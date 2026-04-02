The video of this post is here.

As my readers know, my work has always been scholarly and scientific. I don’t assert anything unless I am highly confident of it. All of my early writings on the medical racket, from circulatory disease to fluoridation to vaccination, have been vindicated by subsequent events. My Columbus essay was popular in high schools and even colleges 25 years ago, but not so much anymore, because my “radical” thesis is now a mainstream understanding. I spent 12 years comparing Gary Wean’s account of his John Tower conversation on the JFK assassination before I wrote publicly about it. Gary’s “radical” scenario is now the mainstream one (without crediting Gary, of course).

When there have been errors in my work (all have been trivial), I fix and then explain them (1, 2), and I have had to do that only a few times in the past 30 years of writing publicly. My longtime readers know that my work is always supported. Some things I am constrained from publicly revealing, mainly to protect people. I waited until David Rockefeller died before naming him, and the same went for Henry Kissinger and Bill Delp. If people read Dennis Lee’s books, they will see that my journey is far more spectacular than I have publicly revealed. One day, I hope to reveal it all. I have had paranormal experiences that even I sometimes have a hard time believing (1, 2, 3), so I can appreciate public skepticism of my reporting ,which is partly why I state that I seek people who have had their own awakening experiences, so that my journey seems more believable, and having paranormal experiences may be a requirement to truly understand.

But, for instance, I have purposely not known much about my close friend’s underground technology show. If I outlive my friend, I will reveal his identity, and I am waiting for several more people to die before I can tell all that I know.

But the main reason why my work has held up is that at its root, it is based on my experiences and the experiences of those close me. You can’t beat experience for learning.

For this post, I am not going to get into or explain my sources much, and I will largely just discuss how I see things and how that has informed my efforts. The support for what I am about to discuss is throughout my work, and I’ll link to them.

We all live forever, and love is the energy of Creation. In the Creator’s eyes, the worst of the worst of us is little more than a child at play. All roads lead back to the godhead. Some paths are straighter, and some are more adventurous.

Earth is a Creator school, where souls come to learn quickly, although time and space do not really exist past this dimension like they do here, which is not easy to imagine while we are here. There are lessons to be learned from the physical plane that cannot be learned anywhere else, and they largely are related to taking care of our bodies. Most souls on Earth have chosen to grow through pain, like “C” students. Consequently, few ever awaken past their indoctrination and conditioning, even the “smart” ones, which make Brian O’Leary’s question of whether humanity is a sentient species more understandable. Souls can also choose to grow through joy (the “A” students), and that is what my work is largely about. It is primarily a matter of the heart, not the head. Michael Roads visited two future Earths, one populated by D students and one by A students. I know which I prefer. I know other psychonauts who have taken similar journeys.

Our universe is nothing but energy, and if something moves, it is because of energy. Life itself is a voracious user of energy, sunlight powers Earth’s ecosystems, and only so much sunlight hits Earth. The journey of life on Earth has always been about getting enough energy, and evolution has been “red in tooth and claw” in the neverending struggle to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity, which is the root of all violence, which also goes for humans.

The human journey has mirrored the journey of life on Earth, with ever-higher levels of energy consumption, as golden ages gave way to battles for survival, as everything will breed up to the limits of the energy supply. The Industrial Revolution and the rise of energy-driven machines changed that dynamic. Women in industrial nations are having the lowest number of children ever, and the world is following suit. It is partly because of the end of childhood death, but also because with machines, there is less need to exploit people. The average American benefits from the equivalent efforts of several hundred human “slaves.” With the rise of AI robotics, the end of all human drudgery is near, but only if the energy issue is permanently solved. Brian’s “are humans a sentient species?” question was triggered by the crazed reactions of denial and fear that he received when he even mentioned free energy, which I discussed in my previous video.

As humanity’s surplus energy has increased over the Epochs of the human journey, as each new energy source was exploited, human societies became less violent and more humane.

The energy source for an unprecedented Epoch of universal human abundance has been exploited for longer than I have been alive, by global elites who keep it sequestered from public awareness and use, and they have defeated all independent efforts, in order to keep their power games intact. However, most of the suppression is structural, as many participate at some level, largely unaware of the impact of their efforts. Those elites and their allies, witting or not, are toying with the destruction of humanity and Earth’s ecosystems.

I eventually wrote about how people seemed addicted to scarcity, and off the top of my head one day in 2008, I created a framework of free energy awareness. Over 99% of humanity is either ignorant of free energy or reacts in denial and fear if it is mentioned, among and the worst offenders are the “smart.” I have witnessed thousands of reactions over the years. The mainstream is brainwashed, while the left and right fall into structuralist and conspiracist traps.

As I studied for writing my lifetime’s most ambitious essay, I gradually realized that nobody ever saw the next Epoch coming until now. I then realized that for more than 99% of humanity, they will only begin to understand when free energy is delivered into their lives, and that is normal.

For those reasons and many others, I gave up on the mass-movement approach to free energy, and my coming post will describe my last involvement with a mass-movement effort, which permanently cured me of that approach.

From my earliest days in the free-energy field, I heard why no nation is free of the influence of the global elite. Their influence is truly global. Nobody in the public eye is a member of the global elite. China built a city around Brown’s Gas, and when I visited James Gilliland in 2015, I heard that China was building a city around free-energy research, and James was planning to move there. James had already been through the free-energy meat grinder, so I respected his reporting, but I had my doubts that something like that would be allowed to proceed, and I never heard anything else about it.

The bottom line, as I see it, is that free energy overturns nearly everybody’s intellectual apple carts, as they are all based on scarcity. I don’t care if the nation is capitalist or communist. All ruling classes operate similarly. Nearly everybody opposes the very idea of abundance, so free-energy efforts have few allies, many enemies, and a sleeping public, as the masses rarely look any further than their immediate self-interest.

It does no good to judge the situation. It is just what it is, but what can work? It took many years of painful, even life-risking, trial and error, trading notes with fellow travelers such as Brian, and many years of study before I arrived at my current approach. I have worked for 30 years to make my material worthy of the people that I seek, and I believe that it is adequate for them to achieve comprehensive perspectives. The hard part will be finding them, and I know who I am looking for. If what I call a “choir” can form, the rest will be easy.