The video of this post is here.

As I have long written, all American presidents since John Kennedy have been puppets and knew it, and yesterday’s post on the JFK assassination points out why. If the sitting American president could be murdered in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses, and it was all covered up, how much power could a president really have? American presidents are like Roman emperors who served at the pleasure of the Praetorian Guard, which regularly removed the emperors from office, and not gently. American presidents are expendable props in today’s global political theater.

I first learned the truth of JFK’s assassination when my partner, Dennis Lee, sat in jail with an astronomical bail, months after turning down the CIA’s $1 billion offer to cease our efforts in pursuit of free energy, and weeks after my lifetime’s radicalizing moment on the witness stand, as the prosecution tried to intimidate me as I testified. I would never see the world the same way again after that day in Kangaroo Court.

The man who heard about Lee Harvey Oswald’s true involvement in the operation that got JFK killed gave me the advice (nobody would help us) that led to my springing Dennis from jail, in the biggest miracle that I ever witnessed.

That all happened before my days of study, before I met Brian O’Leary, and before many other experiences that shaped my views. But those days in my home town, between 1987 and 1990, were when I had my lifetime’s greatest learning experiences. Without those harsh learning experiences, I would likely not have much worth saying.

Dennis and Brian both guzzled the Kool-Aid of American nationalism and never quite got the taste of it entirely out of their mouths, as they kept interacting with politicians and officials from Washington, D.C. I carried both Dennis’s and Brian’s spears as we approached the Department of Energy (1, 2). Ronald Reagan’s attorney general, Bill Clinton, and George Bush the Second’s energy advisor all knew Dennis by name. Bush’s advisor hung out with Dennis for days and tried to arrange an eve-of-the-election demonstration of Dennis’s technologies in 2006, two years before Bush’s eyes bugged out while seeing one of Dennis’s exhibits, and a year before the federal government attacked Dennis under Barack Obama, as Dennis was finally banned from the energy industry in the USA.

I watched activists bang on all the doors in DC, chase after billionaire “philanthropists,” “progressives,” and the like. I eventually called it the “beseeching” route. I never saw anything productive come from those approaches. At best, they were wastes of time, and at worst they were suicidal. They were all examples of people who gave their power away, people who looked for the easy way out.

When Steven Greer interacted with the global elite, they told him that American presidents and other officials were hopelessly out of the loop on the important issues. From what I learned on my journey, that was no surprise. None of the world’s politicians or elites in the public eye make the important decisions on Earth. They are all subservient to greater powers that are invisible to the public. What I call retail politics and retail elites are useless for addressing humanity’s existential issues, and that understanding led to my approach, which I call the love and enlightenment approach.

Looking to the retail political system and retail elites for help in solving our existential problems is a waste of time, in my opinion. Any successful effort to right humanity’s ship has to be rooted in integrity and sentience, and anything less will be doomed to failure. I know how to do it, but I can’t do it alone, and I know who I am looking for.