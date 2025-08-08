It was not until I visited Consortium News’s site a few minutes before I began writing this post that I realized that yesterday was the 80th anniversary of dropping a nuclear weapon on Hiroshima. Consortium was Ed Herman’s go-to news site in his last years. Consortium published several Hiroshima articles (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) this week.

This is a day late for a timely retrospective (or two days early for a Nagasaki anniversary), but the atomic bombing of Japan has been one of my topics for a generation. The subject was a prominent part of my original war essay, in which I sought to deflate American delusions around World War II, that best of all American wars. I updated that essay in 2014, and don’t know when I will again, or if I will.

World War II will be a topic of study for the rest of my life, from its imperial roots to the Holocaust to the epic battles to all of those Nazis that the USA eagerly protected and hired after the war. Since I got my Kindle five years ago, I have read several books about World War II each year.

As one of Consortium’s articles noted, Harry Truman knew that he was toying with the end of life on Earth, all to subdue a foe that was already trying to surrender. A generation later, my mentor invented a bomb that destroyed weaponry but did not harm people. The Pentagon quickly suppressed it, and a few years later, stories began circulating about neutron bombs, which was my mentor’s idea inverted, as it would spare industrial infrastructure but kill all the people.

In recent years, the USA has been goading Russia toward nuclear war. Soon after nuking Japan, the American public’s euphoria wore off and by 1946, nearly half of Americans supported the idea of a supranational body that was empowered to prevent a nuclear holocaust. I found it very interesting that immediately after the bombs were dropped, people around the world began discussing the possibilities of nuclear power. That became a global conversation that lasted for several years, before the dangers were fully appreciated. It was a better conversation than I see today around free-energy technology, which predates nuclear weapons but is kept from public awareness and use by history’s greatest cover-up.

Earlier this week, Sam Husseini drew the parallels between Hiroshima and Gaza. Today, the Independent compared Hiroshima and Gaza pictures. A slow-rolling genocide has been inflicted by Israelis in Palestine almost since the Hiroshima bombing, which is cresting today in Gaza, and virtually the entire West is supporting it (although there is a belated recognition among pundits).

Has humanity learned anything since 1945 on these issues? There is only one way out of this existential mess that I know of. Time is short.