This is the summary of this video.

The day that I met Dennis Lee, he had a bodyguard, because of all the death threats that he had received. He also survived a murder attempt at his home. Bill Delp and friends were earning their pay. The overt organized suppression of Dennis’s company began, as far as I know, when no bank in the Seattle area would work with Dennis and his incredible marketing plan. Dennis had to leave the Seattle area to find a banker willing to work with him, and as with the chairman of the board of American Express, John Spickard understood. Few businessmen did. That is common with genius, as those mired in conventionality cannot see it. Also, Dennis did not go for the quick capitalist kill, which few businessmen could understand, as it went against their proclivities.

The electric companies were behind what happened in Seattle, but the global elite may have also been involved, as Mormon grifters stole both our Seattle and Ventura companies, and the Mormon financial empire was the ringleader of the global elite and probably still is. The attorney general was sicced on Dennis’s company, as was the federal bankruptcy court, as was the media, as was OSHA and other agencies. It was a full-court press to wipe out the threat of the world’s best heating system. One of Dennis’s employees died in the mayhem, which radicalized Dennis.

In Steven Greer’s The Lost Century movie, he listed nine tactics of organized suppression. Only one – national security orders – was I not intimately familiar with. I had lived through nearly all of them. Organized suppression is real, and it wrecks and shortens lives. But it is a big mistake to attribute all organized suppression to the global elite, and blame them for everything. They have had a lot of help, from all of us.

My first big awakening moment during my journey with Dennis was the moment that his Seattle company was stolen. When it became evident that the Mormon grifters would prevail, a cheer went up from the crowd, who were mainly Dennis’s employees. My boss engineered the theft, and his criminal sidekick was our general counsel. There were a handful of “loyalists,” and two months after the theft, I was the only person who was still eager to work with Dennis. Well, Mr. Engineer also was, but he was largely in it for the money. I was the only person who chased Dennis out to Boston, out of his hundreds of employees in Seattle. Only two of the “loyalists” bowed out with honor, and several of them tried to extort money from us the next year. Dennis later said that Mr. Professor and I were the only two people (and Mr. Professor’s widow) who walked away with our integrity intact.

I watched our Ventura employees steal everything that wasn’t nailed down. After witnessing several attempts to steal our companies by our business associates, I told Dennis how shocking it was to see. His reply was at the first 50 times he saw it, he was shocked too.

When the gangster officials took out our Ventura company, likely at the global elite’s behest, promotions were handed all around to those who got their hands bloody. Corruption pays well, for a time. I wouldn’t want their afterlives. Our attorney investigated and heard that the order to take us out was given by the CEO of the local electric company. But he may have been also following orders.

Organized suppression can originate at the local, state, national or global levels, as protecting one’s turf looks similar, from street corners to boardrooms.

As terrible as bearing the brunt of organized suppression was, my greatest pain was often inflicted by my friends and family. I was repeatedly attacked, and my friends and family knew where to hit me where it hurt. Relationships that I thought would survive anything crumbled in those days. But I did find out who my true friends were through that, and they are like gold nuggets to me today. But I have no contact with my immediate family because of my journey, and I rescued all of them. That is not unusual in this field.

Some of them tried to ruin my remaining family relationships. My own mother made a scrapbook of all the libelous newspaper articles about us, and took it on tour to my friends, family, and investors, telling them the story of her son the criminal. When I heard that, it didn’t even hurt anymore, as I was so used to it by then.

Today, talking heads in the free-energy field lie about Dennis, which is only one of many symptoms of how the free energy field is in a state of arrested development. We do nearly all the dirty work of the global elites, gratis.

Those are all signposts of the path I took to my journeys greatest lesson: personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity. But it is also its most precious, and it is the key to manifesting the Fifth Epoch.

The organized depression of free energy is 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity. All so-called conspiratorial situations are like that, which also aligns with Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model of how the media operates. We all have a hand in this, and it is the victim’s view of the world to blame all of this on misbehaving elites. This heaping of all our woes on global elites is another one of those “Anything But Homo Sapiens” situations, as people deny their collective responsibility and those of their ancestors. Only a creator’s mindset will succeed, in my opinion, and creators create with love.