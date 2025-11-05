This is the summary of this video.

I have done this in Substack posts in the past, and this will be the video version. I made a summary version and will discuss the paths of failure and I what I think can work.

First, the topics around failure:

1. Inventors are not the key;

2. The money chase;

3. Sneaking past the organized suppression;

4. Free-energy demonstrations;

5. Why mass movements do not work for this;

6. The folly of exposing and conquering the global elite;

7. Media campaigns;

8. The hero’s journey;

9. Dennis Lee’s changing strategies;

10. Conferences;

11. The beseeching route;

12. The many traps for the ego.

And the one that I am trying out: the love and enlightenment approach. I am trying to build what I call the choir (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6).