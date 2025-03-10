When Mr. Professor and I sprung Dennis Less from jail, I did it secretly. I did not need any more attention from the gangsters that ran Ventura County. The only reason why Dennis knew that I got that ball rolling was because Mr. Professor told him, when Dennis needed more defense money. Dennis’s family lived with Mr. Professor for more than a year. I spent the next several years trying to dig out of that financial abyss.

When Dennis got out of jail, he went back at it harder than ever, and he considered his time behind bars a chance to relax. You had to see it to believe it. He turned around the lives of many of his inmates, who called Mr. Professor for years afterward, to thank the man who turned their lives around.

Dennis wanted me to join back up with his new effort, but I declined. When Dennis was in jail, I didn’t care about the business any longer, and I had strong doubts that the businessman’s approach to free energy would work. I was just trying to save Dennis so that he got to live on this side of the bars again.

In 1990 I got married and moved to Ohio, to put my wife through graduate school. That was when I began my years of study and worked at a trucking company. In early 1992, Dennis flew me to Las Vegas, to see his new venture. He had put together a network of dealers for funding free-energy ads on late-night TV. He worked with Madison Avenue firms, and one of them inadvertently revealed their plans to me to steal Dennis’s company. There was at least one of them in every crowd.

It took me years to articulate my thoughts on the issue, but all of Dennis’s programs attracted people who were there to serve their self-interest, which is the reason for all businesses and even political activities. But I had repeatedly witnessed how the self-interested betrayed the effort at the first opportunity. I watched many attempts to steal our businesses, and they succeeded twice. I was coming to realize that anybody there primarily to serve their self-interest could not really help the effort. There were too many perils and temptations. And there Dennis was, trying to attract the attention of late-night channel-surfing couch potatoes. My Epochal framework was many years in the future, but I had a very good idea when I became Dennis’s partner what the potential of free energy was.

Long before I met Dennis, he tried to build his organizations around Christians, but that was a disaster, with all of the Christian infighting. Later in 1992, Dennis joined the Patriot Movement. It took me 15 more years before I could articulate it, but Dennis was appealing to the three primary population-management ideologies: capitalism, nationalism, and organized religion. I eventually realized that what they all had in common was scarcity and fear, but all of the dominant ideologies did. I eventually realized that because scarcity and fear are all that humanity has known, such ideologies were natural. They all elevated the in-group at the expense of the out-group, generally to justify the ill-treatment of the out-group. But it took 20 years after I became Dennis’s partner for me to finally articulate it. Bringing abundance and love to the world through structures of scarcity and fear I strongly doubted would work.

In late 1992, the USA’s abysmally corrupt legal system kangarooed Dennis into prison, where the officials repeatedly tried to get him killed by the inmates, which nearly worked. Dennis got “lucky” and “only” had some fingers broken and teeth knocked out. And Dennis’s “crime” that he was in prison for was failing to file a form. When Dennis was paroled from prison in 1994, the Ventura County officials were planning to immediately arrest him for a bogus parole “violation,” but his wife saved him once again by having his parole moved to New Jersey, where she had lived for years. I bought his plane ticket out of California and had his plane stopover in Columbus, where I heard him talk about the prison experience for a few hours.

The next year, Dennis visited me, as he began to mount another effort. He is the most persistent person that I ever heard of. I was studying and getting slowly ground down at my trucking company. My career was nearly all 50-to-60 hour weeks in high-stress environments, and I was about to have the fourth stress burnout of my career. I had my career epiphany at that trucking company, but almost nobody understood or cared. The terrible lives of over-the-road truck drivers could have ended in the 1990s, but I do not live in that kind of world.

In early 1996, Dennis began barnstorming the USA, I attended his show in Columbus, and was surprised at the crowd. At the same time, Brian O’Leary published his first free-energy book, and I became his biggest fan. Brian soon called me, to have me introduce him to Dennis, as they both spoke at the same New Age expo.

