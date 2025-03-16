As my longtime readers know, I rarely name names while people are alive, and I have used various pseudonyms for them in my work. I did not name David Rockefeller or Henry Kissinger until after they died. If I outlive a lot of people, both the guilty and innocent, I’ll name plenty more names, but most are easily obtained if people do a little homework. I am not going to name a name today, but I will link to some.

One of Dennis’s lawsuits was dismissed soon before he was kangarooed into prison, where the officials kept trying to get him killed by the inmates, which nearly worked. His “crime” was failing to file a form, which was actually my job. I could go on for weeks, but I saw something today that made me laugh, and I will keep this short.

Here is the ruling on that lawsuit. Part of the dismissal’s charm was that all of the crimes that the prosecution committed, and they were legion (here is one of them), were all protected by prosecutorial immunity and statute of limitations. It did not even matter if they confessed to them. The named defendants included Mr. Deputy, Ms. Prosecutor, and Mr. Investigator. Mr. Deputy was promoted to lieutenant and placed in charge of the jail, to see to the comfort of his career catch, a few weeks after arresting Dennis with a million-dollar bail, which was a few weeks after Dennis rejected the CIA’s billion-dollar offer to fold the operation. Mr. Deputy was also given an award for completing the most difficult investigation in department history. His annual pension today is more than $300K. Ms. Prosecutor was soon promoted to be a judge, and she was named trial judge of the year in Ventura County before she retired to a festive farewell. Mr. Deputy also got a hero’s farewell when he retired.

But what made me laugh today was what I read about Mr. Investigator. During the prosecutorial misconduct hearings, when Mr. Deputy hid in his home for months to avoid the witness stand, Mr. Investigator took over as Ms. Prosecutor’s sidekick. During the misconduct hearings, Dennis subpoenaed Mr. Researcher, who went into hiding during the preliminary hearings because of Mr. Deputy’s threats (which he testified to at the misconduct hearing), and he was interviewed by Ms. Prosecutor and Mr. Investigator. I eventually heard the tape, and Ms. Prosecutor had all the professionalism of a gossipy housewife. At a break in the interrogation, Mr. Researcher asked Mr. Investigator if the thought occurred to him that Dennis might be innocent, and Mr. Investigator made the memorable reply: “I do not care if he is innocent. I am paid to get convictions.” Then Mr. Researcher noted that the prosecution’s case seemed to be built on lies, and Mr. Investigator replied with, “Sure, we lie. Everybody lies. I lie however much is required to secure a conviction.” For many years afterward, whenever Mr. Researcher was summoned to jury duty, he repeated Mr. Investigator’s admissions and was immediately dismissed from jury duty.

The part that made me laugh today was when I saw that in 1990, the same year that Mr. Investigator made those damning admissions, he was the president of the Southern California Fraud Investigator’s Association. I could not have made something like that up. As I looked at it more, he was not just a president of the organization, but its founding president. There must be quite a sordid story behind that.

This is all part of why we do not live in the Fifth Epoch today.