil fuels. They often deny that the Jewish Holocaust happened, think that Earth is less than 6,000 years old, because the Bible tells them so, and so on (they abound in the Yahoo! comment sections, if people want to see for themselves). I never found one of them to be scientifically literate, or they worked for hydrocarbon interests.

The last 11 years have been the 11 hottest on record, the last three are the three hottest on record, here comes a “super” El Niño, and Global Warming denial still plays in right-wing venues, while the sitting American president calls it a “hoax.”

The biggest immediate risk to humanity that I see from Global Warming is epic crop failures in which billions of people starve to death, which could well trigger nuclear wars. Longer-term, parts of Earth, such as the Middle East and American Southwest, may become uninhabitable in this century. Next year, one of Texas’s largest cities may completely run out of water. The so-called “solutions” from the likes of Bill Gates and friends are those that they plan to cash in on, as they all ignore the elephant in the room.

Instead of addressing these issues head-on, virtually everybody on Earth has their heads in the sand as they grind the axes of their in-group ideologies, which brings up Brian O’Leary’s question of whether humanity is a sentient species. We are about to find out.

Humanity has its toes over the edge of the abyss, led by the likes of the USA and Israel, and none of this needs to happen. I know how to end this nightmare, but I can’t do it alone. The technology for it is older than I am. I know who I am looking for. My approach will work, if I can find the people for it. If not me, then somebody else can do this, but I have yet to meet somebody like me (Brian may have been the closest), and nobody else on Earth is trying what I am. Time is short. For those that I seek, welcome. Together, we can right the ship.