After nearly eight years of working on me, Dennis finally got me to come back to work for him, as I was stepping down, completely burned out, from my trucking-company job. It was a mistake on my part. Not only did I nearly go to prison myself that time, as we were targeted by a huge sting operation, as the global elite took the game to a new level (which I did not realize until 12 years later), but deep down I really did not believe in Dennis’s approach any longer.

The last delusion that I finally shed on the free-energy issue was the idea that inventors mattered that much. My initial orientation was the inventor’s, but I came to realize that they are a small piece of the puzzle, and I watched inventor after inventor betray Dennis, as they sold themselves to the highest bidder. When I watched Yull Brown and Victor Fischer betray Dennis, that was the last straw for inventors and me. Inventors are all trying to get rich and famous, free-energy inventors have an extra helping of that, and declare themselves the Second Coming and the Messiah.

Over 11 years after that voice led me to Dennis, Dennis finally allowed me to go home to Seattle in 1997, and I have not left. I then began working in earnest on my site as it exists today. My first essays, published in 1998, were on fluoride and Columbus, which have aged well. It took about four years of full-time work to produce my site, and I hired an editor.

Looking back, my midlife crisis began in the summer of 1999, as I wrote my war essay, which was an antidote to the flag-waving glory of Saving Private Ryan, which Howard Zinn helped me understand. I had been trying to stop drinking for ten years by that time, and that summer damaged my marriage. I learned about year-round hiking later that year, which probably saved my life and allowed me to stop drinking the next year. Otherwise, I would probably not be here. My midlife crisis was not about my aging body and fading looks, but about the idea that my life’s work was an exercise in futility. I was in constant emotional agony for about seven years.

In early 2001, I began the push to finish my web site, and began writing what became my conspiracy essay. But I was almost immediately sucked into the Apollo Moon landings issue when Brian was on national TV, questioning whether NASA really landed men on the Moon. That was a several-month detour, before I became satisfied that the Moon landings largely happened as NASA presented them, although ET encounters may have been covered up. I also presented the results of my studies on the JFK assassination, and I never saw any credible piece of evidence contradict Gary’s account of his conversation with John Tower. That was years before Operation Northwoods became public knowledge, which perfectly fit the Tower conversation. I have no doubt that JFK died in a hail of bullets that Oswald did not shoot, and the CIA led the cover-up, which was a permanent demotion of the American presidency. All presidents since JFK were puppets and knew it. The idea that JFK was killed over the ET issue also makes sense.

When I got satisfied about the Moon landings, I contacted Brian, and he invited me to California to hang out in August 2001. A few days earlier, I helped take the heat from the FBI off of Ralph McGehee.

We were nearly run out of town for trying to interest California’s governor in free energy, in the midst of the raping that Enron was giving California. I met Mark, and Brian and I then had an epic note-trading session. I heard about Sparky Sweet’s grim fate, Brian told me about how his ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy went, and how he nearly died after rejecting an “offer” from the military to investigate UFOs (the closest that he came to publicly revealing it was in his last book). He recited some of the crazed reactions to the idea of free energy that he received, from the tops of the world’s scientific and “progressive” organizations, which were so dismaying that Brian began openly wondering if humanity was a sentience species.

For my part, I told Brian about my close friend’s underground technology show, which included free-energy and antigravity technologies. Brian was not even surprised, and he replied with, “So, he got a show from the spooks.” Brian was more interested in my CIA-contract-agent relative who was a member of Henry Kissinger’s secret team.

The next month, as I watched the World Trade Center towers burn, I knew that my efforts were too little and too late, and that began the dark phase of my midlife crisis. Mr. Professor died in May 2002. His life and health were ruined by the ordeal in Ventura. I attended his funeral, saw him in his heaven, where he gave me an unexpected message, and as I said goodbye to his body, that voice in my head came to me unbidden, which sent me into the darkest phase of my midlife crisis. I had stopped interacting with the public by then, as my nation lost its sanity, and the attacks that I received were increasingly vicious and deranged. At Substack, I get attacked about once a week lately, but I can instantly ban them. Otherwise, I would not be at Substack.

