In 1990, as I began my studies, in Ralph Hovnanian’s Medical Dark Ages I came upon this quote, from Machiavelli:

“And one should bear in mind that there is nothing more difficult to execute, nor more dubious of success, nor more dangerous to administer than to introduce a new system of things: for he who introduces it has all those who profit from the old system as his enemies, and he has only lukewarm allies in all those who might profit from the new system. This lukewarmness partly stems from fear of their adversaries, who have the law on their side, and partly from the skepticism of men who do not truly believe in new things unless they have actually had personal experience of them.”

All these years later, that may still best summarize the free energy conundrum, from the organized suppression to the public’s denial. There are several levels of organized suppression and grades of the public’s denial, from reflexive to thoughtful to sophisticated. But as a brief summary of what free energy aspirants face, I have seen no better.

When I wrote my summary of free energy awareness in 2007, I did it off the top of my head in minutes, as I was so familiar with those reactions, having witnessed thousands of them by then. When I wrote my big essay in 2013-2014 and I really began thinking in Epochal terms, I realized how normal those reactions of denial and fear were. For the entire human journey, nobody ever saw the new Epoch coming until now. Until they lived it, they could not imagine it, and nearly all of them would have been afraid of it if they could.

It does not take too much mental horsepower to understand that the arrival of free energy means the end of the world as we know it. At some level, those in denial understand that, and denial keeps that possibility at bay in their heads, so that they can go about their lives, which are usually those of quiet desperation.

Even imagining what is coming is a very rare feat, but I seek people who are willing and able to, which is one reason why I know that I seek highly unusual people. Free energy and the Fifth Epoch will remain unimaginable to the vast majority of humanity until it arrives, and that is normal.

In short, I seek disillusioned idealists, which I will write about next.