At my wife’s insistence, I finished my site in September 2002, and I then got a front-row seat for the invasion of Iraq, which was a nightmare.

One of the last essays that I wrote for my site in 2002 was on what a world based on free energy can look like. I had been nurturing that vision ever since I became Dennis’s partner, and I am surprised at how well that essay has aged in light of my studies since then. I immediately got the gist of it back in 1987, and the years since then have only fleshed it out more.

In the autumn of 2002, as I watched the incessant lies come from the Bush White House as they beat the war drums, one of Bucky Fuller’s pupils called me a comprehensivist and I did not know what he meant. He then had me read some of Fuller’s work, and the light bulb finally went on for me in early 2003. My work has been consciously comprehensive ever since. Fuller was the professional grandfather that I never knew I had, and what I had been groping toward since childhood suddenly became clear. It was one of my lifetime’s greatest revelations.

In the meantime, Dennis kept barnstorming the country, but I really was not that interested anymore. He barreled through Seattle in early 2001 and I saw his show, which was really disappointing, and he was harried by corrupt officials and the media. Dennis appealed to those population-management ideologies, and I just did not see that the people attracted by those approaches were going to make any headway.

Just as the dust was setting on the American invasion of Iraq, which Noam Chomsky accurately called the greatest crime of the 21st century so far, Brian contacted me. He wanted me to help him found a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about free energy. Brian called it the New Energy Movement (“NEM”). Brian had moved to California by then, less than an hour’s drive from my wife’s parents. So, I drove down, helped my in-laws maintain their property, and attended Brian’s first meeting. I should have bowed out after the first half hour, as I could see that those were not the right people for something like that. While Dennis tried to rally the right wing, Brian was going after the left wing, and he wanted me to help with that. I had been corresponding with Ed Herman since 2001, and I tried to introduce him to Brian several times, but Ed was not interested.

Bringing free-energy to humanity is the hardest nut to crack on Earth, but the people that Brian had gathered really did not have much experience in the field, and the naïveté and lack of discernment that I encountered was kind of shocking. But Brian asked me, so I kept at it. I resumed my career the next month and poured about $17K into NEM over the next year. Brian introduced me to Eugene Mallove that winter, and at a December NEM meeting, I heard Mark give a brief rendition of his adventures. Mark was one of the few people that I thought had the right stuff for this.

In 2001, a free-energy inventor wrote an article that libeled Dennis. What else was new? I ignored it, but before long, people began sending me that article, as the premier commentary on the free-energy field. I could hardly believe it. Another public-education effort invited me to join, as its founder thought that I was the best analyst on the Internet, but the free-energy section of his site led off with that libelous essay. I replied that I could not join an effort that libeled Dennis, and I spent days of my time trying to educate that founder, and it was the last time that I would waste time on people like that.

Brian called a meeting in the spring of 2004, to plan an NEM conference, and the other members were going to invite that libeler to speak at the conference that I provided the seed money for. Right then, I wanted out, and Brian begged me to stay. A few days later, Mallove, who was the first speaker to commit to the conference, was murdered. It understandably spooked Brian, who went AWOL from NEM and began planning his move to South America.

I kept pouring money into NEM and quit the day after the conference. Never again would I be involved in a mass-movement free-energy effort. My wife is happy that I joined Brian’s effort, as I finally got it all out of my system. After I quit, I did not have any contact with Brian for years.

I was still studying, the Peak Oilers and others, as I kept developing my comprehensive perspective, but I was working the 60-hour weeks once again in my career and in the private agony of my midlife crisis, until the day that Dennis arrived at my house in August 2006, to invite me to the White House, and that comes next.